We Compared This Viral Color Correcting Treatment with a $13 Dupe

If your skincare routine is breaking your bank account, you’ve come to the right place.

On the latest episode of What the Dupe , PureWow creator Matthew compared this viral product— Dr. Jart+ Color Correcting Treatment ($52)—with a less expensive one— Hero Rescue Balm Color Correcting Green Cream ($13)—to determine if it’s a worthy alternative.

In the episode (see above), Matthew explained where the hype originated. “The Dr. Jart+ Color Correcting Treatment went viral on TikTok because people were using this as foundation alternatives,” he said. “It’s really good for correcting redness in the skin.”

He also discussed why the Dr. Jart+ product has such a high price point. (The full-size retails for $52, while the half-size is $21.) “[It] contains balancing agents that replenish your skin’s natural microbiome,” Matthew added. “It also protects from environmental irritants. That was a word salad, but I believe it.” Plus, the Dr. Jart+ treatment has SPF, while the Hero one doesn’t.

So, did the Hero Rescue Balm Color Correcting Green Cream live up to expectations? Watch the video to find out.

Sephora

Target

We Compared This $16 Dupe with Glow Recipe’s Beloved Overnight Mask