ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Dan Lemmon (‘The Batman’ visual effects supervisor): ‘The danger is, if you do your job right, people don’t actually know that you’ve done anything’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

By Matt Noble
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZZJL_0kbsEq1600

“Batman was always something I was into,” reveals visual effects supervisor Dan Lemmon about “ The Batman .” For our recent webchat he continues, “He’s in many ways the most relatable superhero. He’s the one’s most connected to the world that I understand. It was a dream project” Watch the full exclusive video interview above.

“The Batman” is a new iteration of the iconic caped crusader directed by Matt Reeves . In it, Batman solves riddles and uncovers corruption in Gotham City to foil a serial killer targeting politicians. Lemmon says, “Our director wanted this to be the most realistic and grounded Batman to date. It was about keeping it gritty and getting it back to the dark noir detective story. We wanted to make something that was different from a Marvel or some other DC movies, to keep it as familiar to our real world as possible. The danger is, if you do your job right, people don’t actually know that you’ve done anything.”

SEE ‘The Batman’ sound team interview

Lemmon explains, “One of the big things we did was, rather than shooting some of our sets on blue screen stages, we used LED walls. We built Gotham as a visual effects asset and loaded it onto these walls. It allowed us to put our characters and sets in front of a background that was giving real light. So rather than having blue screen reflecting, we had Gotham. When Batman and Selina are standing on the skyscraper at sunset, all the rich oranges and blues in the sky are reflecting off the puddles, costumes and faces. It lends a certain realism.”

The visual effects supervisor has been nominated for the Best Visual Effects Oscar. The nomination is shared with Russell Earl , Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy . Lemmon admits, “We knew it wasn’t necessarily the kind of film that would stand out as having a lot of visual effects. By design, we were trying to hide our hands as much as possible. There’s no spaceships and nothing magical. So to have our peers recognize the film as having effect wok worthy of a nomination is very special.”

Lemmon previously won an Oscar for his visual effects work on “The Jungle Book” (2016). Looking over his career, he reflects, “I like when films take risks. When visual effects can be a part of that, to tell a story that otherwise you wouldn’t be able to tell, that’s a pretty amazing experience. Anytime you can be involved in something that allows a storyteller to do something new is amazing.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ producers Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack on Roku coming through after ‘everyone passed’ on the parody film [Exclusive Video Interview]

In 2010, Funny or Die produced a parody trailer for a “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, featuring Aaron Paul as the accordionist. For years, Yankovic played the trailer at his concerts and fans would inquire about a real film. He never wanted to do one until “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) and “Rocketman” (2019) opened within months of each other to great success. Yankovic teamed with Eric Appel to write the script for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which they then took to Funny or Die. “I think that’s the pressure we feel with everything, like the first line of every review is, ‘This...
GoldDerby

Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan (‘Ivalu’) on finding beauty and poetry in dark tale of abuse [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s just an extra chance to come back and enjoy it,” exclaims Oscar-winning filmmaker Anders Walter about earning his second Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film. Walter is nominated this year alongside producer Rebecca Pruzan for the drama “Ivalu,” which follows a young girl’s desperate search for her missing sister. Walter won in this category back in 2013 for the film, “Helium.” Check out our exclusive video chat above. Based on the graphic novel by Morten Dürr and Lars Horneman, “Ivalu” follows a young girl named Pipaluk (Mila Heilmann Kreutzmann) as she searches for older sister Ivalu, who has...
GoldDerby

How ‘All That Breathes’ director-producer Shaunak Sen made a doc on the ‘abstract triangulation of air, humans, birds’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen‘s Oscar-nominated documentary, was born when the director-producer was driving through New Delhi and saw a black dot falling down in the sky. It was black kite, a bird of prey that has been crippled by the city’s toxic air pollution. “I just happened to Google ‘Where do birds that fall off go?’ And I realized that there were many of these every day,” Sen tells Gold Derby at our Producers Guild of America Awards nominees panel (watch above). Sen discovered Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud, two brothers who, along with their assistant Salik, have dedicated their...
GoldDerby

Mike Fontaine, Mike Marino, Naomi Donne (‘The Batman’ makeup and hair): ‘The whole makeup had to be re-sculpted’ due to the COVID break [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We were working together very carefully to create a lot of characters,” reveals Naomi Donne about “The Batman” in our recent webchat. Fellow makeup artist Mike Marino continues, “Naomi had armies of makeup artists, there were airplane hangers of makeup artists!” Donne adds, “We had a huge Halloween scene with hundreds and hundreds of extras in full Halloween makeup.” Mike Fontaine reflects, “All the elements came together so beautifully. We got to be part of something that worked on all levels that movies are suppose to work on” Watch the exclusive video interview above with the Oscar nominees. “The Batman” is...
GoldDerby

