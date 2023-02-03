Read full article on original website
wgan.com
Police investigate shooting in Lewiston that left 3 people hospitalized
Three people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend. Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Three victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the apartment.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for assault in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Avenue A at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the accused, identified as Laurie Boynton, had already left the scene when they...
New Hampshire man facing murder charge in deadly shooting
A man in Berlin, New Hampshire is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a man on Friday.
Autopsy determines deadly Coos County shooting to be a homicide
Christopher Veliz was shot and killed in Berlin Friday morning.
Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
WMUR.com
2 hurt, 1 seriously, in snowmobile crash in Berlin
BERLIN, N.H. — Two people from Rhode Island were hurt in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in northern New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday but initial GPS coordinates led them to the wrong location, which ended up being 14 miles away from the crash scene at Jericho Mountain State Park. Officials were able to eventually track down where the pair crashed.
No prison for Maine corrections worker who caused crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine corrections officer who worked consecutive 16-hour shifts before causing a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl won't being going to prison under a sentence imposed by a judge on Monday. Kenneth Morang, who was convicted in October of manslaughter, gave an emotional apology to...
newportdispatch.com
Man found shot dead in Berlin
BERLIN — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Berlin, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of gunshots fired outside 568 Sullivan Street at around 8:15 a.m. Police say one adult male resident outside the building had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. The man was...
WMUR.com
Firefighters contend with subzero temperatures to battle fire at Milan garage
MILAN, N.H. — A large garage in Milan was destroyed in a massive fire on Monday night. A 911 call was made at about 9:40 p.m. Monday for a fully involved fire on Milan Hill Road. According to the fire chief, subzero conditions and a long distance to a...
mynbc5.com
DOC launches internal review of Northern State Correctional Facility following employee complaints
NEWPORT, Vt. — Staff working inside Vermont's largest prison recently went public with a long list of complaints about prison conditions and leadership. Employees at the Northern State Correctional Facility issued a vote of no confidence for interim Superintendent Lori Madden following claims of poor working conditions for staff and staffing shortages that prevent inmates from receiving their daily recreation time.
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
Police Investigate The Armed Robbery Of Maine Mail Carrier
According to a Facebook post from the Lewiston Police Department, they are investigating the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier. According to the Facebook post, the incident happened near 66 Westminster Street in Lewiston (Maine) at about 5 o'clock on Thursday night. The suspect made off...
newportdispatch.com
2 snowmobiles stolen in Irasburg
IRASBURG — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Irasburg. The theft took place on Vermont Route 14, where a trailer containing two snowmobiles was stolen. The trailer was rented from a local rental property. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Monday, January 30, and...
mynbc5.com
New billboards feature Maura Murray to renew focus on her case 19 years after she vanished in New Hampshire
There is a new push to find a Massachusetts college student who vanished after a car crash in Haverhill 19 years ago this week. Maura Murray’s family is relentless in their commitment to not let her case "become a file in a cabinet." Maura Murray was a star athlete...
laconiadailysun.com
Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis
LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
newportdispatch.com
Newport woman awarded vehicle from car-donation nonprofit
NEWPORT – A Newport mother recently received a donated car that is helping bring relief from her family’s transportation struggles. Jessica Corr was awarded a 2004 Nissan Altima from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. The organization was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Derby
DERBY — A 27-year-old woman from Brownington was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Derby yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 near mile 168 at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Miranda Shepard had attempted to pass a vehicle and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for driver who dumped overdose victim in Lyndon
LYNDON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in an incident in Lyndon on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of an unconscious individual lying on the side of New Boston Road at around 12:15 p.m. Initial reports were that the individual was dumped out...
Well That Didn’t Take Long, Auburn, Maine, Walmart Pole Hit Again
Not even a week went by after Walmart put up cement barricades, a stop sign that lights up, and a camera, that a vehicle has almost hit the pole in Auburn, Maine, yet again. Seriously, I think this pole is cursed, there cannot be any other reason why it is being hit so frequently.
Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs
State officials say Vermont Correctional Industries has been losing money and doesn’t help people find jobs later. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs.
