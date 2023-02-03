Questions remain over Sikorsky bid for Army helicopter contract

Related
U.S. military shows off most powerful helicopter ever developed
It's been dubbed as "the most powerful helicopter in the Department of Defense." The post U.S. military shows off most powerful helicopter ever developed appeared first on Talker.
Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched
A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama. According to the WDHN, Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu passed away after having an “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
Hear what retired fighter pilot thinks about shooting down Chinese spy balloon
Retired Air Force Lieutenant General David Deptula discusses how the US military could shoot down a Chinese spy balloon floating over the continental United States.
3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost
On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
DARPA’s Hypersonic Cruise Missile Flew Its Final Test, Follow-On To Come
Lockheed MartinLessons learned throughout DARPA's Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept effort will be applied to the agency’s new MoHAWC program.
msn.com
Quarterhorse, the Air Force’s Next Hypersonic Aircraft, Has Taken an Epic Leap
Hypersonic flight (speeds faster than Mach 5) is the perceived future of human aviation. In order to achieve that vision, engineers need to develop hybrid engines capable of handling subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic speeds. Aviation company Hermeus successfully demonstrated mode transition between turbojet and ramjet engines for the Air Force’s...
theaviationgeekclub.com
This Japanese H8K flying boat tried to collide with a US Navy PB4Y but crashed after missing it by just 25ft
Lt Graham Squires reduced power to avoid overshooting the flying boat, but as he was about to cross over the H8K, its pilot pulled his aircraft up sharply in an attempt to crash into the PB4Y. During World War II, air combats between large, four engined aircraft were a comparatively...
Furious Navy chiefs order investigation after 'Trident nuclear submarine workers glued broken bolts'
Defence chiefs have launched an urgent investigation after bolt heads were found to have been glued back together inside the nuclear reactor chamber on board HMS Vanguard.
techxplore.com
Suspected downed Chinese spy balloon could have been carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment, expert says
The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend has been an object of mystery and intrigue for the better part of a week. As U.S. Navy vessels collect the debris from the balloon that was ordered down by President Joe Biden, intelligence officials are working to reverse-engineer the wreckage to discover its contents.
MilitaryTimes
Hawaii Marine infantry unit folds, while refueling unit activates
At Marine Corps Base Hawaii, an infantry battalion with a storied World War II history deactivated Jan. 13, the same day that an aviation refueling squadron reactivated after a 64-year hiatus. Although these units are under different organizational structures, both changes are tied to Force Design 2030, the Pacific-focused restructuring...
F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base downs Chinese surveillance balloon
According to a tweet from Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior defense official says a fighter jet that flew from Langley Aire Force Base fired a single shot at the Chinese spy balloon.
theaviationgeekclub.com
A-10 Pilots explain how they were able to Shot Down two Iraqi helicopters during Operation Desert Storm by means of their Warthogs’ 30mm GAU-8/A Gatling gun
‘What about the AIM-9? No the desert sand is probably hotter than the target-it’s a good gun shot,’ Capt. Todd “Shanghai” Sheehy, A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot. The first production A-10 Thunderbolt II (dubbed Warthog by its aircrews) was delivered to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, in October 1975. It was designed specifically for the close air support mission and had the ability to combine large military loads, long loiter and wide combat radius, which proved to be vital assets to the US and its allies during Operation Desert Storm.
Air Force leader’s spouse opened fire during Andrews breach
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, reached the residence of one of the Air Force’s top leaders before her spouse opened fire, the air base said Tuesday. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass confirmed that...
Aviation International News
PC-12 Captain’s Abrupt Turn Caused LOC-I Incident
The captain’s abrupt, last-minute turn to avoid clouds caused a momentary loss of control of a Jetfly Pilatus PC-12 during its descent to France’s Brive-Souillac Airport. According to French aircraft accident investigation agency BEA, the Oct. 12, 2021 “serious incident” involved stall warning activation and an unintentional descent below the minimum safe altitude (MSA) before the aircraft was recovered.
