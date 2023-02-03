ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, NH

wgan.com

Police investigate shooting in Lewiston that left 3 people hospitalized

Three people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend. Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Three victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the apartment.
LEWISTON, ME
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for assault in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Avenue A at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the accused, identified as Laurie Boynton, had already left the scene when they...
101.9 The Rock

Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face

A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
SEBAGO, ME
WMUR.com

2 hurt, 1 seriously, in snowmobile crash in Berlin

BERLIN, N.H. — Two people from Rhode Island were hurt in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in northern New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday but initial GPS coordinates led them to the wrong location, which ended up being 14 miles away from the crash scene at Jericho Mountain State Park. Officials were able to eventually track down where the pair crashed.
BERLIN, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man found shot dead in Berlin

BERLIN — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Berlin, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of gunshots fired outside 568 Sullivan Street at around 8:15 a.m. Police say one adult male resident outside the building had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. The man was...
BERLIN, NH
mynbc5.com

DOC launches internal review of Northern State Correctional Facility following employee complaints

NEWPORT, Vt. — Staff working inside Vermont's largest prison recently went public with a long list of complaints about prison conditions and leadership. Employees at the Northern State Correctional Facility issued a vote of no confidence for interim Superintendent Lori Madden following claims of poor working conditions for staff and staffing shortages that prevent inmates from receiving their daily recreation time.
NEWPORT, VT
B98.5

Police Investigate The Armed Robbery Of Maine Mail Carrier

According to a Facebook post from the Lewiston Police Department, they are investigating the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier. According to the Facebook post, the incident happened near 66 Westminster Street in Lewiston (Maine) at about 5 o'clock on Thursday night. The suspect made off...
LEWISTON, ME
newportdispatch.com

2 snowmobiles stolen in Irasburg

IRASBURG — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Irasburg. The theft took place on Vermont Route 14, where a trailer containing two snowmobiles was stolen. The trailer was rented from a local rental property. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Monday, January 30, and...
IRASBURG, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis

LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
MEREDITH, NH
newportdispatch.com

Newport woman awarded vehicle from car-donation nonprofit

NEWPORT – A Newport mother recently received a donated car that is helping bring relief from her family’s transportation struggles. Jessica Corr was awarded a 2004 Nissan Altima from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. The organization was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s...
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Derby

DERBY — A 27-year-old woman from Brownington was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Derby yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 near mile 168 at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Miranda Shepard had attempted to pass a vehicle and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the...
DERBY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for driver who dumped overdose victim in Lyndon

LYNDON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in an incident in Lyndon on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of an unconscious individual lying on the side of New Boston Road at around 12:15 p.m. Initial reports were that the individual was dumped out...
LYNDON, VT

