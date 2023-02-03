ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce County, ID

kmvt

Family of U of I murder victim files motion to challenge gag order

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lawyer for the family of one of the University of Idaho murder victims is challenging the case’s gag order. An attorney representing the family of Kaylee Goncalves has filed a motion challenging the gag order, issued in the case against Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Winchester Volunteer Fire Department and Lewis County Sheriff's Office Hosts Interagency Ice Rescue Training at Winchester Lake

WINCHESTER, ID - Last weekend, the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office hosted their annual Interagency Ice Rescue Training at Winchester Lake. Ice rescue is inherently dangerous and requires multiple layers of response, including EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement, and Park Rangers. Practicing together will help prepares...
WINCHESTER, ID
Big Country News

Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident

PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

Man arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston late Saturday night. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) says they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in a parking lot near 19th Street and 9th Avenue in Lewiston. LPD says Jonathan Evans tried to leave a party in his pickup truck, adding that Evans allegedly started a fight.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

20 Year Old UI Student Arrested For Allegedly Leading Moscow PD On Car Chase

A 20-year-old University of Idaho student has been arrested for allegedly leading Moscow Police on a weekend car chase. The incident began early Saturday morning around 3:00 when Pullman Police radioed ahead to Moscow Officers about a suspected drunk driver heading into town. According to court documents, a Moscow Officer saw the vehicle speeding into town on Pullman Road. The driver allegedly failed to pull over and led law enforcement on a car chase in and around East Moscow. The chase went through the Palouse Mall parking lot when the driver reportedly reached speeds of nearly 60 MPH. The pursuit ended at the state line when the driver was seen heading back into Washington at nearly 100 MPH.
MOSCOW, ID
Lansing Daily

Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent

There are two likely scenarios that will lead to the discovery of the murder weapon used in the University of Idaho murders case, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer. Last month, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the stabbings of … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating

LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
LEWISTON, ID
Lansing Daily

Bryan Kohberger’s Hyundai Elantra Could Prove Key to Deciding Idaho Verdict

Investigators said they honed in on the suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students through a white sedan that was spotted near the scene of the crime. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death in a rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Pedestrian run Over by Alleged Drunk Driver in Lewiston

LEWISTON - On Saturday February 4th at around 11:52 p.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 9th Ave. The parking area is near Whitman Elementary School. Officers determined 36 year old Jonathan Evans, of Lewiston, attempted to...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains

A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
Big Country News

Sunday Evening Fire Does Major Damage to Moscow Apartment

MOSCOW - At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Moscow Police Department, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The first engine arrived in 4 minutes. First arriving emergency personnel reported smoke showing from the 1st...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer

Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Facebook posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
MOSCOW, ID
thepointpress.org

Devastation Hits the University of Idaho

Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
