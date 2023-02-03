Enjoy winter festivities at SNOWFEST in North Blenheim

NORTH BLENHEIM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Saturday, February 11, the New York Power Authority is hosting a free day of Winterland fun at the Blenheim-Gilboa Visitor Center. The annual SNOWFEST will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase from a local vendor. Planned activities include dog sled demonstrations, sledding, snowshoeing, snow bowling, guided nature walks, music and storytelling, and crafts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.