The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers vs. Thunder: Free live stream, TV, how to watch LeBron James try to make history

With a big night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James can become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader on Tuesday in Los Angeles. James currently trails Kareem-Abdul Jabbar (38,387) by 35 points, a number he’s gone over nine times already this season. If James nets 36 points tonight at Crypto.com Arena, the all-time mark will be all his. The game will broadcast on TNT and can be streamed with a free trial of DirectTV.
Kyrie Irving trade: New York mayor takes shot at former Nets star after deal to Mavs

The mayor of New York City seemed plenty happy to see one of the city’s biggest sports stars heading out of town. On Monday, Eric Adams was asked about the Brooklyn Nets reportedly trading star point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend. Adams has been mayor for about 13 months at this point and seems to think the Nets are better without him.
With Celtics trade deadline looming, Sam Hauser reemerges at right time in win over Pistons

For the first two months of the Celtics season, finding trade help at the wing off the bench didn’t look like it would be a priority for Boston thanks to Sam Hauser. The second-year forward was a pivotal part of the Celtics’ red-hot offensive start, shooting nearly 50 percent from 3-point range through November while scoring in double digits off the bench in five of those contests.