‘Knock at the Cabin’ reviews: Dave Bautista gives ‘standout’ performance in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘return to form’

On February 3, 2023, Universal Pictures released “Knock at the Cabin,” the latest film from director M. Night Shyamalan. While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. The thriller stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge. The film’s early reviews are mostly positive, earning a 67% freshness rating from critics and an audience score of 73 on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Although it’s often less than scary and parts of the story don’t bear scrutiny, ‘Knock at the Cabin’ is a thought-provoking...
DOPE Quick Reads

Shock after the now-infamous Oscars slap has fizzled- Will Smith announces landing his first Disney film since the slap

Will Smith is known across the globe for finding himself wedged between a rock and a hard place at the March 2022 Oscars (also known as the Academy Awards) when he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After the slap, replays of Chris Rock’s expression and endless memes flooded the web as the internet quickly and shamelessly dubbed the affair the "Will Smith slap." [i]
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on February 6? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, February 6 with the sixth and final set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists performed each week for only one or two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Typically, judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews sent one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer, but in this final round of auditions there was no such save. The only spot up for grabs was chosen by...
GoldDerby

Grammys 2023: Who gave the best performance of the night?

There were huge surprises all across the 2023 Grammy Awards, which were presented on Sunday night, February 5, during a ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. But these music awards are just as much about the performances as they are about the accolades. Who do you think gave the best performance of the night? Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom of this post. The broadcast opened with Bad Bunny, who brought a beach party to the Grammys with his performance of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa.” But he wasn’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now

Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
Variety

Nicolas Cage Horror ‘Longlegs’ Casts ‘It Follows’ Star Maika Monroe, Black Bear International to Launch Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

“It Follows” star Maika Monroe has joined Nicolas Cage in the horror-thriller “Longlegs.” Directed and written by Osgood “Oz” Perkin (“I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives In The House”), the film is produced by Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (“Babylon”). Principal photography is now underway in Vancouver, Canada. In “Longlegs,” FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to...
Collider

Peter Jackson's 'King Kong' Shows How to Do a Remake Right

There’s always an inherent danger in remaking a much-beloved classic film like King Kong. Even if a remake succeeds on its own, it will naturally be compared to its predecessor and face unreasonably high expectations. It's harder to have sympathy for the creators of a remake, as their task may have been a mistake from the beginning. All remakes are challenges, but revamping a classic like 1933’s King Kong was a particularly ambitious endeavor. Not only was the original film a game changer within the industry that revolutionized visual effects, but the titular character had become one of the most powerful symbols of cinematic imagination and wonder. However, Peter Jackson’s 2005 reimagining showed how to do a remake right by intertwining nostalgia with new additions.
netflixjunkie.com

YOU’RE DEAD TO ME! Jimmy Fallon Uses Netflix’s Own Shows to Conjure Up a Powerful Message for the Streaming Giant Amidst Password-Sharing Backlash

Fans are already upset with the Streaming giant for canceling their favorite shows. Netflix just gave them another reason to be outrageous. Password sharing policy has been a long talk now by the American streaming giant. And finally, when it announced the policy, fans are not happy about it. Jimmy Fallon addressed the news on his TV talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The host gave a powerful message to Netflix using Netflix’s popular shows.
GoldDerby

The day after, Bonnie Raitt’s stunning Grammy Awards triumph lingers

“So who is Bonnie Raitt?” read the first sentence of a headline on the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper website this morning. You wouldn’t have known from the shocked reaction throughout the music world – and especially throughout England, where they seemed to take it personally that Harry Styles didn’t take home every award he was eligible for – that Raitt isn’t exactly some wannabe newbie. Pretty much the precise opposite, in fact. She’s a living legend, one of the most respected and decorated makers of music of all time. More on that in a moment. But first…it speaks to both the depth...
The Independent

Knock at the Cabin fan spots ‘incredible’ Easter egg that suggests film takes place in same universe as Old

A fan of Knock at the Cabin has spotted an Easter egg which could tie back to one of director M Night Shyamalan’s previous releases.The film, released in cinemas this week, focuses on a family staying at a remote holiday cabin, who are approached by four members of what seems to be a doomsday cult.In her four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey described the film as “a (largely) single-location, narratively straightforward horror that unspools the tricky moral conundrum at its centre with inventive, Hitchcockian flair”. “Hopefully, Knock at the Cabin will serve as a reminder that Shyamalan should...
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
msn.com

35 years ago, a sci-fi legend made the strangest time-travel movie ever

“In a thousand years, Gandahar will be destroyed. A thousand years ago, Gandahar will be saved and what can't be avoided will be.”. The riddle at the heart of legendary French animator René Laloux's strangest movie is as confusing as the film itself. By the end of Gandahar, you may not understand either, but you’ll have experienced one of the most ambitious and beautiful time-travel stories ever told.
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy