ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Over 34k bags of heroin seized during Holyoke investigation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three individuals in Holyoke were arrested Thursday following an intensive narcotics investigation by Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s Hampden County Narcotics Task Force. According to the DA’s office, the investigation centered around trafficking out of 392 Pleasant Street in Holyoke. On Thursday, February...
HOLYOKE, MA
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault and burglary in Whitingham

READING — A 32-year-old man from Whitingham was cited following an incident in Reading back in January. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Wilmington Cross Road at around 3:20 p.m. on January 12. Following an investigation, police allege that William Elting had assaulted Thomas...
WHITINGHAM, VT
MassLive.com

Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash

SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WRGB

Massachusetts teen injured in southern Vermont snowmobile crash

SOMERSET, Vt. — A Massachusetts teen is hospitalized after a snowmobile crash in rural Vermont Sunday. State police say it happened in the town of Somerset. They say the 17-year-old was likely traveling around 40 miles per hour on a trail, when they lost control and hit a tree head-on!
SOMERSET, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Community Group Wants to Actualize City's Potential

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Design Center is connecting the community with planning concepts in hopes of making Pittsfield a vibrant, easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly place. The group, spearheaded by "The Pittsfielder" blogger Nicholas Russo, is a non-city affiliated effort with four main goals: promote placemaking, demystify the city's transportation...
PITTSFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal

POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
POWNAL, VT
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Panel Looks to Remove Chicken Permitting from ZBA

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — City councilors have spoken: chicken keeping needs to be simpler and more affordable. On Monday, the Ordinances and Rules subcommittee supported removing chicken permitting from the Zoning Board of Appeals and requiring a license similar to that of a dog. The request was tabled and referred...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Homeless Committee Hears Data on Unsheltered Pittsfield Students

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Public Schools has around 50 homeless students this school year, with many living in shelters. Deputy Superintendent Marissa Mendoza informed the Homelessness Advisory Committee about the unsheltered school-aged population last week. "It's important to just kind of keep in mind of who is identified as...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Saratogian

Two dozen charged in cross-country distribution ring

ALBANY, N.Y. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed 24 defendants have been charged with marijuana distribution, money laundering, firearms, and related offenses in an indictment returned last month. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the...
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Daytime Pavement Repair Operations on I-90 Westbound in Becket

BECKET, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be conducting daytime hour pavement repair operations on I-90 westbound at mile marker 17.3 in Becket. The work will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and will require temporary lane closures....
BECKET, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Historical Commission OKs Two Multifamily Demos

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday approved the demolition of two multi-family properties: 18-41 Cherry St. and 42 Gilbert St. The more than 100-year-old Cherry Street property sustained serious damage from a neighboring fire that destroyed a 12-unit home last year. From the street, the left side...
PITTSFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal

POWNAL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal this afternoon. The crash took place on US Route at around 1:30 p.m. According to the report, Julia Foppes, 57, of Pownal, failed to yield to the right of way, turning directly in front of Stephen J. Martin, 34, of Pownal.
POWNAL, VT
WSBS

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Transport Kids in the Bed of a Pickup Truck?

Many people at some point in their lives have probably ridden in the bed of a pickup truck. Back when I was a kid living in northern Berkshire County, I remember there were times that one of my family members would transport some of my friends and me in the back of his pickup truck. For me, it was always fun to ride in a vehicle in this way as I didn't get to do it often (my parents didn't own pickup trucks) Plus, there was the feeling of freedom when riding in the bed of a pickup truck.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy