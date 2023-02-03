Santa Barbara Black Culture House events on Saturday & Sunday

It's the first weekend of Black History Month and communities are offering plenty of ways to celebrate.

The Santa Barbara Black Culture House is hosting events this Saturday, and Sunday in downtown Santa Barbara. Beginning this weekend, Soul Bites Restaurant will be presenting free arts and culture events. This serves to amplify Black life and experiences through live music, reading, panel discussions, art, and community chats.

Soul Bites Restaurant is located at 423 State Street between Haley and Gutierrez. This is a free event. Doors open at noon and are open to everyone.

Another event happening on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. is a film screening of “Maynard.” This film was created by filmmaker and UCSB lecturer Wendy Eley Jackson. This film is an award-winning documentary based on Atlanta mayor, Maynard Jackson. A Q&A will follow.

And on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. there will be a community discussion, " Coffee With A Black Guy ," with James Joyce III. Journalist and community leader Joyce leads discussions unpacking sensitive matters centered around race in America.

Santa Barbara Black Culture House is a pop-up events space, celebrating Black history, art, culture, and life. To stay up to date on events, click here .

February is a time to honor the contributions and achievements of the Black community.

Carter Woodson created a week dedicated to Black history in 1926 and it expanded to a month, 50 years later. This weekend places across the country are offering events or a chance to visit exhibits.