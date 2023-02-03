ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Apple Privacy Suits Claim App Changes Were Guise to Boost Ad Revenue

By Winston Cho
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzlms_0kbsEwJS00

Apple is being taken to court over allegations that it lies to consumers about privacy measures to gain an edge on competitors while actually harvesting massive amounts of data to grow advertising revenue.

Despite representations in a campaign touting its privacy features, Apple continues to collect user data and “facilitates interception by third parties,” according to a pair of prospective class actions filed against the company on Thursday. One of the suits accuses Apple of implementing the privacy features to “protect its own ad revenue at the expense of other competitors such as Facebook .”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Apple in 2021 unveiled privacy changes that require apps to obtain user permission to track their activity across other apps and websites. The company assures users that apps “can’t access the system advertising identifier (IDFA)” and can’t collect “information that identifies you or your device, like your email address.” The feature, called App Tracking Transparency, has drastically impacted the ad industry. During a quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, Facebook parent company Meta said the change to Apple’s iOS operating system cost the company $10 billion in revenue in 2022. Alphabet and Twitter have seen similar, but not as drastic, revenue declines partially attributable to the update.

The complaints, filed in California and New York federal court, claim breach of implied contract, invasion of privacy and unjust enrichment. The suit filed in California also claims unfair competition.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter , Apple said, “Identifiable information is never shared with third parties and is not used to track users across apps and websites. All data used for advertising purposes is disassociated from personal identifiers, and Apple Advertising operates on the basis of de-identified data.”

The suit accuses Apple of deceiving users into believing that their data is protected by turning off “Allow Apps to Request to Track” when it actually collects and exploits data, including browsing history, communications and personal identifiers. It points to a statement from Chief Executive Tim Cook saying, “Privacy is a fundamental right and we build it into all products and services at Apple. You should be in control of your data — not the highest bidder,” and an ad that states, “It’s your data. iPhone helps keep it that way.”

“Apple knows that such assurances and promises regarding consumer user privacy and disabling or termination of such tracking and interception are false and misleading,” reads the complaint, which is embedded below.

Plaintiffs point to a study from security researchers at software company Mysk that allegedly found Apple’s privacy settings didn’t stop the company from collecting data. The App Store, for example, continued to harvest information about real time activity from users on the app in addition to ID numbers, what kind of device was used, the device’s screen resolution, the device’s keyboard language, and how the user was connected to the internet. It also concluded, among other things, that the Stocks app tracked users’ lists of watched stocks, the names of stocks viewed and searched for, as well as news articles users saw. The researchers said Apple collects similar data on Apple Music, Apple TV and Books, among other apps.

“Apple Mobile Device Consumers were, in effect, continuing to be spied upon, all the while, without their consent,” the suit says. “And Apple knew it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Meta Won Approval to Buy a Virtual Reality App, But FTC Laid Groundwork to Halt Big Tech’s Next Deal

The Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block Facebook parent company Meta’s acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within presented the court with a legal question that used to exist on the periphery of antitrust law and is now critical to the government’s efforts to rein in big tech: How to assess proposed deals by dominant firms in nascent markets. During the seven-day trial in December where the FTC challenged the deal because it allegedly put Meta in prime position to monopolize VR fitness apps, the company questioned how the acquisition of one app in a developing market could harm competition. U.S....
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
The Verge

Apple could introduce a pricier iPhone ‘Ultra’ in 2024

Apple’s exploring the possibility of launching a more expensive iPhone “Ultra” above the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman. The high-end device could arrive as soon as 2024 with the iPhone 16 lineup. Last September, Gurman predicted that an “Ultra” model...
Cult of Mac

Apple could launch an ‘Ultra’ high-end iPhone as soon as 2024

Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone “Ultra” that could debut in 2024. The company is internally discussing adding an even-more-premium iPhone that sits above the Pro series. Apple apparently does not want to replace the iPhone Pro Max with an Ultra model. Instead, the iPhone Ultra would...
Android Police

