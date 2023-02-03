Read full article on original website
Police, King County Executive give update on December’s huge Burien drug bust
On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Undersheriff Jesse Anderson presented an update on significant busts made by the King County Sheriff’s Office, including in Burien last year. As we previously reported, this huge drug bust – which concluded in late December – took over...
Warrants issued for women who were with suspected mail thief when he was killed in Port Orchard
Arrest warrants for Priscilla Scott and Anne Faalogo were issued as part of the investigation into the murder of Richard Taii in Port Orchard on Jan. 10, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.
Chronicle
Thurston County Pursuit Ends With Fight With Suspect in Cow Dung
A pursuit in Thurston County ended in a fight between deputies and the suspect in a pile of cow dung, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday night, deputies were dispatched to an auto theft in progress off of Waddell Creek Southwest. The reporting party said someone...
$17.5M worth of drugs seized by King County Sheriff’s Office in 2022
Officials with the King County Sheriff’s Office say $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized by the agency last year, and law enforcement is not slowing down. More significant drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region, as police continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Seattle...
Two Seattle teens allegedly committed crimes and then unknowingly drove to officers
Seattle police arrested two teenagers for allegedly having a gun and driving a stolen car early Saturday morning in South Beacon Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 5:18 a.m., two officers were in the car on the way to join another two officers who had already arrived at a disturbance on 38th Avenue South. The teenagers unknowingly drove to precisely where the police were headed, the report said. The two officers, on their way, saw a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive South and South Myrtle Place. The Hyundai then turned onto 38th Avenue South and was blocked in by a bus, a truck, and the other two officers’ car. Seeing they were blocked in, the teenagers immediately ran out of the car. In such a hurry, the driver forgot to put the car in park, and it rolled forward and hit an unoccupied parked car.
Elderly pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Seattle
SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. The medical examiner identified the woman Monday as Bari Barbara Hill. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.
q13fox.com
Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
q13fox.com
Pierce County medical examiner looking to ID John Doe
TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in wooded area in Parkland last summer. The unidentified middle-aged man was found dead in a small, wooded area near an open parking lot on 115th Street in Parkland on June 21, 2022.
Police: Man turns himself in after stabbing ex-girlfriend at Seattle restaurant
A man turned himself in to police after stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the neck, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 1:17 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a restaurant in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue in Seattle. When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Horse Killed by Hit and Run Driver in North Bend-Snoqualmie Police Seek Public Assistance
[This article contains details that some might find difficult to read. Be aware of that before reading on.]. Longtime local Wendy Clark has been in the valley her entire life. She grew up in Snoqualmie before moving to North Bend, where she started riding when she was able to sit up. Says Clark, “my family always has had horses, and I spent tons of time on the back of our ponies riding up on the ridge where all the houses are now.”
Seattle police arrest man after punching, groping woman at business near Green Lake
The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary and indecent liberties/sexual contact by forcible compulsion.
KING-5
2022: King County seized 755,000 fentanyl pills
KCSO has a special emphasis unit going after drug dealers. While that work is paying off, the county is still facing serious challenges when it comes to fentanyl.
Chronicle
Standoff With Centralia Police on Sunday Night Ends With Man’s Death by Suicide
A standoff between law enforcement and an armed man in the 1100 block of Eckerson Road in Centralia ended with the individual’s death by suicide early Monday morning after he barricaded himself in a house, according to the Centralia Police Department. No other injuries were reported. Law enforcement officers...
Chronicle
Thurston County Woman Who Died in Collision on State Route 507 Identified
The person who died in a traffic collision on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Roy has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner and Washington State Patrol. Ariel Meyer, 30, of Yelm, died after losing control of her vehicle while trying to merge lanes on State Route 507 at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. WSP trooper Robert Reyer said Meyer's car slid into southbound traffic and was struck on the passenger side by a utility van.
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-31, 2023
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant. 7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact. 8400 block Bowdoin Way: Four suspects broke into a convenience store and fled the scene in a vehicle. 7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee was assaulted...
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
KATU.com
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
Auburn police arrest man after shooting gun and threatening victim
A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after firing a gun into the air, threatening a person and fleeing in a stolen car, according to the Auburn Police Department. At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, victims reported a man driving a black Honda CRZ fired a semi-automatic pistol into the air in the 600 block of 7th Street Southeast. A person reported the man threatened him by saying, “I see you. I know where you live. I am coming back for you.” According to witnesses, the man then fired into the ground and left in the Honda.
