NBC Sports

Steph fired up watching Klay's monster game vs. Thunder

In the Warriors' first game without Steph Curry, who's out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion. Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Klay makes bold future promise after honest All-Star remarks

There is no NBA player who heats up like Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Thompson unleashed a vintage performance Monday night in the Warriors’ 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, going off for 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting. Is he playing at a level that warrants a trip to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline

The Utah Jazz are a bit puzzling as a team that has been surprisingly decent but is still not a legitimate contender. Nevertheless, they could be making at least one notable sale at the trade deadline. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Monday that forward Jarred Vanderbilt seems like the most likely player to be... The post Report: Jazz expected to trade 1 player at deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
ABC 15 News

Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns, per report

PHOENIX — Jason Rowley, the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns, has resigned, according to a report from ESPN. This season marks Rowley's 11th as President of the team, with the addition of CEO in 2017, according to his team bio. The news comes after former Phoenix Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Klay won't tempt fate with basketball gods over 3-point record

If there's one player that could break Klay Thompson's single-game 3-point record, it's Klay Thompson. Or Steph Curry. It's never wise to rule that guy out. Thompson drained a whopping 12 3-pointers in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center. He finished just two triples shy of the NBA's single-game record of 14 set by none other than himself on Oct. 29, 2018, against the Chicago Bulls.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors

It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Why Kings' miserable loss to Pelicans 'a great thing' to Brown

Miserable. Inexcusable. Embarrassing. Those are just some of the words to describe the Kings’ 136-104 blowout loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The 32-point defeat was their largest loss of the season. But Mike Brown thinks the loss could turn out to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to massive Suns news

In September, Robert Sarver announced that he was selling the Phoenix Suns on the heels of a series of controversies. In December, it was announced that billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishiba was preparing to buy the team. On Monday, the NBA reportedly approved the sale. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Suns news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Morant says friend banned from arena over incident with Pacers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweeted Sunday that a friend of his has been banned from games at FedExForum for a year as a result of a confrontation between his supporters and members of the Indiana Pacers organization after the game between the teams a week earlier.
MEMPHIS, TN
silverscreenandroll.com

Trade or no trade, the bottom line is the Lakers need to start winning

That sound you hear is the clock ticking louder, and louder, on the Lakers. One tick is external, and belongs to the looming trade deadline which is only four days away. The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to find themselves in trade rumors until then, as was most recently seen with their pursuit of Kyrie Irving before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas. It could be argued that there is now even more pressure on the front office to make a move with one big piece off the board.
