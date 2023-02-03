ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Official photos released of Chinese balloon being recovered off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Official photos have been released of the Chinese surveillance balloon being recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach. The U.S. Navy said sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 "is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for freedom of movement; builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the homeland."
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Intelligence expert, Coastal Carolina University professor says China was likely maneuvering balloon across United States

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An intelligence expert who is now a professor at Coastal Carolina University said the suspected Chinese spy balloon likely featured new technology that allowed it to be controlled on its path over important military sites. “They maneuvered it over our missile silo bases that we have out in Montana and […]
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager who disappeared Monday night has been located in North Carolina. The 15-year-old boy’s mother told deputies her son had last been seen at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. Deputies canvassed the Pawleys Island neighborhood around the family’s home but could find no sign of him.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

'Give it a shot:' Conway leaders one step closer in allowing E-Scooter business downtown

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, city leaders in Conway held their first of two votes in favor of entering into an agreement that will bring an E-scooter business to downtown. Coastal Carolina University student Antonio Knight is the entrepreneur behind the business. He says he started Peel Scooters last year in his hometown of Kannapolis, North Carolina. Most recently, city staff says the scooters have been used there and in Albemarle, N.C.
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WJHL

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown County mourns longtime deputy

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is remembering one of its own. Chief Deputy Michael Schwartz spent 25 years with the agency before retiring in 2017. He died on Sunday. “Mike will be remembered for his love of family, community and this office,” Sheriff Carter...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCDNR provides update on missing hunter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is continuing their search for Tyler Doyle, a missing hunter who disappeared near the Little River jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 26. SCDNR officers and a dive team searched the area along with other emergency agencies. The...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

Two white sharks ping off the coast of South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two whitesharks pinged off the coasts of Myrtle Beach and Charleston over the weekend. (Video above aired in Jan. 2023 when Jekyll was tracking near Myrtle Beach) According to OCEARCH, a group that tracks sharks, juvenile white sharks Jekyll and Simon both pinged Sunday morning...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Do You Believe The Chinese Balloon Is Just A Weather Balloon?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The first pieces of debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon are in the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia for analysis. More possible debris has been spotted on the coast of South Carolina, and police are asking residents to report other sightings. The balloon was shot down by an F-22 fighter jet about six miles off the Myrtle Beach coast on Saturday. Officials say it was 200 feet tall and likely weighed several thousand pounds. The Chinese say it was just a weather balloon that went off course.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Environmental impacts of Chinese balloon; Marine expert explains

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Debris scattered 15 football fields by 15 football fields across the Atlantic keeps U.S. Navy Sailors busy as their search for remnants of the Chinese balloon continues. The balloon was estimated 200 feet tall- to put that in perspective, the Myrtle Beach Skywheel is...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

