Amesbury, MA

WCVB

Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
MEDFORD, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Amtrak Downeaster Service Partially Suspended

Southbound service on Amtrak's Downeaster was partially suspended on Tuesday morning. Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told Seacoast Current that southbound train #680 struck an "individual on the tracks" west of Main Street in Biddeford around 6:05 a.m. It left Brunswick at 4:30 a.m. The train ended its run in Wells where passengers can transfer to southbound train #682.
BIDDEFORD, ME
CBS Boston

45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England

BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Boston-area reporter ‘fabricated corruption claims’ against mayor, lawsuit says

The mayor of a Boston suburb claims a wealthy Massachusetts family bought a 138-year-old newspaper and used it to generate fake stories to slam him — and, according to court documents, the paper’s reporter admitted in response that his incendiary articles were “all made up.” Andrew Philbin and his son, Matthew, have allegedly held a decades-long grudge against Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who was an alderman in the 1990s when he rejected the family’s operating permits for local boardinghouses they owned, according to court documents. The Philbins sought revenge against DeMaria when in 2017 they purchased the Everett Leader Herald —...
EVERETT, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety

A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
SALEM, NH
universalhub.com

Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit

So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
BOSTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Concord

CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis

LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
MEREDITH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

3 new providers join Elliot Health System

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce new providers to its practices. Oluwatosin Thompson, M.D., a board-certified neurologist, has joined Elliot Neurology Associates. Dr. Thompson received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his neurology residency at the University of Maryland...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say

An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
BOSTON, MA
