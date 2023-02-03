Read full article on original website
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Matt Riddle Shows Off 'Amazing' New Grill, Thanks Girlfriend For Supporting Him During 'Recovery'
Matt Riddle changes up his look during his time away from WWE. Riddle has been away from WWE television since the December 5 episode of WWE Raw where he was injured by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. At the time, WWE had announced that Matt Riddle would be out of action for up to six weeks.
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Paul Heyman To Cody Rhodes: Dusty Told Me Roman Reigns Was The Son He Always Wanted
Paul Heyman went for the heart when he spoke to Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" had been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, but he returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He won the Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Gunther. The next night on WWE Raw, he made it clear that he intends to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 39. But on the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Sami Zayn a title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber after the former "Honorary Uce" turned on him at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Wes Lee Would Like To Incorporate More Technical Skills In His Wrestling
Wes Lee is known for being one of the best high-fliers in wrestling, impressing with his ability to take to the sky in the ring. Lee has shown technical ability and an understanding of psychology in his matches, but if he were to pinpoint a weak part in his game, and something he would like to improve on, he believes his technical skills could be leveled up.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
Tony Khan On WWE Sale Process: I'm Interested In It Very Much And Potentially Being Involved
Tony Khan remains interested in the WWE sale process. WWE is engaged with outside advisors to review strategic alternatives in relation to upcoming media rights negotiations. One strategic alternative is a potential sale of the company, which would happen before media rights deals for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown are locked in. Nick Khan recently stated that a sale could happen quickly, possibly within the next three months.
Tay Melo: Going To Japan Has Been A Dream For A Long Time; I Want To Wrestle Giulia More Than Anyone
Tay Melo reiterates her desire to wrestle in Japan. Tay Melo is still a relatively new wrestler, signing with WWE in 2016 and joining AEW in 2020 when she was released by her previous employer. Since joining All Elite Wrestling, she is only continued to improve and now, she's once...
Jerry Lawler Undergoes Surgery After Suffering A Stroke, Optimism He Will Recover
Jerry 'The King" Lawler has reportedly been taken to the hospital. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer suffered a "medical episode" at his condo in Florida on February 6. The word making the rounds is that Lawler had lunch with friends, and he later "took ill", so he was taken to the hospital. PWInsider notes that, since neither WWE nor Lawler's family have commented on the situation, they have chosen not to report the nature of the issue.
Major Changes Were Made To Women's Creative Plans In WWE With Ronda Rousey's Absence
The last several weeks have seen some significant changes to the women's title programs that were tentatively planned for the first quarter of WWE in 2023. Fightful Select has learned that the Ronda Rousey Smackdown Women's Title defense against Raquel Rodriguez that took place on December 30, was actually originally planned to go down almost a full month later. Fightful has gained information that displays that the match was set for the WWE Royal Rumble as of early December. However, the move was made to add Rousey and Raquel's match, and Charlotte Flair's subsequent return and win to add more to the show.
Court Bauer Explains Why MLW Sued WWE
Court Bauer talks MLW's lawsuit against WWE. In January 2022, MLW filed a lawsuit alleging that WWE attempted to undermine their competition by preventing MLW from finalizing multiple media distribution deals. The suit also accuses WWE of attempting to poach MLW talent while they were still under contract with the company.
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Working In Video Game Development, Developing AEW: Elite General Manager
Aubrey Edwards talks AEW: Elite General Manager and her history in the video game industry. Most wrestling fans know Aubrey Edwards as one of AEW's referees but before her days of wearing the stripes, she had a career in the video game industry. Edwards was a video game developer largely focused on mobile games, and she would bring that expertise to AEW as part of the AEW: Elite General Manager project.
Chris Jericho And Danhausen Are A Very Good, Very Evil Tag Teamhausen
The latest Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise set sail from February 2 through February 6. The cruise featured live musical performances, podcasts, and wrestling matches. During the cruise, Chris Jericho teamed with Danhausen, and went full Danhausen for the bout. Jericho was advertised to team with...
Carmelo Hayes Explains What He Felt Could Have Been Done Better In Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Bout
Carmelo Hayes picked up a big victory at NXT Vengeance Day when he defeated Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match. The bout featured the return of Dabba-Kato, who was once known as Commander Azeez and aligned with Crews. Hayes ended up winning two straight falls, which is a rare...
Taya Valkyrie: I'm Still A Free Agent, My Goals Is To Really Find Where I Want To Be For A Long Time
Taya Valkyrie gives an update on her contract status and talks about working in different promotions around the world. Since being released by WWE in November 2021, Taya Valkyrie has made a point to stay busy in the world of wrestling. In 2022 alone, Valkyrie worked in places like IMPACT Wrestling, MLW, NWA, AAA, and GCW.
Dax Harwood Praises Bayley, Calls Asuka A One-Of-A-Kind Talent
Dax Harwood compliments Asuka and Bayley. Asuka rose to prominence in the Japanese wrestling scene before she signed with WWE in 2015. She quickly established herself as one of the top stars in NXT. She defeated Bayley, one of the brand's key members, to win the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver Dallas in 2016. She ultimately relinquished the title when she moved to the main roster in 2017. Bayley and Asuka have both enjoyed succcessful careers on WWE's main roster; both women have become Grand Slam Champions.
Details Behind AEW Lexington, Jay Briscoe Tribute
The Jay Briscoe tribute went off well, and many things were changed to accommodate it on AEW Dynamite. Prior to Tuesday, it didn't look like the tribute or Mark Briscoe's match was happening, but AEW moved many things around to make it a reality. Ian Riccaboni was booked for the show Tuesday, and flew in just hours before the show.
Gunther: Brock Lesnar Is My End Boss
During the men's Royal Rumble at WWE Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar stood face-to-face with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The face-off was brief, and Lesnar was quickly eliminated by Bobby Lashley before the action could pick up between Brock and Gunther, but it left many fans wondering what would happen if Lesnar and Gunther battled in the ring.
