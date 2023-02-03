The community of Royal is located just a few miles northwest of Wildwood. It is one of Florida’s oldest African-American communities, but very few people know about its history. Beverly Steele was raised in Royal and loves to talk about its history. Why is it called “Royal”, anyway? You will learn the answer to this question and much more about the long history of the area when Steele speaks to The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

