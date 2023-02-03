CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The first pieces of debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon are in the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia for analysis. More possible debris has been spotted on the coast of South Carolina, and police are asking residents to report other sightings. The balloon was shot down by an F-22 fighter jet about six miles off the Myrtle Beach coast on Saturday. Officials say it was 200 feet tall and likely weighed several thousand pounds. The Chinese say it was just a weather balloon that went off course.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO