Lakers vs. Thunder: Free live stream, TV, how to watch LeBron James try to make history
With a big night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James can become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader on Tuesday in Los Angeles. James currently trails Kareem-Abdul Jabbar (38,387) by 35 points, a number he’s gone over nine times already this season. If James nets 36 points tonight at Crypto.com Arena, the all-time mark will be all his. The game will broadcast on TNT and can be streamed with a free trial of DirectTV.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Celtics trade rumors: Grant Williams drawing interest ahead of deadline (report)
The Celtics are on the hunt for some help ahead of the trade deadline but that isn’t stopping potential suitors checking in on a key member of the Boston frontcourt. Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer reports that teams have been calling Boston about Grant Williams ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Nets ‘not planning’ to move star ahead of deadline (report)
The Nets have become one of the busiest teams ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline after they agreed to send Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks over the weekend. Irving requested a trade, and the Nets were able to move the talented-yet-controversial guard before Irving could leave the organization in free agency this summer.
DraftKings Super Bowl promo code for Eagles vs. Chiefs gives new users $200 bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Place a bet this week with the new DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer for $200 in bonus bets. You...
How Jayson Tatum’s son, Deuce, made Celtics ‘feel a little bit better’ after Suns loss
When Jayson Tatum dominated the third quarter of the Celtics’ win over the Pistons on Monday, it wiped away some recent struggles from Boston’s star. Tatum was just 3-for-13 in the first half in Detroit, while he was also just 3-for-15 in the C’s loss to the Suns their last time out.
Celtics injury report: Five players listed for Wednesday’s game vs. 76ers
The Celtics should be getting some help back in the starting five for Wednesday’s showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers in the team’s final game before the trade deadline. The team announced on Tuesday that Jaylen Brown (illness) and Luke Kornet (ankle) have been upgraded to probable for the matchup after both missed Monday’s win over the Pistons.
Robert Kraft: Patriots will celebrate Tom Brady, doubles down on desire for 1-day contract
According to Robert Kraft, Tom Brady will be returning to Foxborough. In an interview with NBC 10′s Malcolm Johnson, the Patriots owner announced that the team planned to celebrate Brady’s career, but didn’t specify a date and time yet. Kraft hopes it becomes an annual tradition. “He...
