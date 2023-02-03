Read full article on original website
Bradenton Area River Regatta will feature drone light show
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Area River Area Regatta has announced its first ever drone light show. The free event is happening on the banks of the Manatee River on Sat. Feb. 11. This year’s festivities begin at approximately 10 a.m. will feature several events including high-speed watercraft racing, family-fun interactive activities, and live music.
‘Bounce Back to Sunday School’ event featured battle of priests
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The “Bounce Back to Sunday School” event kicked off the spring Sunday school season at Church of the Redeemer with inflatable fun for kids, including an obstacle course, challenge course and bounce house. It also featured a friendly rival between Rector Father Charleston Wilson and...
Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls. “We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,”...
Manatee County Commission replaces Hopes as county administrator
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission replaced replace Dr. Scott Hopes as county administrator at an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon. The commission named Lee Washington, the county’s director of community and veterans services, as interim administrator in his place. There was no discussion or explanation as to what prompted Hopes’ departure.
Housing development coming to Ellenton
ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Growth is coming to Ellenton. According to Defined Companies, they are going to build a mixed-income 235-unit apartment complex, with four stories, and resort-style amenities near the entrance of the Ellenton Premium Outlets. 59 of those units are set to be affordable housing. They said the...
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.
A sunny, warm forecast, before late week changes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Unsettled weather to our south will tend to leave us alone and high pressure will build in over the next few days. As this happens, our weather will be mostly sunny and rain-free. Winds will turn to the east and a warmup will begin. Today will...
DeSoto County Fair reopens after weekend shooting death
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto County Fair will reopen Tuesday night, three days after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, fair officials announced. “In hopes of being able to provide some positivity to our community we will reopen with our normal schedule February 7, 2023 at 5 p.m.,” the association said in a statement.
Warm work week turns into a cooler weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This delightful weather will continue for the next few days and then some changes are expected for the weekend. Wednesday will be warm again with plenty of sunshine. The high will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with winds out of the ESE at 5-10 mph.
Sunshine Returns Through Mid Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine returns Monday to kick off the work week. Lite fog may develop for the morning commute. Dense fog will be inland, and mainly affect DeSoto County. Monday will be filled with sunshine and a high near 78. Clear skies prevail until Thursday evening when a...
Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is causing a major backup Tuesday morning. Expect delays. Avoid the bridge if possible.
Dr. Allison Foster appointed interim superintendent for Sarasota County Schools
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Allison Foster, who serves as the Sarasota County School District’s executive director of human resources, has been named interim superintendent. Her appointment comes after the board cut ties with former Superintendent Brennan Asplen. The decision was unanimously approved Tuesday evening. The search for a...
Kruse DUI trial on hold until evidence appeal is heard
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The DUI trial of Manatee County Commission George Kruse has been postponed until an appeals judge rules on whether body camera audio and video can be used as evidence, court records show. Last month, Acting Manatee County Judge Erika Quartermaine ruled the audio of body camera...
Warmer today and staying warm for several days
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A area of high pressure will expand across the Suncoast today and provide us with an easterly or even southeasterly wind. That wind will continue the warm-up we started yesterday and by the afternoon our temperatures will climb to the low 80s. The air will continue to be pleasantly dry and rainfall will be nonexistent. This warm and low humidity air will continue in place for another day before moisture rapidly returns.
Lighter winds and an isolated shower possible today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s strong winds, blowing offshore from East to West, may have helped push the red tide irritation away from our beaches. We had a peak wind gust of 29 mph reported at SRQ. Winds are more average around 10 to 15 mph for the next several days, but mainly still blowing offshore from East to West. That could keep our beaches more pleasant from the red tide perspective. Temps warm back into the 80s for the coming week.
Mom of DeSoto County Fair shooting victim speaks out for the first time since teen’s death
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the DeSoto County Fair reopened for the first time since Saturday night’s tragedy, the mother of the shooting victim spoke out for the first time. “My son will truly be missed by me and my community, and I’m so thankful for everyone who helped me, who is helping me still,” said Stephanie Castro, mom of Daniel Lopez.
Parrish Community High School confirms threat investigation
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials at Parrish Community High School have notified the community that they are investigating an alleged threat. This comes on the heels of two lockdowns caused by medical emergencies at the school, sparking rumor and chaos among students and guardians. The threat was sent in to...
Threat reportedly made to DeSoto County High School
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A possible threat has been made against DeSoto County High School, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. “Right now there is additional law enforcement presence at the school, including DCSO Criminal Investigation Division detectives,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “We are...
Police investigating threat at Toledo Blade Elementary
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are investigating after a threat to do harm at Toledo Blade Elementary School. According to a post from the department, officers were notified over the weekend of a potential threat. NPPD was notified about a student at Toledo Blade Elementary who had been recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school. Detectives were able to conduct interviews and corroborate the verbal and written threats. The 10-year-old 4th grader was subsequently arrested on felony charges of false report to use a firearm in a violent manner. A robo call was sent out by the school to inform parents of the incident.
