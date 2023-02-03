ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Fired Commanders OC lands new job

By Larry Brown
 4 days ago
Jul 30, 2021; Richmond, VA, USA; Washington Football Team offensive coordinator Scott Turner looks on during training camp at Bon Secours Washington Football Team Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Turner was not out of work for long.

The Washington Commanders fired Turner as their offensive coordinator after the team’s season ended last month.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler , Turner is traveling to Las Vegas next week to meet with the Raiders. Turner’s role with the team is expected to be as passing game coordinator.

Turner, 40, is the son of Norv Turner. He was the offensive coordinator for the Commanders the last three seasons and served as the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers the two seasons prior to that.

Washington was 24th in the league in points and 20th in yards this season as Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke split duties at quarterback. The Raiders were 12th in both points and yards this season. Las Vegas will have a new quarterback in 2023 after parting ways with Derek Carr.

