Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Open house dates for Helena Montana Temple announced

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the open house dates for the Helena Montana Temple. The public open house will begin Thursday, May 18 and will run through Saturday, June 3. There will be no open house held on Sunday, May 21 or Sunday, May 28.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A weekend under the cosmic lights at Woodward Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — Woodward Park City just announced cosmic tubing for this weekend on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11. The year-round action-sport destination is home to Utah’s longest tubing lanes. This weekend, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., tubing will be accompanied by strobe lights and a DJ for “cosmic night”.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lockout lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary Schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Hunter High and Hunter Elementary Schools lockout protocol has been lifted as of 1:30 p.m. Initially ordered by the West Valley City Police Department because of “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area.” Police have allegedly spoken with those involved with the suspicious incident and the situation has been resolved.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Full-sized Target coming to former Dillard’s at Provo’s Towne Centre

PROVO — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their “Target fix,” their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Is the American Dream still alive and well today?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Oxford English Dictionary defines the American dream as “the ideal that every citizen of the United States should have an equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity through hard work, determination and initiative.”. Investopedia defines it as “the American dream is the belief...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Backcountry skier dead after fatal fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah — A backcountry skier is dead after “tumbling a significant distance,” according to the Unified Police Department. Ken Hansen with UPD says the incident occurred near Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. After falling a “significant distance,” Hansen says,...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One dead after four-vehicles crash on U.S. Highway-40

HEBER, Utah — A crash involving four vehicles left one dead Tuesday morning around 10:55 a.m., closing U.S. Highway-40 in both directions for some time. According to a release from Utah Highway Patrol, a white Ford F150 traveling eastbound on US-40 at the intersection of SR-32 and River Road crashed head-on into a stopped Dodge Ram pickup after the driver lost consciousness.
HEBER CITY, UT

