Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Oceanfront three-story home features four bedrooms, five full and one half-bathrooms, office/library, bonus room, elevator, porches, pool, putting green and dune walkover. DUVAL. $3,475,000. 5317 Commissioners Drive, Jacksonville. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.91 acre. House size: 6,141 square feet. Buyer: Stephen and Michelle Fortune. Seller: Stephen L....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Singer-Songwriter. Neko Case – Tuesday, February 7. PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra. Fresh off the announcement...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Kristen Walters

Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations

A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Center Square

Eight candidates running for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida

Eight candidates are running in the general election for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, on March 21, 2023. All candidates run in the general election regardless of party affiliation. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff on May 16, 2023. Donna Deegan (D), Audrey Gibson (D), LeAnna Cumber (R), Daniel Davis (R), and Al Ferraro (R) have led the field in media coverage and fundraising. Incumbent Mayor Lenny Curry (R) is term-limited and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travelawaits.com

17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Victim identified in Jacksonville Heights area drowning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Heights mother says her 2-year-old daughter, De'Mari Wells, was the victim in drowning last Saturday. Police said Wells died after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot twice in home on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to JSO, a man in his early 30s was found with two gunshot wounds at a residence on Normandy Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. JSO said it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers 2024 four-star defensive back Jon Mitchell

Florida State offered Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin junior four-star cornerback Jon Mitchell on Sunday. The 6-foot, 160-pound defensive back mentioned FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., as well as head coach Mike Norvell, when sharing news of the offer. Mitchell visited FSU for their first...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
First Coast News

UNF professor says corporate landlords to blame for affordable rental housing crisis in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rental prices are rapidly increasing in Duval County, making it tough for renters to find affordable housing in Jacksonville. Professor of Sociology at the University of North Florida, Dr. David Jaffee, started the Jax Rental Housing Project last year. He said institutional investors are to blame for the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

