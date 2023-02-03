Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Official photos released of Chinese balloon being recovered off Myrtle Beach coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Official photos have been released of the Chinese surveillance balloon being recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach. The U.S. Navy said sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 "is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for freedom of movement; builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the homeland."
country1037fm.com
Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast
If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
Intelligence expert, Coastal Carolina University professor says China was likely maneuvering balloon across United States
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An intelligence expert who is now a professor at Coastal Carolina University said the suspected Chinese spy balloon likely featured new technology that allowed it to be controlled on its path over important military sites. “They maneuvered it over our missile silo bases that we have out in Montana and […]
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
Bay News 9
Kentucky professor on Chinese balloon: 'People got way too excited'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A University of Kentucky professor says there’s no reason to panic over the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military off the Carolina coast on Saturday. Throughout the week, though, many people argued the balloon should’ve been shot down sooner,...
live5news.com
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager who disappeared Monday night has been located in North Carolina. The 15-year-old boy’s mother told deputies her son had last been seen at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. Deputies canvassed the Pawleys Island neighborhood around the family’s home but could find no sign of him.
wpde.com
'Give it a shot:' Conway leaders one step closer in allowing E-Scooter business downtown
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, city leaders in Conway held their first of two votes in favor of entering into an agreement that will bring an E-scooter business to downtown. Coastal Carolina University student Antonio Knight is the entrepreneur behind the business. He says he started Peel Scooters last year in his hometown of Kannapolis, North Carolina. Most recently, city staff says the scooters have been used there and in Albemarle, N.C.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
South Carolina Beach Ranked One Of The 'Deadliest' In America
Travel Lens found the 10 most hazardous beaches in the country, and one is right here in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Georgetown County mourns longtime deputy
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is remembering one of its own. Chief Deputy Michael Schwartz spent 25 years with the agency before retiring in 2017. He died on Sunday. “Mike will be remembered for his love of family, community and this office,” Sheriff Carter...
FOX Carolina
Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
abccolumbia.com
SCDNR provides update on missing hunter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is continuing their search for Tyler Doyle, a missing hunter who disappeared near the Little River jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 26. SCDNR officers and a dive team searched the area along with other emergency agencies. The...
wpde.com
2 agencies continue search on 11th day for missing duck hunter from NMB area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two agencies are continuing to search for missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle Monday after he was last seen off the Little River Coast. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said they are actively searching the water along with Brunswick County on the eleventh day.
WYFF4.com
Two white sharks ping off the coast of South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two whitesharks pinged off the coasts of Myrtle Beach and Charleston over the weekend. (Video above aired in Jan. 2023 when Jekyll was tracking near Myrtle Beach) According to OCEARCH, a group that tracks sharks, juvenile white sharks Jekyll and Simon both pinged Sunday morning...
wpde.com
Chinese balloon debris recovered off Carolina coast, official confirms
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Pieces of the Chinese balloon have been recovered as clean-up efforts continue off the Carolina coast Monday, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC news. A senior defense and senior military official said ships were out after the balloon was shot down over the ocean...
wccbcharlotte.com
Do You Believe The Chinese Balloon Is Just A Weather Balloon?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The first pieces of debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon are in the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia for analysis. More possible debris has been spotted on the coast of South Carolina, and police are asking residents to report other sightings. The balloon was shot down by an F-22 fighter jet about six miles off the Myrtle Beach coast on Saturday. Officials say it was 200 feet tall and likely weighed several thousand pounds. The Chinese say it was just a weather balloon that went off course.
Possible Chinese spy balloon debris spotted in Carolinas, police ask residents to report more
Possible Chinese spy balloon debris has been spotted on the coast of South Carolina, and police are asking area residents to report other possible sightings to authorities.
wpde.com
Retired military expert shares thoughts on Chinese balloon operation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The F-22 that shot down the Chinese balloon was the first time in U.S. history the Airforce took down an enemy intelligence platform in our own country. But there are still many questions that remain about our national security and intelligence. Retired Airforce pilot...
wpde.com
Environmental impacts of Chinese balloon; Marine expert explains
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Debris scattered 15 football fields by 15 football fields across the Atlantic keeps U.S. Navy Sailors busy as their search for remnants of the Chinese balloon continues. The balloon was estimated 200 feet tall- to put that in perspective, the Myrtle Beach Skywheel is...
