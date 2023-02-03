Read full article on original website
Fuzzy Bumbles
4d ago
“I'm asking you for leniency in my sentencing. I am asking for mercy in my sentencing," Carson said. "I miss my family. I miss my kids." Maybe you should have though of that before you pulled the trigger? Tell me you never threw snowballs at cars when you were a child? Your privilege card is here by SUSPENDED!
Reply
3
Ela 88
4d ago
It would help if some parents actually taught their children right from wrong instead of letting them run wild in the streets.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Related
wtaq.com
Milwaukee Cop Killed In Shooting
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Milwaukee police officer is dead after a struggle with a robbery suspect overnight on the city’s southside. Milwaukee police say officers, including 37-year-old officer, Peter Jerving, were called to the 2700 block of S. 14th Street around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday to check for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that happened a few hours prior.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Cop Killer Terrell Thompson Was in Court Just YESTERDAY, Was Given Probation [READ CRIMINAL COMPLAINT]
A heroic Milwaukee Police Officer was shot and killed early this morning on the city’s south side during a foot chase involving a robbery suspect, Terrell Thompson, who, Wisconsin Right Now has learned, was just in court YESTERDAY on a hit-and-run conviction but was given ONLY PROBATION by a Milwaukee County Judge despite numerous failures to show up for court.
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officers remembered; gave ultimate sacrifice
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer died in the line of duty after he was shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Milwaukee Police Association says safety is top of mind. Police officers, current and retired, said what happened early Tuesday underscores...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer killed; reaction to sacrifice
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin and Milwaukee officials are sharing their emotional responses to the shooting death of a police officer on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Their statements are listed as follows:. Common Council President José G. Pérez:. "I am angered and deeply saddened by the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 13-year-old boy shot, seriously hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 13, was shot late Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 and seriously hurt. Investigators are looking into where the shots were fired. The victim was dropped off at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Milwaukee police are investigating what led up to the gunfire. No arrests...
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Milwaukee police officer was fatally shot early Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with a 19-year-old robbery suspect who also died from a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the suspect fled when officers arrived at the crime scene about 1:15 a.m. He says one officer caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The 37-year-old officer was mortally wounded and died at a hospital. The suspect died at the scene and the chief says it’s unclear whether it was from the shot fired by the officer or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near Holton and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 19, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 near Holton and Capitol. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting around 1 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked...
Man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his car in 2020 received a 16-year prison sentence on Friday. WITI-TV reports that prosecutors had asked for a 25-year prison sentence after jurors found William Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in November.
nbc15.com
Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail
A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The gun involved in the shooting has not been recovered, the statement added. Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of veterans in...
Wisconsin man gets 16 years in prison for shooting kids who threw snowballs at his car
A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his vehicle as he drove by them in 2020.
18-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed near 17th and Rogers
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to the area of 17th and Rogers on Monday. It happened around 5:30 p.m.
Donnie Williams trial begins: Man accused of exchanging gunfire with cops
Donnie Darnell Williams is facing more than 70 years in prison for a number of charges related to the shootout, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 36th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 35, was shot Monday evening, Feb. 6 near 36th and Lloyd. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha officer's knee on neck leads to federal civil rights lawsuit
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha officer resigned from the school district after he was accused of placing his knee on a girl's neck while breaking up a fight at Kenosha's Lincoln Middle School in March 2022, and on Monday, Feb. 6, a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of that student.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck
RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
Comments / 10