Solomon-Plains Middle School holds Family STEM Night

Shown from left are Mr. Eric Drako, assistant principal, Mrs. Heather Engle, Daria Clarke, eighth grade, winner of the Apple I-pad; Mrs. Lori Frank and Mr. Anthony Khalife, principal.

Solomon-Plains Middle School recently hosted their first Family STEM night. The night was a huge success. The evening brought together more than 70 families to participate in activities involving science, technology, engineering, and math.

Faculty volunteers from Solomon-Plains Middle School, as well as Wilkes-Barre Area High School, and Wilkes University were on hand to help make the event fun for all. All students who participated were entered into a drawing to win an Apple I-Pad.

The winner was an eighth grade student Daria Clarke.