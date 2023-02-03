ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Fuzzy Bumbles
4d ago

“I'm asking you for leniency in my sentencing. I am asking for mercy in my sentencing," Carson said. "I miss my family. I miss my kids." Maybe you should have though of that before you pulled the trigger? Tell me you never threw snowballs at cars when you were a child? Your privilege card is here by SUSPENDED!

Ela 88
4d ago

It would help if some parents actually taught their children right from wrong instead of letting them run wild in the streets.

wtaq.com

Milwaukee Cop Killed In Shooting

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Milwaukee police officer is dead after a struggle with a robbery suspect overnight on the city’s southside. Milwaukee police say officers, including 37-year-old officer, Peter Jerving, were called to the 2700 block of S. 14th Street around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday to check for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that happened a few hours prior.
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Cop Killer Terrell Thompson Was in Court Just YESTERDAY, Was Given Probation [READ CRIMINAL COMPLAINT]

A heroic Milwaukee Police Officer was shot and killed early this morning on the city’s south side during a foot chase involving a robbery suspect, Terrell Thompson, who, Wisconsin Right Now has learned, was just in court YESTERDAY on a hit-and-run conviction but was given ONLY PROBATION by a Milwaukee County Judge despite numerous failures to show up for court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officers remembered; gave ultimate sacrifice

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer died in the line of duty after he was shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Milwaukee Police Association says safety is top of mind. Police officers, current and retired, said what happened early Tuesday underscores...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer killed; reaction to sacrifice

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin and Milwaukee officials are sharing their emotional responses to the shooting death of a police officer on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Their statements are listed as follows:. Common Council President José G. Pérez:. "I am angered and deeply saddened by the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 13-year-old boy shot, seriously hurt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 13, was shot late Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 and seriously hurt. Investigators are looking into where the shots were fired. The victim was dropped off at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Milwaukee police are investigating what led up to the gunfire. No arrests...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
wtmj.com

Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Milwaukee police officer was fatally shot early Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with a 19-year-old robbery suspect who also died from a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the suspect fled when officers arrived at the crime scene about 1:15 a.m. He says one officer caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The 37-year-old officer was mortally wounded and died at a hospital. The suspect died at the scene and the chief says it’s unclear whether it was from the shot fired by the officer or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near Holton and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 19, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 near Holton and Capitol. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting around 1 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked...
WausauPilot

Man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his car in 2020 received a 16-year prison sentence on Friday. WITI-TV reports that prosecutors had asked for a 25-year prison sentence after jurors found William Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in November.
nbc15.com

Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail

A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The gun involved in the shooting has not been recovered, the statement added. Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of veterans in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 36th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 35, was shot Monday evening, Feb. 6 near 36th and Lloyd. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha officer's knee on neck leads to federal civil rights lawsuit

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha officer resigned from the school district after he was accused of placing his knee on a girl's neck while breaking up a fight at Kenosha's Lincoln Middle School in March 2022, and on Monday, Feb. 6, a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of that student.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck

RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
