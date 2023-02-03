ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Plane Crash in Yankton County on Saturday

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a plane crash on Lake Marindahl Saturday afternoon. Authorities say that they found a plane upside down on the frozen lake. The Sheriff’s Office says that the pilot was attempting to make a non-emergency landing on the lake when the plane’s ski hit snow which caused the plane to flip over on its top.
Brian Hunhoff Announces Campaign for Yankton City Commission

Brian Hunhoff has announced that he will be running for Yankton City Commissioner. Hunhoff, who is also the Yankton County Register of Deeds, says that he was encouraged to run by many members of the community. Hunhoff says that there are various issues in the community that concern him that...
YANKTON, SD

