When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
Montana missile sites to be replaced as Chinese spy balloon questions remain
It’s a historic and complex program with national security interest, and some are suspecting it’s the reason a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen floating above the state this week.
Business Insider
Montana resident captures footage of possible Chinese spy balloon
Montana resident captures footage of possible Chinese spy balloon. Eyewitnesses in Montana caught cellphone footage of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a Beijing trip in response. 0 seconds of 2 minutes, 1 secondVolume 90%. Eyewitnesses in Montana caught cellphone footage of a suspected...
Kan. joins states taking control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
Gov. denies clemency; execution Tues. for killer of girlfriend, 3 kids
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening at the state...
Lawmakers introduce Rural Internet Improvement Act
A bipartisan group of Senators recently introduced legislation to merge USDA broadband programs. New Mexico Democrat Ben Ray Luján and South Dakota Republican John Thune reintroduced the Rural Internet Improvement Act. The legislation would streamline and bolster USDA Rural Development broadband programs and ensure their funding is targeted to...
Still no timeline for Mo. families awaiting 2022 food assistance
Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed to help cover last summer’s food costs. But more than five months since the...
Forget about Chinese spy balloons – What about the Japanese World War II bomb balloon that landed in Metro Detroit?
The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the U.S. this past weekend has dominated headlines. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark goes back almost 80 years, remembering when the Japanese used balloons to bomb Metro Detroit during World War II.
Economist: Employment likely to be mixed as we go through 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss believes that the employment picture is going to be mixed going forward, especially in the Midwest. "You look at the employment level for Kansas and the region, we're almost back to Feb. 2020, in terms of the employment. That's well below the national number. The national, U.S. economy is well above the Feb. 2020 number. Kansas is about at its 2020 number. We're not back to where we should be, absent the pandemic."
WLTX.com
Tracking the Chinese balloon: Will it pass over South Carolina?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is it a Chinese weather balloon or spy balloon? The other question you might be asking: Where is the balloon heading?. While I can't answer the first question — China claims it's a weather research "airship" while the Pentagon pushed back that it's being used for surveillance purposes — I will attempt to answer the second.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, sister station WIAT projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. Pentagon officials decided the […]
NWS: Unknown balloon seen flying over Northeast Kansas, Northwest Missouri
SABETHA (KSNT) – A unidentified balloon has been reportedly seen flying above areas of Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service and 27 News viewers are reporting sightings of a balloon floating through the sky in Northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports via social media that it has received reports from […]
Kan. AG warns Walgreens not to send abortion pills by mail
TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sent a letter to Walgreens’ leadership urging the retail pharmacy to follow Kansas law on mail-order abortifacients. In the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens Executive Vice President, Kobach wrote that the company’s recently announced plan to provide abortion pills to Kansans via mail-order is illegal under federal and state law.
FBI warns wanted fugitive has ties to Colorado
(COLORADO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Little Rock, Arkansas and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest a dangerous fugitive who has ties to Colorado and Wyoming. FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, Jan. […]
Kan., other states mull cross-border rules to tackle teacher shortage
DENVER (AP) — Every Colorado school district, like many across the country, began 2023 understaffed. That's caused classes to be crammed together, school bus routes to shrink, Spanish language courses to get cut from curriculums, and field trips to be nixed. This has prompted lawmakers in Colorado and other...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
Mosaic agrees with Biden administration move to end COVID emergency
President Joe Biden has informed Congress his administration plans to end COVID-19 emergency measures as of May 11th, nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began. Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore says Mosaic supports the move. “From 0ur perspective, I think that is appropriate,” Moore tells reporters when asked...
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
