Navy explosive ordnance disposal techs launch Snow Crab Exercise
Navy explosive ordnance disposal units kicked off the Snow Crab Exercise Saturday at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minnesota, with the goal of boosting sailors’ combat effectiveness in the Arctic and similar environments. Leaders warn it is imperative for the U.S. to maintain a strong presence in the region,...
Head of Army fires school suspended
*CORRECTION: A previous version of this article misattributed information regarding the cause of the suspension to the incorrect source. The Army suspended the commander of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma on Friday, pending the outcome of an investigation by the Department of the Army Inspector General, according to an Army spokesperson.
Air Force’s number two chaplain removed for ‘leadership shortfalls’
The second-highest ranking religious leader in the Air Force was recently removed from his post due to a “pattern of leadership shortfalls,” according to the Air Force. Brig. Gen. James Daniel Brantingham, the Air Force deputy chief of chaplains, who had been in his role for just over a year, was removed from his position on the last day of January for a “loss of confidence” in his abilities, according to Air Force spokeswoman Rose Riley.
Military Police commander at Fort Hood suspended
The Army has suspended the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade. Officials announced the suspension of Col. Ann Meredith at the Texas installation on Monday, Stripes previously reported. That suspension follows the October suspension of her husband, Col. Jon Meredith, formerly in a command position with the...
Navy launches Chinese surveillance balloon salvage operation
The U.S. Navy kicked off its week by gathering the remains of the Chinese surveillance balloon Monday, after a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter shot it down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. The U.S. first detected the high altitude surveillance balloon on Jan. 28, and U.S. leaders claim...
How to grow a cheesy Navy sailor mustache
The Navy is synonymous with one thing and one thing alone: the cheesy mustache. And while not every sailor rocks a fuzzy little lip toupée, those who do have given the seafaring service its reputation for silly facial hair. What’s most impressive, perhaps, is the common sailor’s resolve to sport a mustache, even if he can’t grow one, boasting near-invisible or blonde hair. It’s fitting, though, that the whiskers more commonly referred to as a “crustache” are sported by salty sailors — the crustiest of all service members.
Could Guard troops get free TRICARE? This state might become the first
Amid a long-standing push by National Guard officials to make TRICARE free for their troops, Maryland lawmakers want to reimburse premiums for their Guardsmen and military families. More than half of the state’s House of Delegates members — 72 of them — are co-sponsoring the “Healthcare for Heroes Act,” introduced...
Will more minority veterans receive the Medal of Honor?
For some minority veterans, it’s taken acts of Congress to get recognized. The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest honor for valor awarded to servicemembers who risk their lives during military operations against opposing forces. The 2022 and 2023 National Defense Authorization Acts gave officials until Oct....
National Guard grapples with suicide rate
Editor’s Note: This is the first story in a multipart series by The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Subscribe to its newsletter. Veterans or service members experiencing a mental health emergency can contact the Veteran Crisis Line at 988 or at...
Military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate lifted, but litigation lingers
NEW ORLEANS — Federal appeals court judges closely questioned a Biden administration attorney Monday on the consequences military personnel might face for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations, even though Biden’s vaccine mandate for military personnel has been rescinded. Lawyers for a group of Navy SEALS and other Navy personnel who...
‘Everything and the kitchen sink:’ USAF plots new refueling tanker
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force wants its next-generation aerial refueling tanker, dubbed KC-Z, to be flying and reach initial operational capability by 2040. According to a request for information the Air Force posted online Jan. 31, the service plans to start conducting an analysis of alternatives for the next-generation air refueling system, or NGAS, in October, and wants to hear what the defense industry might have in mind for it. Industry has until March 2 to submit its responses.
Two soldiers injured in Apache crash in Alaska
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter was involved in a rollover accident in Talkeetna, officials said Monday. The soldiers were taken to area hospitals, where they were treated and released, the Army said in a statement. The Army AH-64D Apache helicopter was...
Husband of top enlisted airman fired warning shot at base intruder
The husband of the Air Force’s top enlisted leader fired a warning shot at an intruder who was outside their home at Joint Base Andrews in suburban Washington on Monday, the service confirmed to Air Force Times. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, the most senior...
