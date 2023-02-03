Read full article on original website
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins new road project in Green Cove Springs, announces 5 projects starting soonZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
New shops to open in San Marco neighborhood in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Clay County’s ‘Signal 35 Fund’ accepting donations for first responders, law enforcement officers in needZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Office Depot is Closing More Stores in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Jacksonville's historic Thunderbird Motor Hotel scheduled for demolition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been years since anyone booked a room at the Thunderbird, and now it looks like it's coming down. Demolition permits were approved Thursday for the Thunderbird Motor Hotel on the Arlington Expressway. When that wrecking crew moves in here, it's sure to bring up a...
floridapolitics.com
Long-form Donna Deegan spot emphasizes Jacksonville roots, ‘shared life’
'You've had my back and I've had yours. I've heard your calls for change.'. Few, if any, of the candidates in the 2023 race for Jacksonville Mayor can boast of local connections as deep as those of Democrat Donna Deegan. Her new long-form ad delves into her family’s deep roots...
Jacksonville hosting annual Florida Black Expo this weekend
The Florida Black Expo, a popular Jacksonville community empowerment event, returns Feb. 11 at the TIAA Bank Field.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
About the property: Oceanfront three-story home features four bedrooms, five full and one half-bathrooms, office/library, bonus room, elevator, porches, pool, putting green and dune walkover. DUVAL. $3,475,000. 5317 Commissioners Drive, Jacksonville. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.91 acre. House size: 6,141 square feet. Buyer: Stephen and Michelle Fortune. Seller: Stephen L....
wjct.org
Go | The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Singer-Songwriter. Neko Case – Tuesday, February 7. PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra. Fresh off the announcement...
New shops to open in San Marco neighborhood in Jacksonville in 2023
The historic San Marco neighborhood has undergone many changes since the pandemic. Some of the old landmarks remain like the Little Theatre, others closed in 2022, like the San Marco Theatre. But the future of San Marco is growing, with new condominiums and new restaurants and shops coming in 2023.
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
Eight candidates running for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida
Eight candidates are running in the general election for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, on March 21, 2023. All candidates run in the general election regardless of party affiliation. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff on May 16, 2023. Donna Deegan (D), Audrey Gibson (D), LeAnna Cumber (R), Daniel Davis (R), and Al Ferraro (R) have led the field in media coverage and fundraising. Incumbent Mayor Lenny Curry (R) is term-limited and...
travelawaits.com
17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
Victim identified in Jacksonville Heights area drowning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Heights mother says her 2-year-old daughter, De'Mari Wells, was the victim in drowning last Saturday. Police said Wells died after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department...
First Coast News
Jacksonville woman needs $50,000 to buy vests for children of fallen soldiers
Rita Robbs does whatever she can for the men and women who have served our country. She's raising money to buy vests for children in the Snowball Express program.
liveforlivemusic.com
Queen Jacksonville Approximately: Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Double Down On Dylan In Florida [Audio]
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros‘ winter tour is in full swing, with the Grateful Dead guitarist bringing his band through the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on Friday for its second show on the road. After opening the tour on Thursday in South Carolina, Weir, Don Was (bass), Jeff Chimenti...
YAHOO!
Nonprofits, at the helm: New execs at North Florida Land Trust, Elevate Jacksonville
The North Florida Land Trust, a Jacksonville-based land conservation nonprofit, has new leadership in its president's office and board room. Allison DeFoor was recently named president after serving in an interim role since August 2022, following Jim McCarthy's departure. DeFoor, a seventh-generation Floridian, first came to the trust in 2018 as a board member.
Convenience store employee recounts man robbing store on Jacksonville’s Westside
Wednesday, JSO released information on operation Déjà Vu that led to Branon Purcell’s arrest.
News4Jax.com
Man found shot twice in home on Normandy Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to JSO, a man in his early 30s was found with two gunshot wounds at a residence on Normandy Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. JSO said it...
FSU offers 2024 four-star defensive back Jon Mitchell
Florida State offered Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin junior four-star cornerback Jon Mitchell on Sunday. The 6-foot, 160-pound defensive back mentioned FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., as well as head coach Mike Norvell, when sharing news of the offer. Mitchell visited FSU for their first...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop to Open Two More Jacksonville Locations
The sandwich chain will be bringing more of its fan-favorite subs to the Jacksonville area with at least two more locations over the next few years.
JSO: Man dead after weekend shooting near Englewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Englewood area Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of W University Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police located a person...
Waffle House to Open Corporate-Owned North Jacksonville Location
The new location of Waffle House will sit on undeveloped land behind Circle K and next to Popeye's on North Main Street in Jacksonville.
UNF professor says corporate landlords to blame for affordable rental housing crisis in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rental prices are rapidly increasing in Duval County, making it tough for renters to find affordable housing in Jacksonville. Professor of Sociology at the University of North Florida, Dr. David Jaffee, started the Jax Rental Housing Project last year. He said institutional investors are to blame for the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville.
