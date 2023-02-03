Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Celtics trade rumors: Grant Williams drawing interest ahead of deadline (report)
The Celtics are on the hunt for some help ahead of the trade deadline but that isn’t stopping potential suitors checking in on a key member of the Boston frontcourt. Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer reports that teams have been calling Boston about Grant Williams ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
Lakers vs. Thunder: Free live stream, TV, how to watch LeBron James try to make history
With a big night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James can become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader on Tuesday in Los Angeles. James currently trails Kareem-Abdul Jabbar (38,387) by 35 points, a number he’s gone over nine times already this season. If James nets 36 points tonight at Crypto.com Arena, the all-time mark will be all his. The game will broadcast on TNT and can be streamed with a free trial of DirectTV.
LeBron James’ missed foul vs. Celtics worst game ‘mentally’ since 2018 Finals (report)
After the referees missed a foul call on Jayson Tatum after the Celtics star smacked LeBron James’ arm, the Lakers superstar was immediately furious. James folded onto the ground in disbelief as the Celtics and Lakers went into overtime despite what should’ve been a foul and two free throws for James.
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Celtics ‘making some calls’ for Nets star (report)
With the Nets trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks days before Thursday’s trade deadline, there’s a good chance Brooklyn isn’t done making some deals in the coming days. The Nets have plenty of draft picks as their disposal they can ship, and they also acquired some win-now players from Dallas in a sign of contending this season.
Nets rejected Suns trade offer featuring Chris Paul and former Celtics wing for Kyrie Irving (report)
The Kyrie Irving sweepstakes moved quickly over the weekend as several teams lined up for his services before the Nets ultimately dealt the All-Star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick and two second-round picks according to multiple reports. The array...
Celtics would be ‘foolish’ to trade Jaylen Brown in Kevin Durant deal, NBA insider says
The Kevin Durant trade rumors are rumbling once again. However, ESPN’s Jalen Rose says the Boston Celtics should avoid going down that road if it means breaking up the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. On Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up,” Rose said that the Celtics would be...
Kyrie Irving wants to be ‘celebrated, not just tolerated,’ glad to be in Dallas
Speaking for the first time as a Dallas Maverick, Kyrie Irving called himself “incredibly, incredibly selfless”, but was glad to be on a team that will “celebrate him,” not just tolerate him. Irving said the lack of respect he felt from the Brooklyn Nets front office...
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Nets ‘not planning’ to move star ahead of deadline (report)
The Nets have become one of the busiest teams ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline after they agreed to send Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks over the weekend. Irving requested a trade, and the Nets were able to move the talented-yet-controversial guard before Irving could leave the organization in free agency this summer.
Kyrie Irving removed Instagram apology for sharing documentary before trade to Mavericks (report)
Kyrie Irving apologized in November in a late-night Instagram post days after promoting an antisemitic documentary on his social media. However, that apology has been removed according to a report from Sam Amick of the Athletic. Irving made the apology amid an indefinite suspension by the Nets for sharing the...
Kyrie Irving trade: New York mayor takes shot at former Nets star after deal to Mavs
The mayor of New York City seemed plenty happy to see one of the city’s biggest sports stars heading out of town. On Monday, Eric Adams was asked about the Brooklyn Nets reportedly trading star point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend. Adams has been mayor for about 13 months at this point and seems to think the Nets are better without him.
With Celtics trade deadline looming, Sam Hauser reemerges at right time in win over Pistons
For the first two months of the Celtics season, finding trade help at the wing off the bench didn’t look like it would be a priority for Boston thanks to Sam Hauser. The second-year forward was a pivotal part of the Celtics’ red-hot offensive start, shooting nearly 50 percent from 3-point range through November while scoring in double digits off the bench in five of those contests.
Celtics injury report: Five players listed for Wednesday’s game vs. 76ers
The Celtics should be getting some help back in the starting five for Wednesday’s showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers in the team’s final game before the trade deadline. The team announced on Tuesday that Jaylen Brown (illness) and Luke Kornet (ankle) have been upgraded to probable for the matchup after both missed Monday’s win over the Pistons.
How Jayson Tatum’s son, Deuce, made Celtics ‘feel a little bit better’ after Suns loss
When Jayson Tatum dominated the third quarter of the Celtics’ win over the Pistons on Monday, it wiped away some recent struggles from Boston’s star. Tatum was just 3-for-13 in the first half in Detroit, while he was also just 3-for-15 in the C’s loss to the Suns their last time out.
Robert Kraft: Patriots will celebrate Tom Brady, doubles down on desire for 1-day contract
According to Robert Kraft, Tom Brady will be returning to Foxborough. In an interview with NBC 10′s Malcolm Johnson, the Patriots owner announced that the team planned to celebrate Brady’s career, but didn’t specify a date and time yet. Kraft hopes it becomes an annual tradition. “He...
Kiké Hernández: Red Sox ‘needed’ guys with ability to change clubhouse culture
Kike Hernández appeared on Jomboy Media’s The Chris Rose Rotation and discussed how free agent addition Justin Turner has the ability to help change the culture in the Red Sox clubhouse. Enter your email address here to receive the Fenway Rundown email newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.
