AJ Miles’ second-half scoring outburst eases No. 8 Longmeadow boys basketball past No. 16 Paulo Freire
SPRINGFIELD – During last season’s meeting between Longmeadow and Paulo Freire at South End Community Center, Lancers guard AJ Miles turned the ball over in the final seconds, leading to a game-winning layup for the Panthers. Miles was determined to rewrite history on Tuesday night in this year’s...
Josh Wood, Brayden Thayer lead No. 19 Pioneer Valley boys basketball past No. 18 Hopkins Academy
HADLEY — No. 19 Pioneer Valley used its size advantage over No. 18 Hopkins Academy to affect every phase of its game on Tuesday night, most importantly on defense.
Scoreboard: No. 4 Longmeadow girls basketball narrowly defeats No. 2 Springfield International & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. It came down to the final second between No. 4 Longmeadow girls basketball and No. 2 Springfield International, but only won team could come out on top.
Belchertown girls basketball defeats Mount Greylock for fifth win in six games
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. BELCHERTOWN ― Four different players scored nine or more points for Belchertown girls basketball in its 53-23 win over Mount Greylock on Tuesday night.
Scoreboard: Ludlow boys basketball clinches Tri-County North league title & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Ludlow boys basketball team’s strong season continued on Tuesday night when it defeated Hampden Charter School of Science East, 77-40.
Bianca Ortiz-Cordero drops 31 points, leads No. 13 Holyoke girls basketball past No. 4 Longmeadow, 60-47
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. LONGMEADOW ― No. 13 Holyoke stopped it’s losing skid at three on Monday night, defeating No. 4 Longmeadow, 60-47. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
HS Girls Hockey: See where WMass teams stand in latest postseason power rankings as of Feb. 7
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its most recent power rankings for the winter season on Tuesday, posting the lists for high school basketball and hockey. The power rankings include games that were posted by schools into Arbiter by Feb. 7 at 4 a.m. The top 32 teams in each...
Henrik Tikkanen’s 49 saves help see Railers past Royals, 4-3
Reading, PA – The Worcester Railers HC (23-20-3-0 49 points) defeated the Reading Royals (26-14-2-0 54 points) by a final score of 4-3 Tuesday morning in front of a crowd of 5,459 at Santander Arena. Worcester is home this weekend for two games against the Reading Royals, including their...
Monson sophomore Olivia Chrzan records 1,000th point in Mustangs’ game with South Hadley
Olivia Chrzan scores 1,000th point for Monson girls basketball. Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. By the time Olivia Chrzan stepped to the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, she wasn’t thinking any more. If you purchase...
