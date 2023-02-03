With a big night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James can become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader on Tuesday in Los Angeles. James currently trails Kareem-Abdul Jabbar (38,387) by 35 points, a number he’s gone over nine times already this season. If James nets 36 points tonight at Crypto.com Arena, the all-time mark will be all his. The game will broadcast on TNT and can be streamed with a free trial of DirectTV.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO