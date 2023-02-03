Read full article on original website
Augusta University donates jewelry sale proceeds to scholarships
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week you can buy jewelry for a good cause at Augusta University. AU will be hosting a 6 dollar jewelry sale, donating all of the proceeds to help with scholarships and volunteer programs. Some of the proceeds from the sale benefit volunteer appreciation events. They...
WRDW-TV
Volunteer, donate to Augusta Dream Center’s Cinderella Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Prom season is right around the corner and now you have the chance to donate your time or your best dress for the Dream Center’s Cinderella Day. Cinderella Day gives high school girls the princess treatment. The Dream Center will provide a free dress, hair and makeup, and a professional photo.
WRDW-TV
Aiken pickleball player says growing demand is ‘gratifying’
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the growing popularity of pickleball in Columbia County, and it seems to be spreading to Aiken too. We talked to a player encouraging people to get out on the court. Changes are coming to add more pickleball courts in the city of Aiken.
WRDW-TV
Augusta closes in on 3 ambulance providers to gain control of EMS zone
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The bid process closed Monday for the potential next ambulance service provider for Augusta. Mayor Garnett Johnson has made it a priority to gain control of the city’s EMS zone, so the city of Augusta will have more authority over the space down the road.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County leaders approve roadmap for future parks
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County commissioners approved a roadmap for the future of parks in the county. They’ve been gathering ideas from the public since 2021. Laurie Caldwell goes to Savannah Rapids Park two to three times a week and says everything is always clean and ready for those to come to take advantage of what the park has to offer.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta High students go on history adventure
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t love the feeling of completing a challenge? Especially being the first one to do it. At North Augusta High School, a class of students did that while learning about local history. For eight years, Travis Spears has given this challenge. “There’s a...
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest passes milestone with over 300 million meals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest Food Bank is surpassing a major milestone by giving out more than 300 million meals. That’s the total number of meals since opening four decades ago. It includes the meals served at the master’s table soup kitchen and the ones given out...
Three companies submit proposals for Augusta ambulance service
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta city leaders approve $25M for new public safety HQ
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta City Council voted to approve a $25 million budget for a new public safety headquarters. City leaders are excited about the facility, but some are asking why it’s more than double the original price tag. What was originally a $10 million...
WRDW-TV
Temporary solar lamps light up Greene Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After almost six months, new solar-powered streetlights are bringing light back to most of Greene Street. The temporary lights are expected to be in place for two to three years. After that, permanent ones will replace those as part of the downtown revitalization project that’s expected to start after Masters.
WRDW-TV
Umoja Village celebrates unity in Black History celebration
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Umoja Village had prayers, songs and remarks in celebration of Black History Month at the Lessie Price Aiken Senior and Youth center on Sunday. 12 local shing stars, as they were called by the Umoja Village were recognized as movers and shakers in the community.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County School System host all-county band concert
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a beautiful thing when the best of the best in Richmond County schools come together. The students have been hard at work getting ready for Tuesday’s all-county band concert. We caught up with some students before the concert to ask what this moment...
WRDW-TV
Is Bed Bath and Beyond becoming extinct? Aiken location closes
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond announced a new wave of store closings, including a local location. The Aiken location is closing and has been confirmed by a current store associate on Tuesday. The company announced on Jan. 30 that another 87 stores will be...
Beware of dog? No! Beware of scams.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- If you’re looking to add a new fur-baby to your family, heads up. Scammers are using social media to target you. Scammers are using social media to take advantage of people looking for a puppy or people who love animals and want to help them. They do it through people you may […]
Augusta’s Rage Room to get new location, bigger space, and more features
Since opening the community has shown nothing but support for the business. So when a move in location was announced on social media, we stopped in to see what new features people can expect.
WRDW-TV
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In about 50 days, Augusta becomes the center of the golf universe, but lately, the Masters’ buzz has centered around a piece of property along the river. Word of a new golf course possibly 10 miles from Augusta National has been spreading like wildfire on...
WRDW-TV
American Red Cross assists Aiken family after house fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken family whose home was damaged by fire has received help from the American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers. The home located on Wagontong Road in Wagener was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the volunteers. The American Red Cross is helping three people...
Beloved White Columns Inn in Thomson demolished: what comes next?
The beloved White Columns Inn that used to be an attraction for near and far travelers in Thomson is gone. The demolition happened last week after it was announced in October 2022.
Augusta’s Groundhog Day time loop— the Olive Road railroad overpass
Groundhog Day. That means for many watching the movie, but Augusta has its own time loop where the same thing happens over and over.
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices drop slightly this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight decrease in the past week. The average price in Georgia is $3.33 per gallon, decreasing by 6 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up 15 cents in a week,...
