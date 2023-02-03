ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Events of the Week: ‘Your Place or Mine,’ ‘Knock at the Cabin’ and More

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lpem5_0kbsExCB00

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Your Place or Mine , Knock at the Cabin , 80 for Brady and the kickoff of Grammy weekend events .

Knock at the Cabin premiere

M. Night Shyamalan debuted his latest project in New York on Monday, alongside stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Kristen Cui, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Abby Quinn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29toDz_0kbsExCB00
Ashwin Rajan, Nikki Amuka-Bird, M. Night Shyamalan, Ben Aldridge, Kristen Cui, Dave Bautista, Abby Quinn and Jonathan Groff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mW8c_0kbsExCB00
Kristen Cui, Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Groff

Pamela, a love story special screening

Pamela Anderson, sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, director Ryan White and producers Jessica Hargrave and Julia Nottingham were in attendance at the special screening of the documentary in Los Angeles on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeKNn_0kbsExCB00
Julia Nottingham, Josh Braun, Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave and Lisa Nishimura

Accused celebration event

Director Billy Porter, star J. Harrison Ghee and showrunner Gordon Howard attended a celebration at The Abbey on Monday for their new Fox series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8g1y_0kbsExCB00
President of alternative entertainment at Fox Entertainment Rob Wade, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment Michael Thorn, J. Harrison Ghee, Billy Porter and Howard Gordon

80 for Brady premiere

Tom Brady, who produces as well as plays himself in the film, joined Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Billy Porter at the L.A. premiere of 80 for Brady on Tuesday night, just hours before announcing his retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdRaE_0kbsExCB00
Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LYwp_0kbsExCB00
Billy Porter

Dear Edward premiere

Apple TV+ celebrated the L.A. premiere of Dear Edward at the DGA on Tuesday, with stars Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien, Carter Hudson and Amy Forsyth, as well as executive producers Jason Katims, Jeni Mulein and Ann Napolitano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4Aq5_0kbsExCB00
Jeni Mulein, Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien, Jason Katims and Connie Britton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dx264_0kbsExCB00
Connie Britton and Fisher Stevens

Somebody I Used to Know premiere

Dave Franco and Alison Brie, along with costars Jay Ellis, Sam Richardson, Danny Pudi, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment and Zoë Chao, debuted their new comedy on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCLRn_0kbsExCB00
Sam Richardson, Danny Pudi, Ayden Mayeri, Julie Hagerty, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Kiersey Clemons, Jay Ellis, Zoe Chao and Haley Joel Osment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Gip5_0kbsExCB00
Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Your Place or Mine premiere

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet in L.A. on Thursday for the premiere of their new Netflix rom-com, along with director Aline Brosh McKenna and costars Tig Notaro, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, and Vella Lovell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifby0_0kbsExCB00
Aline Brosh McKenna, Tig Notaro, Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Chao and Wesley Kimmel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1peHyb_0kbsExCB00
Scott Stuber, Reese Witherspoon and Ted Sarandos

Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party

Warner Music Group kicked off Grammy weekend on Thursday with a live performance by best new artist nominee Omar Apollo and a DJ set from Dj Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak). Also among the guests were Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Dan Reynolds, Jesse Rutherford, Joshua Bassett, Missy Elliott, Nile Rodgers, Saweetie, The Black Keys and Wiz Khalifa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1WUA_0kbsExCB00
Warner Records COO and co-Chairman Tom Corson, Omar Apollo, Warner Records CEO and co-Chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck and Dylan Shanks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGIeO_0kbsExCB00
Nile Rodgers, Charlie Puth and Chairman and CEO of Atlantic Records Craig Kallman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZxQH_0kbsExCB00
Saweetie

Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th anniversary

On Saturday, Anastasia Soare hosted a dinner in celebration of Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th anniversary, celebrating with 25 women who have supported her and helped shaped her career. Guests included Claudia Soare, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Gayle King, Ashley Tisdale, Cindy Crawford, Sharon Stone, Heidi Klum, Priyanka Chopra, Lori Harvey, Maria Menounos, Alessandra Ambrosio, Desiree Gruber, Monica Arnaudo, Gelila Puck and Kelly Coffey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2AM5_0kbsExCB00
The Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th Anniversary Celebration

Lunar New Year dinner w/ Louis XIII

Luxury cognac Louis XIII celebrated the Lunar New Year on Monday with a dinner party at Hutong New York hosted by Laura Kim, the co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta and Monse, and Tina Chen Craig, founder of U Beauty. Kimora Lee Simmons, Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey, DJ Samantha Ronson, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Wendi Murdoch, Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen and designers LaQuan Smith, Prabal Gurung, Stacey Eisner and Phillip Lim were among the attendees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30OYm9_0kbsExCB00
Kimora Lee Simons, Laura Kim, Nicky Hilton and Tina Chen Craig

CAA Amplify’s Black Women in Entertainment Dinner

CAA began its Black History Month celebrations on Wednesday with a dinner hosted by CAA Amplify and a collective of Black women agents and executives, led by CAA Agency board member Lisa Joseph Metelus and senior motion picture agent Lorrie Bartlett. Mayor Karen Bass was a surprise honoree, with guests including Gina Prince-Bythewood, Thuso Mbedu, Melina Matsoukas, Laura Harrier, Jurnee Smollett, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Mickey Guyton, as well as execs Channing Dungey, Pearlena Igbokwe, Nina Shaw, Tara Duncan, Aisha Summers-Burke, Jennifer Turner, Nicole Brown and Niija Kuykendall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lkZf_0kbsExCB00
Karen Bass and Gina Prince-Bythewood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMZmM_0kbsExCB00
Ava Greenfield, Pearlena Igbokwe and Channing Dungey

UTA x BMAC Grammy event

UTA and BMAC celebrated the Grammy Awards on Wednesday with a private reception and VIP preview of UTA Artist Space’s upcoming Ernie Barnes exhibit, Where Music & Soul Live , which opens to the public on Feb. 15. Jimmie Allen, Jessica Alba, UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer, UTA co-heads of global music Sam Kirby Yoh and David Zedeck and showrunner Mara Brock Akil and her husband Salim Akil were among the attendees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBZEe_0kbsExCB00
Jimmie Allen and Jeremy Zimmer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIJSf_0kbsExCB00
UTA’s Jeremy Barber, Jessica Alba and UTA’s Darnell Strom

Blue Jacket Fashion Show

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show, founded by fashion designer Frederick Anderson and marketer Laura Miller, returned for its seventh year on Wednesday to unite the worlds of fashion, entertainment, sports, and healthcare to raise awareness about prostate cancer. The NYC show featured notables including Mario Cantone, Andy Karl, Alex Lundqvist, Bill Nye, Carlos Greer, Clinton Lord, Dominic Fumusa and Don Lemon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qaWl_0kbsExCB00
Bill Nye and Don Lemon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Evped_0kbsExCB00
Mario Cantone

Box Office: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Topples ‘Avatar 2’ With $14.2M, M. Night Shyamalan’s Lowest Opening

To borrow from American football lingo, the weekend box office contest was full of interesting plays. M. Night Shyamalan’s newest movie, Knock at the Cabin, topped the domestic chart with $14.2 million from 3,643 theaters. While the psychological-tinged horror pic has bragging rights to finally being the film to topple Avatar: The Way of Water from the stop spot, it is nevertheless the lowest North American opening of any film directed by Shyamalan.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Your Place or Mine,' 'Knock at the Cabin' and More'Knock at the Cabin' Star Ben Aldridge Talks His Big-Screen Breakout and...
‘Sharper’ Review: Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan in a Simmering Thriller That Never Reaches Full Boil

