ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Blenheim, NY

Enjoy winter festivities at SNOWFEST in North Blenheim

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6qoM_0kbsGEqQ00

NORTH BLENHEIM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Saturday, February 11, the New York Power Authority is hosting a free day of Winterland fun at the Blenheim-Gilboa Visitor Center. The annual SNOWFEST will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Food will be available for purchase from a local vendor. Planned activities include dog sled demonstrations, sledding, snowshoeing, snow bowling, guided nature walks, music and storytelling, and crafts.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Learn about ice fishing at Grafton Lakes State Park!

GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grafton Lakes State Park and Capital District Sportsman Center will be offering a free, informative session on ice fishing on February 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A group of experienced ice-fishing enthusiasts will depart from the beach at Long Pond at 9 a.m.
GRAFTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region

Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Pawling Flower Shop

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Valentine’s Day is a week away! If you’re looking to surprise a loved one with something colorful, Pawling Flower Shop in Troy is sprouting with ideas! Since the 1960s, Pawling Flower Shop has been a staple in the community. David Johnson purchased the flower shop in 2008 after years of working […]
TROY, NY
albanymagic.com

Druthers Taking Over Popular Saratoga Restaurant

When one of the Spa City’s most scenic restaurants reopens its doors, it will be under new management. Steve Barnes from the Times Union reports that 550 Waterfront, located on the north end of Saratoga Lake, will likely reopen after its winter break under its new name ‘550 Waterfront by Druthers’.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows

Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
BALLSTON LAKE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy