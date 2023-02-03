ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE
Business Insider

Montana resident captures footage of possible Chinese spy balloon

Montana resident captures footage of possible Chinese spy balloon. Eyewitnesses in Montana caught cellphone footage of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a Beijing trip in response. 0 seconds of 2 minutes, 1 secondVolume 90%. Eyewitnesses in Montana caught cellphone footage of a suspected...
MONTANA STATE
St. Joseph Post

Lawmakers introduce Rural Internet Improvement Act

A bipartisan group of Senators recently introduced legislation to merge USDA broadband programs. New Mexico Democrat Ben Ray Luján and South Dakota Republican John Thune reintroduced the Rural Internet Improvement Act. The legislation would streamline and bolster USDA Rural Development broadband programs and ensure their funding is targeted to...
NEW MEXICO STATE
St. Joseph Post

Economist: Employment likely to be mixed as we go through 2023

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss believes that the employment picture is going to be mixed going forward, especially in the Midwest. "You look at the employment level for Kansas and the region, we're almost back to Feb. 2020, in terms of the employment. That's well below the national number. The national, U.S. economy is well above the Feb. 2020 number. Kansas is about at its 2020 number. We're not back to where we should be, absent the pandemic."
KANSAS STATE
WLTX.com

Tracking the Chinese balloon: Will it pass over South Carolina?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is it a Chinese weather balloon or spy balloon? The other question you might be asking: Where is the balloon heading?. While I can't answer the first question — China claims it's a weather research "airship" while the Pentagon pushed back that it's being used for surveillance purposes — I will attempt to answer the second.
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF

Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, sister station WIAT projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. Pentagon officials decided the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kan. AG warns Walgreens not to send abortion pills by mail

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sent a letter to Walgreens’ leadership urging the retail pharmacy to follow Kansas law on mail-order abortifacients. In the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens Executive Vice President, Kobach wrote that the company’s recently announced plan to provide abortion pills to Kansans via mail-order is illegal under federal and state law.
KANSAS STATE
KXRM

FBI warns wanted fugitive has ties to Colorado

(COLORADO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Little Rock, Arkansas and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest a dangerous fugitive who has ties to Colorado and Wyoming. FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, Jan. […]
COLORADO STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