Sharper, an A24 and Apple TV+ psychological thriller starring Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan, opens with a love story. A graduate student named Sandra (Briana Middleton) walks into a used bookstore in New York searching for a first edition copy of Zora Neale Hurston’s Their Eyes Were Watching God. The man working the counter, Tom (Justice Smith), is immediately smitten. He clumsily asks her on a date. She rejects him. Later that evening, Sandra returns to the store and timidly announces she’s changed her mind. They fall into an easy romance: Mornings at the bookstore in Soho, afternoon walks in Washington...
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
New York Post

‘80 for Brady’ scores a touchdown on its opening night

The sports comedy “80 for Brady” scored a touchdown at the box office Friday, with $5.45 million in sales on its opening night, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo. The flick, which The Post called “a fumble” follows four friends — played by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno — who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl to witness their hero Tom Brady play football. Landing in second was the thriller “Knock at the Cabin,” with a $5.4 million take. The Post called the film “[director] M. Night Shyamalan’s latest sledgehammer.” “Avatar: The Way of Water” which held the top spot last Friday, seven weeks after its release, plunged to third place with $2.35 million in sales. The theatrical release of the crowdfunded series about Jesus Christ, “The Chosen” Season 3: Episode 1 & 2, came in fourth, taking home $2.27 million. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which was in second place last Friday, crawled its way down to fifth, earning $1.69 million.
Deadline

Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele

Trevor Noah opened the 65th Annual Grammys Sunday from the top of the Crypto arena … and with a dig at Los Angeles. “It’s the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” he said, before immediately tossing the action to an opening performance by Bad Bunny. This is Noah’s third hosting the Grammys, which returned to Los Angeles Sunday after a stint in Las Vegas last year. The venue was adjusted for this auspicious post-pandemic occasion: tables replaced rows and rows of chairs in front of the stage, making it easier for ticket holders to...
Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jazmine Sullivan, the Vocal Beast, Celebrates Grammy Nominations With Rousing Four-Song Set

Before capturing her first pair of Grammys last year, R&B star Jazmine Sullivan was the female artist with the most nominations without winning, tied with Björk. So, a year later at a pre-Grammy event, Sullivan joked with the audience as she sang songs from her critically acclaimed, Grammy-winning project, Heaux Tales.More from The Hollywood ReporterDrake Victorious at 2023 Grammys Even Though He Didn't Submit His Work for AwardsViola Davis Achieves EGOT Status With Grammy WinBeyoncé Breaks Tie With Quincy Jones, Edges Close to Making History at Grammys “I think I won last year for best R&B…,” she said coyly with her mouth...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Sheryl Crow Honor Music Legends During In Memoriam Tribute

The 2023 Grammy Awards honored the lives and careers lost in the music industry this past year in a touching In Memoriam segment, with performances by Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Quavo. Host Trevor Noah introduced the tribute, acknowledging the importance of how music can unite people through their differences, while also acknowledging the influence of Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons in hip-hop over the years. “It’s Black kids and white kids rejecting segregation in the 1950s, and instead, blending R&B, country and even gospel into rock and roll,” Noah said. “In the 1980s, a young...
The Hollywood Reporter

Dr. Dre, Interscope and Flipper’s Set to Flip Hollywood Palladium Into a Roller Rink Party to Celebrate ‘The Chronic’ (Exclusive)

Interscope Records and Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace are flipping the Hollywood Palladium to create an epic roller rink party to celebrate the re-release and 30th anniversary of Dr. Dre’s debut album, The Chronic. Grammy-winning singer and Flipper’s partner Usher, along with co-founders Liberty Ross and Kevin Wall, will host the event on Saturday, a day before the 2023 Grammy Awards. Flipper’s original roller rink will be re-created, featuring a 4,700-square foot skating rink, specially made rink-side seating, live DJs playing throughout the night and a custom-built traditional skate hut with lockers and Flipper’s skate rental. More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul McCartney's Life...
extratv

