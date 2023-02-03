Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
6sqft
Bjarke Ingels to design production studio and waterfront park in Red Hook
Architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) is designing another film studio in New York City. Production company Samson Stages announced plans for a new 330,000-square-foot production facility on the waterfront in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Designed by BIG, the firm also behind Robert De Niro’s under-construction Wildflower Studios in Astoria, the Samson Stages Red Hook Studio will include a building with eight stacked stages and a public park.
mixmag.net
New 140-capacity club Outer Heaven opens in New York
A new 140-capacity club has opened in Manhattan, New York City, called Outer Heaven. Located at 191 Chrystie Street on the border of SoHo and Lower East Side, it features two rooms – a cocktail lounge fitted with a turntable and a “micro club” with a DJ booth and a small dancefloor, Resident Advisor reports.
6sqft
Lower East Side icon Economy Candy is opening new store in Chelsea Market
Photo of Economy Candy on Rivington Street by Cory Doctorow on Flickr. New York City’s oldest retail candy shop is expanding for the first time in its over 85-year history. Economy Candy, which has been satisfying sweet tooths on the Lower East Side since 1937, will open a new location in Chelsea Market this week. Called “A Taste of Economy Candy,” the store is a mini version of the original sweet shop, offering a selection of vintage treats and classic candies on rotation every month.
Regal Union Square movie theater set to close
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Regal Union Square movie theater is set to close. It’s one of the dozens of theaters owned by parent company Cineworld slated for closure. The lease agreement for the Union Square location ends on Feb. 15, however, it wasn’t immediately clear whether this would be the closing date for the theater. […]
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
Upworthy
The phrase 'I have a bridge to sell to you' originated after a conman 'sold' the Brooklyn Bridge
We all have heard of and used the phrase, "If you believe that, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell to you." However, not many of us know the intriguing story behind this phrase that was coined after a con man who tried to sell the Brooklyn Bridge. George C Parker, the conman, was born to Irish parents in New York on March 16, 1860. In the 1880s, New York was a melting pot of ethnic groups from all over the world. Parker took advantage of this and would approach unsuspecting immigrants and engage them in pleasant conversation before announcing himself as the bridge's owner. Parker would suggest installing toll booths as soon as he believed he had their trust, as per Irish Central.
riverdalepress.com
Townhouse in Marble Hill offers lots of space, elegance
In this beautiful, townhouse in the very desirable neighborhood of Marble Hill at 42 Adrian Ave. you are greeted by a lovely entrance with elegant marble floors that lead to a bedroom and bathroom, along with a door to the indoor garage. The first floor features a living room with...
New NYC beaches: Manhattan’s first beach set to open this summer, Brooklyn beach to follow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two new beaches are under development in New York City, and while residents will have sandy new shorefronts to soak up the sun, swimming in the water won’t be an option, according to a new report. The Hudson River Park Trust, a nonprofit organization tasked...
The Paris Cafe brings French cuisine to NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A gooey macaroni and cheese and a double smashburger are popular brunch options at The Paris Cafe in the Seaport District. Watch PIX11’s Kirstin Cole’s full report in the video player.
6sqft
For $2.4M, this Park Slope home is renovated with an enviable rooftop
This Park Slope apartment is just a quarter of a mile to the tip of Prospect Park. But with a private finished roof deck that runs the length of the building, who needs Brooklyn’s backyard, anyway? Asking $2,395,000, the top-floor co-op at 801 Union Street has undergone a recent renovation inside and out, including the landscaped roof deck that is a paradise of leisure and entertainment.
Village Voice
First Black-Owned Cannabis Dispensary Opens in NYC
New Yorkers can rejoice — a new cannabis store just opened in The Village. So far, it’s only the second weed dispensary that’s legally allowed to sell kush for recreational use (the first one opened last December; it’s also located in Greenwich Village). But here’s another reason to celebrate — Smacked LLC is a black-owned cannabis dispensary!
rew-online.com
The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate
Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
rew-online.com
Sale of landmark hotel in New York City’s East Side closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
15 (EPIC) Pizza Joints in New York City You Can’t Afford to Miss
When living in New York City, there’s a lot to be grateful for. For example, you can spend years searching for the best pizza in New York City and find places that will amaze you time after time. There’s no shortage of pizza shops to choose from so it’s...
newyorkupstate.com
Legacy operators weigh in on NY’s legal weed quality, prices
New York’s first two retail adult-use dispensaries are open in Manhattan, where Housing Works Cannabis Co. and Smacked! Village opened in December and January, respectively. Excitement is in the air among shoppers, licensed operators, lawmakers and the legacy cannabis community. At the same time, concerns over price, plant quality and customer experience have been long-speculated and reported by several early customers. These claims are common when new cannabis markets come online.
Exclusive: Any hope of a smaller NY Wheel is now dead; NYC terminates lease
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Wheel project is dead -- again. When large-scale investors in the NY Wheel announced the project was dead in October 2018, CanAm Enterprises, which is a sponsor of EB-5 regional center projects, said they would build a smaller version of the New York Wheel -- about 420 feet high -- on the St. George waterfront, and it would likely take shape by early 2025.
pix11.com
Think pink this Valentine’s Day at ‘Pink Pier’ in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Step into the radiant embrace of pink for Valentine’s Day at the Watermark’s “Pink Pier” at Pier 15 in Manhattan. The all-pink attraction will be open from February through March 31, dazzling patrons with a sanctuary of glittering lights, florals, and rose-colored foods and drinks.
biteofthebest.com
Old Stove Pub, Midtown, NYC
We were invited as guests of the restaurant to sample the face at Old Stove Pub, an Upper East Side cozy restaurant on 59th and first. We began with their specialty cocktails. I tried their Sweet Devil Chiller ($20), made from the Guajillo chili, passion fruit infused mezcal and Suze liqueur, a French apéritif. My dining partner sampled the Old Stove VIP with pineapple-infused vodka and elderflower($18), Both tasty. We nibbled on their small bite to tickler our palate or marinated cannellini beans on a bread slice.
Essence
WATCH: Take A Look Inside of Keke Palmer’s Disney Themed Baby Shower
On Saturday, February 4th, the Brooklyn Museum will be hosting its famous First Saturday event held on every first Saturday of every month. In celebration of Black History Month, Urban Outfitters is also having a pop-up at The Brooklyn Museum that day. Black artists that have shaped culture have created seven separate collections as part of Urban Outfitters’ celebration of Black History Month. Prominent artists such as Kehinde Whiley, Ron Bass, and Mía Lee, fashion brands PISHPOSH, Riveriswild, Electric Circus, and musician Oswan Benjamin. Each capsule collection is a perspective of the Black experience from their points of view. Four of those collections by Bass, Riveriswild, Benjamin, and Electric Circus will be featured at the Brooklyn Museum’s First Saturday market from 5 pm to 10 pm.
Comments / 0