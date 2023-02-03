Read full article on original website
North Augusta High students go on history adventure
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t love the feeling of completing a challenge? Especially being the first one to do it. At North Augusta High School, a class of students did that while learning about local history. For eight years, Travis Spears has given this challenge. “There’s a...
Augusta’s Rage Room to get new location, bigger space, and more features
Since opening the community has shown nothing but support for the business. So when a move in location was announced on social media, we stopped in to see what new features people can expect.
Volunteer, donate to Augusta Dream Center’s Cinderella Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Prom season is right around the corner and now you have the chance to donate your time or your best dress for the Dream Center’s Cinderella Day. Cinderella Day gives high school girls the princess treatment. The Dream Center will provide a free dress, hair and makeup, and a professional photo.
Temporary solar lamps light up Greene Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After almost six months, new solar-powered streetlights are bringing light back to most of Greene Street. The temporary lights are expected to be in place for two to three years. After that, permanent ones will replace those as part of the downtown revitalization project that’s expected to start after Masters.
Aiken pickleball player says growing demand is ‘gratifying’
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the growing popularity of pickleball in Columbia County, and it seems to be spreading to Aiken too. We talked to a player encouraging people to get out on the court. Changes are coming to add more pickleball courts in the city of Aiken.
Augusta University donates jewelry sale proceeds to scholarships
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week you can buy jewelry for a good cause at Augusta University. AU will be hosting a 6 dollar jewelry sale, donating all of the proceeds to help with scholarships and volunteer programs. Some of the proceeds from the sale benefit volunteer appreciation events. They...
Umoja Village celebrates unity in Black History celebration
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Umoja Village had prayers, songs and remarks in celebration of Black History Month at the Lessie Price Aiken Senior and Youth center on Sunday. 12 local shing stars, as they were called by the Umoja Village were recognized as movers and shakers in the community.
Golden Harvest passes milestone with over 300 million meals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest Food Bank is surpassing a major milestone by giving out more than 300 million meals. That’s the total number of meals since opening four decades ago. It includes the meals served at the master’s table soup kitchen and the ones given out...
Is Bed Bath and Beyond becoming extinct? Aiken location closes
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond announced a new wave of store closings, including a local location. The Aiken location is closing and has been confirmed by a current store associate on Tuesday. The company announced on Jan. 30 that another 87 stores will be...
Columbia County leaders approve roadmap for future parks
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County commissioners approved a roadmap for the future of parks in the county. They’ve been gathering ideas from the public since 2021. Laurie Caldwell goes to Savannah Rapids Park two to three times a week and says everything is always clean and ready for those to come to take advantage of what the park has to offer.
Beware of dog? No! Beware of scams.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- If you’re looking to add a new fur-baby to your family, heads up. Scammers are using social media to target you. Scammers are using social media to take advantage of people looking for a puppy or people who love animals and want to help them. They do it through people you may […]
Richmond County School System host all-county band concert
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a beautiful thing when the best of the best in Richmond County schools come together. The students have been hard at work getting ready for Tuesday’s all-county band concert. We caught up with some students before the concert to ask what this moment...
American Red Cross assists Aiken family after house fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken family whose home was damaged by fire has received help from the American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers. The home located on Wagontong Road in Wagener was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the volunteers. The American Red Cross is helping three people...
Harlem Fire Department battle home fire
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harlem Fire Department responded to the scene of a home fire on Ashley Lane on Tuesday. At 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Harlem Fire Department were dispatched to an address on Ansley Lane for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single family...
Former Augusta resident personally witnessed Chinese spy balloon being shot down
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As many in the country watched the spy balloon drop on TV, a former Augustan saw it LIVE at his house. Video was shot by Brian Bolgla who now lives in Myrtle Beach. He was standing in his driveway watching it unfold. He describes to WJBF’s Barclay Bishop what he saw and […]
‘Shattering a family’: Mother mourns son found dead at abandoned building
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about an Augusta murder victim found dead in an abandoned building on Meadowbrook Drive. The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once. For Ankeny’s mother, it’s the third time she’s lost a child. Here’s how she’s...
Augusta closes in on 3 ambulance providers to gain control of EMS zone
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The bid process closed Monday for the potential next ambulance service provider for Augusta. Mayor Garnett Johnson has made it a priority to gain control of the city’s EMS zone, so the city of Augusta will have more authority over the space down the road.
SUV sought after deadly hit & run in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man arrested
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a man connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2. Authorities announced Tuesday that Maurice Folsom, 21, turned himself in and was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. According to authorities, the incident...
‘Most selfless person’: Community remembers life of 18-year-old
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The community celebrates the life of an 18-year-old who died on Jan. 27 due to a medical complication. Ethan Franklin will be honored at a memorial on Saturday at Lakemont Presbyterian Church off Pleasant Home Road. The service will begin at 2 p.m. but any flowers...
