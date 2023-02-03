Read full article on original website
Train collides with utility trailer in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A train struck a utility trailer in Williamsburg County on Tuesday afternoon. Crews with the Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a call regarding a train versus utility trailer around 12:51 p.m. “No injuries, but both tracks are closed. Eastland Avenue and County Camp Road crossings are closed and will […]
wpde.com
4 taken to hospital, lanes blocked after crash in Forestbrook community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were taken to the hospital and lanes are blocked after a four-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:03 a.m. to the area of Clay Pond Road and Wesley Street in the Forestbrook Community.
WMBF
Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Sunday night. The incident took place at the Burlington on 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, according to the report. Florence police said the subjects left in a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer. Anyone with...
Gunshots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Florence County; 1 hurt, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hurt early Tuesday morning when two homes and a vehicle were hit by gunshots in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office. It happened off Gilbert Drive near Freedom Boulevard, and the person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. No additional information […]
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
live5news.com
Georgetown County mourns longtime deputy
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is remembering one of its own. Chief Deputy Michael Schwartz spent 25 years with the agency before retiring in 2017. He died on Sunday. “Mike will be remembered for his love of family, community and this office,” Sheriff Carter...
wpde.com
Active police investigation underway in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers were asked to avoid a road in Loris as police conduct an active investigation. Horry County Police Dept. said Highway 45 was closed to traffic at 2:3 p.m. on Lawson Road and reopened at 3:40 p.m. "The investigation is active and ongoing but...
WIS-TV
Man dies after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident at a fast-food restaurant on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville. According to the investigators, a man was shot after several suspects attempted to rob him in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Deputies...
wpde.com
Florence Co. Sheriff's Office seeking suspects in vehicle theft investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying and locating suspects in a vehicle theft investigation. According to Investigators, on January 27 a silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen from a home near National Cemetery Road in Florence. The stolen vehicle was missing its hood and driver’s side fender.
CCSO searching for juvenile last seen Wednesday near McClellanville
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a 16-year-old reported missing. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road on February 1, deputies say. Sariyanah is described to be 5’3″ in height, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown […]
wpde.com
Little River bank robbery suspect in custody: police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect involved in the Little River bank robbery is now in custody and their name has not yet been released, according to police. The suspect was described to be a male with red hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and burgundy shorts, according to police.
wpde.com
Man stole $1300 during little river bank robbery: Warrants
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The suspect in a Little River bank robbery Monday has been identified. Thomas Patrick Sheils, 38, is being charged with entering a bank, depository or building and loan association with intent to steal, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. According to an incident...
WIS-TV
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 76-year-old man is dead after being shot while trying to sell a dog. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said Lonnie Alford Ray was the victim of a Monday night shooting. Investigators found Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog at the KFC on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville.
live5news.com
1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
live5news.com
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
wpde.com
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
wpde.com
SLED assisting deadly Cheraw shooting investigation
CHERAW, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened this past Saturday on State Road in Cheraw, according to SLED Director Of Public Information Renee Wunderlich. Wunderlich said in a statement:. "The SLED Crime Scene Unit was requested by the Cheraw...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Matthew James Henry, 15, reportedly ran away from his home in the Pawleys Island area. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Matthew was last...
wpde.com
15-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed newly adoptive parents, Kershaw Co. officials said
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County officials have released more details in an Elgin stabbing that left one woman dead, one man hospitalized, and a 15-year-old arrested. Officials say Angelymar Morrison, 41, was killed after their recently adopted 15-year-old allegedly stabbed her and her husband with a knife.
