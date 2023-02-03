New Food Hall set to open in Brewerytown hosting special pop up for Super Bowl LVII

It's a neighborhood that is somewhat of a food desert, but now residents in Philadelhia's Brewerytown neighborhood are getting a multitude of options when it comes to dining out - and even a spot to celebrate the Birds in the Super Bowl.

On the 1300 block of N. 31st Street, there won't just be one type of food, but a variety from almost a dozen restaurants.

"This is something new for us. Normally all of our brands are one type of thing. For us, we're highlighting all of those popular items. Menus from the different restaurants and putting it all in one space and making it family friendly so people can hang out," said Derek Gibbons, partner of Glu Hospitality.

Food favorites from ten different restaurants under Glu Hospitality will be on the menu.

Set to open by the end of February, the Brewerytown Food Hall will have a special pop-up specifically for the Super Bowl.

Some of the restaurants under the Glu Hospitality umbrella include Omakase, which is a sushi spot and Figo, which is Italian.

The Brewerytown Food Hall has already started selling tickets for their pop-up on Super Bowl night, which will include a variety of beers on tap and a buffet of food.