Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Open house dates for Helena Montana Temple announced
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the open house dates for the Helena Montana Temple. The public open house will begin Thursday, May 18 and will run through Saturday, June 3. There will be no open house held on Sunday, May 21 or Sunday, May 28.
kslnewsradio.com
A weekend under the cosmic lights at Woodward Park City
PARK CITY, Utah — Woodward Park City just announced cosmic tubing for this weekend on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11. The year-round action-sport destination is home to Utah’s longest tubing lanes. This weekend, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., tubing will be accompanied by strobe lights and a DJ for “cosmic night”.
kslnewsradio.com
Lockout lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary Schools
SALT LAKE CITY — Hunter High and Hunter Elementary Schools lockout protocol has been lifted as of 1:30 p.m. Initially ordered by the West Valley City Police Department because of “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area.” Police have allegedly spoken with those involved with the suspicious incident and the situation has been resolved.
kslnewsradio.com
Full-sized Target coming to former Dillard’s at Provo’s Towne Centre
PROVO — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their “Target fix,” their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.
kslnewsradio.com
New bill protects student-athlete’s right to wear religious clothing
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to making sure student-athletes can wear religious clothing, such as a hijab, while playing school sports after a new bill passed out of the committee unanimously. The bill, H.B. 163, addresses requirements for uniforms worn while participating in certain school...
kslnewsradio.com
Allowing deputies to hear 911 calls is saving lives in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says it’s shortening response times by letting deputies hear 911 calls as they come in. The Department says it’s the first agency in Utah to start using the new program. Typically, you have operators who talk to...
kslnewsradio.com
Is the American Dream still alive and well today?
SALT LAKE CITY — The Oxford English Dictionary defines the American dream as “the ideal that every citizen of the United States should have an equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity through hard work, determination and initiative.”. Investopedia defines it as “the American dream is the belief...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
kslnewsradio.com
GoFundMe created for passing of two employees at Northrop Grumman
WEST VALLEY, Utah — A GoFundMe is now live to help support the families of two men who passed away after working at Northrop Grumman Space Systems. The organizer of the GoFundMe, Chris Heinze, is a friend and co-worker of the employees. According to Heinze on the fundraising site,...
kslnewsradio.com
Backcountry skier dead after fatal fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah — A backcountry skier is dead after “tumbling a significant distance,” according to the Unified Police Department. Ken Hansen with UPD says the incident occurred near Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. After falling a “significant distance,” Hansen says,...
kslnewsradio.com
Man’s arm partially amputated by farm equipment Tuesday afternoon
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was partially amputated while harvesting crops on monastery land Tuesday. According to David Reed, chief of Weber Fire District, a male in his 20s was working with a company growing crops on monastery land. Reed says the man was using an “auger of...
kslnewsradio.com
One dead after four-vehicles crash on U.S. Highway-40
HEBER, Utah — A crash involving four vehicles left one dead Tuesday morning around 10:55 a.m., closing U.S. Highway-40 in both directions for some time. According to a release from Utah Highway Patrol, a white Ford F150 traveling eastbound on US-40 at the intersection of SR-32 and River Road crashed head-on into a stopped Dodge Ram pickup after the driver lost consciousness.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City police arrest man after road rage incident, involving a gun
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say a 31-year-old man was taken into custody early Monday morning. The arrest came after a road rage incident, in which the man allegedly threatened another individual with a gun. Police say dispatch was notified at 3:07 a.m. by a man...
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD officer witnesses wrong-way drunk driver crash into embankment
SALT LAKE CITY – At around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police witnessed a 2009 black Ford F-150 traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane. The officers were attending to an unrelated crash on Redwood Road when they witnessed the crash take place. According to police,...
Comments / 0