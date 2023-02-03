Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Concerned About Jordan Poole's Level This Season
The Golden State Warriors haven't seen much improvement from Jordan Poole this season.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Steph fired up watching Klay's monster game vs. Thunder
In the Warriors' first game without Steph Curry, who's out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion. Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night...
Klay makes bold future promise after honest All-Star remarks
There is no NBA player who heats up like Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Thompson unleashed a vintage performance Monday night in the Warriors’ 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, going off for 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting. Is he playing at a level that warrants a trip to...
Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline
The Utah Jazz are a bit puzzling as a team that has been surprisingly decent but is still not a legitimate contender. Nevertheless, they could be making at least one notable sale at the trade deadline. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Monday that forward Jarred Vanderbilt seems like the most likely player to be... The post Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns, per report
PHOENIX — Jason Rowley, the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns, has resigned, according to a report from ESPN. This season marks Rowley's 11th as President of the team, with the addition of CEO in 2017, according to his team bio. The news comes after former Phoenix Suns...
Klay won't tempt fate with basketball gods over 3-point record
If there's one player that could break Klay Thompson's single-game 3-point record, it's Klay Thompson. Or Steph Curry. It's never wise to rule that guy out. Thompson drained a whopping 12 3-pointers in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center. He finished just two triples shy of the NBA's single-game record of 14 set by none other than himself on Oct. 29, 2018, against the Chicago Bulls.
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors
It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Options: Plans B, C, And D
The Lakers have some options ahead of the trade deadline.
NBA Makes Major Announcement After Brawl
The National Basketball Association has handed down numerous suspensions after a major altercation and brawl broke out during a game between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Why Kings' miserable loss to Pelicans 'a great thing' to Brown
Miserable. Inexcusable. Embarrassing. Those are just some of the words to describe the Kings’ 136-104 blowout loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The 32-point defeat was their largest loss of the season. But Mike Brown thinks the loss could turn out to...
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Phoenix Suns History
Phoenix Suns missed players like Karl Malone, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic in their draft history.
NBA world reacts to massive Suns news
In September, Robert Sarver announced that he was selling the Phoenix Suns on the heels of a series of controversies. In December, it was announced that billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishiba was preparing to buy the team. On Monday, the NBA reportedly approved the sale. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Suns news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Morant says friend banned from arena over incident with Pacers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweeted Sunday that a friend of his has been banned from games at FedExForum for a year as a result of a confrontation between his supporters and members of the Indiana Pacers organization after the game between the teams a week earlier.
Trade or no trade, the bottom line is the Lakers need to start winning
That sound you hear is the clock ticking louder, and louder, on the Lakers. One tick is external, and belongs to the looming trade deadline which is only four days away. The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to find themselves in trade rumors until then, as was most recently seen with their pursuit of Kyrie Irving before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas. It could be argued that there is now even more pressure on the front office to make a move with one big piece off the board.
