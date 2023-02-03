Read full article on original website
North Augusta High students go on history adventure
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t love the feeling of completing a challenge? Especially being the first one to do it. At North Augusta High School, a class of students did that while learning about local history. For eight years, Travis Spears has given this challenge. “There’s a...
Volunteer, donate to Augusta Dream Center’s Cinderella Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Prom season is right around the corner and now you have the chance to donate your time or your best dress for the Dream Center’s Cinderella Day. Cinderella Day gives high school girls the princess treatment. The Dream Center will provide a free dress, hair and makeup, and a professional photo.
SOAR Academy hosts Dino Day with the help of neurodivergent students
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SOAR Academy, a school for neurodivergent students, hosted Dino Day on Saturday with the help of their students. The day consisted of several group activities focusing on dinosaurs, that were designed by students who attend the school. Students with dyslexia put together a Dino museum and...
Richmond County School System host all-county band concert
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a beautiful thing when the best of the best in Richmond County schools come together. The students have been hard at work getting ready for Tuesday’s all-county band concert. We caught up with some students before the concert to ask what this moment...
Augusta University donates jewelry sale proceeds to scholarships
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week you can buy jewelry for a good cause at Augusta University. AU will be hosting a 6 dollar jewelry sale, donating all of the proceeds to help with scholarships and volunteer programs. Some of the proceeds from the sale benefit volunteer appreciation events. They...
Aiken pickleball player says growing demand is ‘gratifying’
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the growing popularity of pickleball in Columbia County, and it seems to be spreading to Aiken too. We talked to a player encouraging people to get out on the court. Changes are coming to add more pickleball courts in the city of Aiken.
Golden Harvest passes milestone with over 300 million meals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest Food Bank is surpassing a major milestone by giving out more than 300 million meals. That’s the total number of meals since opening four decades ago. It includes the meals served at the master’s table soup kitchen and the ones given out...
2 Columbia County students charged with terroristic threats
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County students have been charged after making inappropriate comments of a ‘threatening in nature’ towards other students. Evans and Grovetown Middle School parents received a letter about these separate incidents. The district states upon further investigation, the threats were ‘unsubstantiated’, but the...
Columbia County leaders approve roadmap for future parks
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County commissioners approved a roadmap for the future of parks in the county. They’ve been gathering ideas from the public since 2021. Laurie Caldwell goes to Savannah Rapids Park two to three times a week and says everything is always clean and ready for those to come to take advantage of what the park has to offer.
Umoja Village celebrates unity in Black History celebration
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Umoja Village had prayers, songs and remarks in celebration of Black History Month at the Lessie Price Aiken Senior and Youth center on Sunday. 12 local shing stars, as they were called by the Umoja Village were recognized as movers and shakers in the community.
‘Most selfless person’: Community remembers life of 18-year-old
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The community celebrates the life of an 18-year-old who died on Jan. 27 due to a medical complication. Ethan Franklin will be honored at a memorial on Saturday at Lakemont Presbyterian Church off Pleasant Home Road. The service will begin at 2 p.m. but any flowers...
Augusta closes in on 3 ambulance providers to gain control of EMS zone
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The bid process closed Monday for the potential next ambulance service provider for Augusta. Mayor Garnett Johnson has made it a priority to gain control of the city’s EMS zone, so the city of Augusta will have more authority over the space down the road.
American Red Cross assists Aiken family after house fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken family whose home was damaged by fire has received help from the American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers. The home located on Wagontong Road in Wagener was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the volunteers. The American Red Cross is helping three people...
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In about 50 days, Augusta becomes the center of the golf universe, but lately, the Masters’ buzz has centered around a piece of property along the river. Word of a new golf course possibly 10 miles from Augusta National has been spreading like wildfire on...
McDuffie County school bus crash sends child to hospital
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car sent a child to the hospital on Monday. According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to the 3300 block of Augusta Highway in McDuffie County for a two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car.
Augusta’s Rage Room to get new location, bigger space, and more features
Since opening the community has shown nothing but support for the business. So when a move in location was announced on social media, we stopped in to see what new features people can expect.
New Burke County coach shares what’s next for football program
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After leading the Burke County Bears for 16 seasons and 33 years of coaching, Coach Eric Parker is stepping back. He has decades of success with 200 wins, a state championship, and multiple region championships. Parker is leaving the program in the hands of Franklin Stephens.
Three companies submit proposals for Augusta ambulance service
Harlem Fire Department battle home fire
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harlem Fire Department responded to the scene of a home fire on Ashley Lane on Tuesday. At 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Harlem Fire Department were dispatched to an address on Ansley Lane for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single family...
N. Augusta city leaders approve $25M for new public safety HQ
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta City Council voted to approve a $25 million budget for a new public safety headquarters. City leaders are excited about the facility, but some are asking why it’s more than double the original price tag. What was originally a $10 million...
