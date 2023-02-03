ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden visiting Madison on Feb. 8 following State of the Union

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Madison, Wisconsin on Feb. 8, following his State of the Union speech.

According to a news release from the White House, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the cabinet will make a 'blitz' across the country.

First they are traveling to Madison, where Biden will discuss "how his economic plan is creating good-paying, union jobs and delivering real results for the American people."

Then they head to Tampa, Florida on Feb. 9. "He will discuss his plan to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs," according to the statement.

WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming said in a statement, "Wisconsin voters know the real story behind Joe Biden's visit next week and his abysmal approval ratings. Inflation has outpaced wages for over 20 consecutive months, and Wisconsin families’ pocketbooks are suffering thanks to Joe.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

