Idaho County Sheriff's Office Makes Three Felony Arrests Over the Weekend
IDAHO COUNTY - Over the weekend, Deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office made three felony arrests, two of which were narcotics-related. On Friday, two California men were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, and a Grangeville man was arrested for felony DUI Saturday morning. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Man had Five Prior DUI Convictions Before Allegedly Running Over Woman on Saturday
LEWISTON - According to court documents, the man accused of running over a 41-year-old female in Lewiston on Saturday night had been convicted of DUI five times prior to this incident. 36-year-old Jonathan Evans was convicted on DUI charges in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2013. The 2013 conviction was...
kmvt
Family of U of I murder victim files motion to challenge gag order
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lawyer for the family of one of the University of Idaho murder victims is challenging the case’s gag order. An attorney representing the family of Kaylee Goncalves has filed a motion challenging the gag order, issued in the case against Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger...
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
Winchester Volunteer Fire Department and Lewis County Sheriff's Office Hosts Interagency Ice Rescue Training at Winchester Lake
WINCHESTER, ID - Last weekend, the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office hosted their annual Interagency Ice Rescue Training at Winchester Lake. Ice rescue is inherently dangerous and requires multiple layers of response, including EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement, and Park Rangers. Practicing together will help prepares...
Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
KXLY
Man arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston late Saturday night. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) says they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in a parking lot near 19th Street and 9th Avenue in Lewiston. LPD says Jonathan Evans tried to leave a party in his pickup truck, adding that Evans allegedly started a fight.
pullmanradio.com
20 Year Old UI Student Arrested For Allegedly Leading Moscow PD On Car Chase
A 20-year-old University of Idaho student has been arrested for allegedly leading Moscow Police on a weekend car chase. The incident began early Saturday morning around 3:00 when Pullman Police radioed ahead to Moscow Officers about a suspected drunk driver heading into town. According to court documents, a Moscow Officer saw the vehicle speeding into town on Pullman Road. The driver allegedly failed to pull over and led law enforcement on a car chase in and around East Moscow. The chase went through the Palouse Mall parking lot when the driver reportedly reached speeds of nearly 60 MPH. The pursuit ended at the state line when the driver was seen heading back into Washington at nearly 100 MPH.
Orofino Woman Charged with Felony Grand Theft After Allegedly Stealing Funds from Orofino Youth Soccer
OROFINO, ID - Late last week, Orofino Police Department filed felony charges against an Orofino woman who allegedly stole funds from the Orofino Youth Soccer program, an Idaho non-profit corporation. Charges were filed against Cordi L McKinzie Romero, of Orofino, on February 2, 2023, according to the Orofino Police Department....
Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent
There are two likely scenarios that will lead to the discovery of the murder weapon used in the University of Idaho murders case, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer. Last month, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the stabbings of … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KXLY
Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating
LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
Bryan Kohberger’s Hyundai Elantra Could Prove Key to Deciding Idaho Verdict
Investigators said they honed in on the suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students through a white sedan that was spotted near the scene of the crime. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death in a rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Moscow, Idaho church deacon wins motion over COVID-protest arrest at outdoor hymn sing: 'I feel vindicated'
Church deacon Gabriel Rench won his legal case against the City of Moscow, Idaho, after he was arrested in 2020 for alleged COVID-19 violations during an outdoor hymn sing.
Pedestrian run Over by Alleged Drunk Driver in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Saturday February 4th at around 11:52 p.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 9th Ave. The parking area is near Whitman Elementary School. Officers determined 36 year old Jonathan Evans, of Lewiston, attempted to...
KXLY
Police searching for man suspected of attempting to enter WSU student's apartment
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Police Department was searching for a man they say rang a doorbell and tried to open a Washington State University (WSU) student's apartment door. Police say they got a report around 6:14 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd about a man, described as being possible...
Life Flight Rescues Patient at Jerry Johnson Hot Springs
KOOSKIA - On Thursday, February 2, first responders were called to a medical emergency at Jerry Johnson Hot Springs. These hot springs are located on HWY 12 about 77 miles East of Kooskia. United States Forest workers arrived first on the scene and hiked about 2 miles into the forest...
KLEWTV
The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains
A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
Sunday Evening Fire Does Major Damage to Moscow Apartment
MOSCOW - At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Moscow Police Department, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The first engine arrived in 4 minutes. First arriving emergency personnel reported smoke showing from the 1st...
TMZ.com
Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer
Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Facebook posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
thepointpress.org
Devastation Hits the University of Idaho
Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
