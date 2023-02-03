ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Police arrest man for multiple local burglaries

By Dana Nickel
KRMG
 4 days ago
Tulsa Police announced they arrested a man suspected of multiple Tulsa burglaries.

A Crime Stoppers tip later identified the suspect as Kenneth Barnett.

According to police, the suspect admitted to breaking into several businesses between September 2022 and January 2023.

Within this time, these local businesses were burglarized:

  • Jersey Mike’s Subs at 91st and Yale, burglarized on Sept. 25, 2022.
  • Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, burglarized on Oct. 10, 2022.
  • Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard, burglarized three times between Oct. 27, 2022 and Jan. 21, 2023.
  • Albarka at 51st and Sheridan, burglarized on Nov. 9, 2022.

Police said many of the burglaries were carried out by throwing a rock to break glass windows and doors. Police said once the window was broken, the suspect would enter the business and take any cash he could grab.

On Thursday evening, officers pulled over a car near East Woodrow Place and North Rockford Avenue that matched the description of the car used in several of the burglaries. Barnett was driving.

MORE: TPD: Suspect shot dead by police following pursuit through Tulsa

He then admitted he was the burglary suspect and was arrested for six counts of second degree burglary.

