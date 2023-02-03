Read full article on original website
Plane Crash in Yankton County on Saturday
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a plane crash on Lake Marindahl Saturday afternoon. Authorities say that they found a plane upside down on the frozen lake. The Sheriff’s Office says that the pilot was attempting to make a non-emergency landing on the lake when the plane’s ski hit snow which caused the plane to flip over on its top.
Brian Hunhoff Announces Campaign for Yankton City Commission
Brian Hunhoff has announced that he will be running for Yankton City Commissioner. Hunhoff, who is also the Yankton County Register of Deeds, says that he was encouraged to run by many members of the community. Hunhoff says that there are various issues in the community that concern him that...
Yankton Community Library Celebrating 50 Years in Current Building This Week
The Yankton Community Library will be celebrating their 50th anniversary at their current location this week. Library Director Dana Schmidt says that on February 10th in 1973, the library cut the ribbon at their current building at 515 Walnut St. Schmidt says that they will be hosting a celebration at...