Watch! Most-Talked-About Super Bowl Commercials 2023

Check out the most-talked about Super Bowl LVII commercials!. Some of the big Hollywood names doing commercials this year include Serena Williams, Miles Teller, Maya Rudolph, Anna Faris, Alicia Silverston, and Kevin Bacon. In a “Caddyshack”-inspired commercial for Michelob Ultra, “Succession” star Brian Cox and tennis legend Serena Williams play...
Barbra Streisand Memoir ‘My Name Is Barbra’ to Release in November

The release date for Barbra Streisand’s anticipated memoir has been announced. Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that Streisand’s My Name Is Barbra will be published on Nov. 7. More from The Hollywood ReporterArnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Melinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal With a career that has spanned six decades and featured dozens of books written about her, Streisand will finally chronicle her story in her own words. In the...
Revisiting a Hollywood Crew’s Archival Effort to Use Film to Convict Nazis at Nuremberg

On November 20, 1945, in Nuremberg, Germany, once prime real estate for torchlit Nazi pageantry, currently reduced to ruins by Allied bombing, the International Military Tribunal, an unprecedented experiment in transnational jurisprudence, convened in the city’s Palace of Justice, one of the few buildings left standing. The four victorious powers — the United States, Great Britain, France, and the Soviet Union — had hauled the loser, Nazi Germany, before four judges and a global jury to be held accountable for violating a series of recently devised additions to the criminal code — crimes against humanity, crimes against peace, criminal conspiracy,...
Plan B Owner Mediawan Launches $107M TV Fund With Financier Entourage Ventures

French media group Mediawan Group, which grabbed headlines late last year with its acquisition of Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, has launched a €100 million ($107 million) television development fund with backing from French private equity firm Entourage Ventures. The fund, details of which were announced Monday, will see Mediawan and Entourage finance high-end television series with “strong international potential” over the next 4-6 years. Investment and revenue on the projects will be shared 50/50 between the two partners. The fund will look to bankroll all forms of small-screen entertainment, from drama series to animation and documentaries.More from The Hollywood ReporterMicrobudget...
Drake Victorious at 2023 Grammys Even Though He Didn’t Submit His Work for Awards

Drake doesn’t love the Grammys but they love him — the rapper won an award at the 2023 Grammys even though he decided not to submit his latest album for awards. Drake won best melodic rap performance for his guest appearance on Future’s “Wait for U,” which became No. 1 pop hit and also features Afrobeats star Tems. “Wait for U” appears on Future’s album, I Never Liked You.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis Achieves EGOT Status With Grammy WinBeyoncé Breaks Tie With Quincy Jones, Edges Close to Making History at GrammysGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live) Drake walked into Sunday’s show...
‘La La Land’ to Become a Broadway Musical

La La Land is heading to Broadway. The Oscar-winning movie musical is being developed as a stage musical by producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate. The 2016 movie, which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, followed an aspiring actress and a jazz musician as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. The film’s original songs include tracks “City of Stars” and “Another Day of Sun.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Spinoff With Matthew McConaughey in Talks Amid Report of Kevin Costner's Uncertain Future'Dexter,' 'Billions' Spinoffs in the Works as Showtime Doubles Down on Franchise PlanMatthew McConaughey to Voice Elvis in Netflix Animated Series Bartlett...
Julianne Moore on Why She Hasn’t Appeared With a Gun Onscreen in a Decade: “I Don’t Find It Appealing”

Julianne Moore is talking about her gun safety stances and Hollywood’s depiction of firearms ahead of the release of her upcoming Apple Original Films movie Sharper. In the film, Moore appears onscreen using a gun — something audiences will see her do for the first time in more than a decade. In an interview with the Times of London published Sunday, she explains that, even if she’s been in movies with guns, not seeing her pick one up was a conscious decision. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Steph Curry Doc 'Underrated' Lights Up Fest With Standing Ovations on "Amazing Night"...
