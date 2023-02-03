ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Teenager charged in ‘rolling gun battle’ that killed bystander near Boynton Beach

By Shira Moolten, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
A 17-year old fired shots from his vehicle into another vehicle in unincorporated Boynton Beach in late December, killing a bystander in the process, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies have arrested a suspect in the homicide. Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A 17-year-old fired shots from his vehicle into another vehicle in unincorporated Boynton Beach in late December, killing a bystander in the process, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 29, a man described as an “innocent victim” was caught in a “ rolling gun battle ” between two vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested the now-18-year-old suspect Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder.

The victim’s name is being withheld under Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows crime victims to withhold identifying information from the public.

The suspect, whose name has also not been released, was booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center, and “has not yet been adjudicated an adult,” according to Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

“Once adjudicated an adult the suspect will be processed at the PBC Jail on the same charges,” Barbera said.

The man also faces charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and being a delinquent in possession of a firearm.

