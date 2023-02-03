Events of the Week: ‘Your Place or Mine,’ ‘Knock at the Cabin’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Your Place or Mine , Knock at the Cabin , 80 for Brady and the kickoff of Grammy weekend events .

Knock at the Cabin premiere

M. Night Shyamalan debuted his latest project in New York on Monday, alongside stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Kristen Cui, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Abby Quinn.

Ashwin Rajan, Nikki Amuka-Bird, M. Night Shyamalan, Ben Aldridge, Kristen Cui, Dave Bautista, Abby Quinn and Jonathan Groff

Kristen Cui, Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Groff

Pamela, a love story special screening

Pamela Anderson, sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, director Ryan White and producers Jessica Hargrave and Julia Nottingham were in attendance at the special screening of the documentary in Los Angeles on Monday.

Julia Nottingham, Josh Braun, Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave and Lisa Nishimura

Accused celebration event

Director Billy Porter, star J. Harrison Ghee and showrunner Gordon Howard attended a celebration at The Abbey on Monday for their new Fox series.

President of alternative entertainment at Fox Entertainment Rob Wade, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment Michael Thorn, J. Harrison Ghee, Billy Porter and Howard Gordon

80 for Brady premiere

Tom Brady, who produces as well as plays himself in the film, joined Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Billy Porter at the L.A. premiere of 80 for Brady on Tuesday night, just hours before announcing his retirement.

Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda

Billy Porter

Dear Edward premiere

Apple TV+ celebrated the L.A. premiere of Dear Edward at the DGA on Tuesday, with stars Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien, Carter Hudson and Amy Forsyth, as well as executive producers Jason Katims, Jeni Mulein and Ann Napolitano.

Jeni Mulein, Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien, Jason Katims and Connie Britton

Connie Britton and Fisher Stevens

Somebody I Used to Know premiere

Dave Franco and Alison Brie, along with costars Jay Ellis, Sam Richardson, Danny Pudi, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment and Zoë Chao, debuted their new comedy on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Sam Richardson, Danny Pudi, Ayden Mayeri, Julie Hagerty, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Kiersey Clemons, Jay Ellis, Zoe Chao and Haley Joel Osment

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Your Place or Mine premiere

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet in L.A. on Thursday for the premiere of their new Netflix rom-com, along with director Aline Brosh McKenna and costars Tig Notaro, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, and Vella Lovell.

Aline Brosh McKenna, Tig Notaro, Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Chao and Wesley Kimmel

Scott Stuber, Reese Witherspoon and Ted Sarandos

Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party

Warner Music Group kicked off Grammy weekend on Thursday with a live performance by best new artist nominee Omar Apollo and a DJ set from Dj Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak). Also among the guests were Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Dan Reynolds, Jesse Rutherford, Joshua Bassett, Missy Elliott, Nile Rodgers, Saweetie, The Black Keys and Wiz Khalifa.

Warner Records COO and co-Chairman Tom Corson, Omar Apollo, Warner Records CEO and co-Chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck and Dylan Shanks

Nile Rodgers, Charlie Puth and Chairman and CEO of Atlantic Records Craig Kallman

Saweetie

Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th anniversary

On Saturday, Anastasia Soare hosted a dinner in celebration of Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th anniversary, celebrating with 25 women who have supported her and helped shaped her career. Guests included Claudia Soare, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Gayle King, Ashley Tisdale, Cindy Crawford, Sharon Stone, Heidi Klum, Priyanka Chopra, Lori Harvey, Maria Menounos, Alessandra Ambrosio, Desiree Gruber, Monica Arnaudo, Gelila Puck and Kelly Coffey.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th Anniversary Celebration

Lunar New Year dinner w/ Louis XIII

Luxury cognac Louis XIII celebrated the Lunar New Year on Monday with a dinner party at Hutong New York hosted by Laura Kim, the co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta and Monse, and Tina Chen Craig, founder of U Beauty. Kimora Lee Simmons, Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey, DJ Samantha Ronson, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Wendi Murdoch, Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen and designers LaQuan Smith, Prabal Gurung, Stacey Eisner and Phillip Lim were among the attendees.

Kimora Lee Simons, Laura Kim, Nicky Hilton and Tina Chen Craig

CAA Amplify’s Black Women in Entertainment Dinner

CAA began its Black History Month celebrations on Wednesday with a dinner hosted by CAA Amplify and a collective of Black women agents and executives, led by CAA Agency board member Lisa Joseph Metelus and senior motion picture agent Lorrie Bartlett. Mayor Karen Bass was a surprise honoree, with guests including Gina Prince-Bythewood, Thuso Mbedu, Melina Matsoukas, Laura Harrier, Jurnee Smollett, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Mickey Guyton, as well as execs Channing Dungey, Pearlena Igbokwe, Nina Shaw, Tara Duncan, Aisha Summers-Burke, Jennifer Turner, Nicole Brown and Niija Kuykendall.

Karen Bass and Gina Prince-Bythewood

Ava Greenfield, Pearlena Igbokwe and Channing Dungey

UTA x BMAC Grammy event

UTA and BMAC celebrated the Grammy Awards on Wednesday with a private reception and VIP preview of UTA Artist Space’s upcoming Ernie Barnes exhibit, Where Music & Soul Live , which opens to the public on Feb. 15. Jimmie Allen, Jessica Alba, UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer, UTA co-heads of global music Sam Kirby Yoh and David Zedeck and showrunner Mara Brock Akil and her husband Salim Akil were among the attendees.

Jimmie Allen and Jeremy Zimmer

UTA’s Jeremy Barber, Jessica Alba and UTA’s Darnell Strom

Blue Jacket Fashion Show

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show, founded by fashion designer Frederick Anderson and marketer Laura Miller, returned for its seventh year on Wednesday to unite the worlds of fashion, entertainment, sports, and healthcare to raise awareness about prostate cancer. The NYC show featured notables including Mario Cantone, Andy Karl, Alex Lundqvist, Bill Nye, Carlos Greer, Clinton Lord, Dominic Fumusa and Don Lemon.

Bill Nye and Don Lemon