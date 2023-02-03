Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Fast-growing discount grocery store opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Amtrak Train Hits, Kills 27-Year-Old Woman in Maine on Tuesday Trip to Boston
A woman is dead following a train/pedestrian crash that happened in Maine on Tuesday morning. According to WMTW News 8, the collision between the southbound Amtrak train and the woman happened just before 5:45 Tuesday morning. That's when police say they received the first calls for help from the engineer of the train.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy set for arraignment in deaths of her 3 children
Lindsay is accused of strangling her children to death in their home before jumping out of a window in an attempt to take her own life
Large Police presence at Wendy’s in Lynn after employee shot in the drive-thru window
A large police presence at Wendy’s in Lynn, where officers have taped off the drive-thru window after reports of a shooting.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
WCVB
Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Amtrak Downeaster Service Partially Suspended
Southbound service on Amtrak's Downeaster was partially suspended on Tuesday morning. Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told Seacoast Current that southbound train #680 struck an "individual on the tracks" west of Main Street in Biddeford around 6:05 a.m. It left Brunswick at 4:30 a.m. The train ended its run in Wells where passengers can transfer to southbound train #682.
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England
BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
Boston-area reporter ‘fabricated corruption claims’ against mayor, lawsuit says
The mayor of a Boston suburb claims a wealthy Massachusetts family bought a 138-year-old newspaper and used it to generate fake stories to slam him — and, according to court documents, the paper’s reporter admitted in response that his incendiary articles were “all made up.” Andrew Philbin and his son, Matthew, have allegedly held a decades-long grudge against Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who was an alderman in the 1990s when he rejected the family’s operating permits for local boardinghouses they owned, according to court documents. The Philbins sought revenge against DeMaria when in 2017 they purchased the Everett Leader Herald —...
thepulseofnh.com
Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety
A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
universalhub.com
Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit
So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
Update: 5-year-old boy dies after falling from third-story window in New Hampshire
A young child has passed away after falling from a window of multi-story building in Manchester on January 31, according to police.
Lindsay Clancy ordered to remain at hospital as new details emerge of alleged Duxbury killings
UPDATE: Lawyer: Lindsay Clancy told husband she killed children after she ‘heard a man’s voice’. A judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that a Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children can remain at her current hospital, rejecting a request from prosecutors to transfer the woman to a state facility and order her held without bail.
newportdispatch.com
Police arrest man in Concord
CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
laconiadailysun.com
Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis
LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
manchesterinklink.com
3 new providers join Elliot Health System
MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce new providers to its practices. Oluwatosin Thompson, M.D., a board-certified neurologist, has joined Elliot Neurology Associates. Dr. Thompson received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his neurology residency at the University of Maryland...
Fire Destroys Habitat for Humanity-Built Home in Rochester, New Hampshire
🔴 One family was home and the other at church when the fire started Sunday morning. 🔴 Southeast NH Habitat for Humanity built the home in 2017. 🔴 Three GoFundMe accounts have been created to help the two affected families. A two-family house built by Habitat for...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
NECN
Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say
An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