How to watch local channels on your Roku device

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Roku is among the the best streaming devices you can buy. While on-demand TV shows and movie access on Roku are convenient, some prefer live TV channels to catch their favorite shows, news channels, and sports events. You don't lose access to local channels when you cut the cord in favor of a Roku streaming stick. It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ashton Kutcher Apologizes to Harry Styles For Not Recognizing Him at a Karaoke Party: “I Feel Like a Jerk”

Most people would recognize Harry Styles in a crowd, but Ashton Kutcher can’t say the same about the first time he met the popular singer. During an interview with Esquire magazine, the Your Place or Mine star revealed that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, met Styles at the karaoke party of an “extraordinarily well-known singer, that is maybe the best singer today,” who also happened to be their neighbor.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeyoncé Breaks Tie With Quincy Jones, Edges Close to Making History at GrammysEvents of the Week: 'Your Place or Mine,' 'Knock at the Cabin' and MoreReese Witherspoon, Ashton...
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Never Use This One Type Of Charger Because It’s Actually So Bad For your iPhone

When it comes to charging your phone, how much is there to really know? You can grab any old charger, plug it in, and voila, go from 0 to 100 percent in no time, right? Even if the charger that you’re using works like a charm, that doesn’t mean it’s a good charger for your phone. In fact, the wrong charger can have a negative impact on your battery and your phone’s health over the long term — or worse. Rick Costa at Houselectric.com says this is the one charger that Apple experts agree you should never use because it can actually damage your iPhone.
CNET

iOS 16.3: Try These New iPhone Features Now

Apple released iOS 16.3 in January, and the update includes some bug fixes and security updates to make your iPhone run smoother. The update also brings some useful new features to your iPhone, like security keys and an update to emergency SOS via satellite. The iOS 16.3 update was released...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jay-Z Shut Out as Taylor Swift and Adele Win One Award Each and Bonnie Raitt Surprises

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z closed out the 2023 Grammys with a dramatic performance of “God Did,” but the two rappers went home from the awards show empty-handed as both lost all of the awards for which they were nominated. Khaled went into the show with six nods while Jay-Z had five. Similarly, past Grammy darlings Taylor Swift and Adele each only won one award despite multiple nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Grammys Moments: Beyoncé's Big Night, Harry Styles' Big Win and Hip-Hop's Big TributeGrammys: Jill Biden Honors Iranian Singer With Inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award After Viral...
TODAY.com

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
CNET

Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown Will Start Any Day: What to Know

The end of free Netflix password sharing is near: Within about the next two months, the streaming service will begin rolling out a system charging fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the same membership. After years of being relatively lax about password sharing, last year...
Creative Bloq

I'm loving this fun new iPhone lock screen concept

Apple gave the iPhone lock screen such much-needed love with iOS 16, introducing customisation options including fonts and widgets. One thing that hasn't changed is the plain old passcode entry UI – but one designer has imagined a fun, if not entirely practical, take on the design. Product designer...
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Shines in “As It Was” Grammys Performance

The 2023 Grammys stage transformed into Harry’s House on Sunday night when six-time nominee Harry Styles performed at the awards show for the second time. Styles donned a fringed pantsuit with platinum sequins and matching silver shoes. Surrounded by a group of dancers on a rotating red stage, Styles trotted from one side of the stage to the other, with the lively energy he’s become known for during his Love on Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Trevor Noah Jokes Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Inspired Him to Quit 'The Daily Show'Grammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)Grammys: Bad Bunny Opens Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Sheryl Crow Honor Music Legends During In Memoriam Tribute

The 2023 Grammy Awards honored the lives and careers lost in the music industry this past year in a touching In Memoriam segment, with performances by Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Quavo. Host Trevor Noah introduced the tribute, acknowledging the importance of how music can unite people through their differences, while also acknowledging the influence of Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons in hip-hop over the years. “It’s Black kids and white kids rejecting segregation in the 1950s, and instead, blending R&B, country and even gospel into rock and roll,” Noah said. “In the 1980s, a young...
CNET

If I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?

It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we move into 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy