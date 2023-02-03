BERLIN, N.H. — Two people from Rhode Island were hurt in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in northern New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday but initial GPS coordinates led them to the wrong location, which ended up being 14 miles away from the crash scene at Jericho Mountain State Park. Officials were able to eventually track down where the pair crashed.

BERLIN, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO