Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala to host Parade of Senior Services Information Fair in March

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 40th annual Parade of Senior Services Information Fair on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center. The event will showcase nonprofit agencies that provide a variety of...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

History up close

For a moment, imagine the Ocala area the way it was when the people who lived here had to carve canoes for transport, make their own bows and arrows, and “knap” flint in order to create stone tools such as spear points. It was far from an easy life, but our ancestors perservered and thrived.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Mega Job Fair comes to College of Central Florida on February 23

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host the Mega Job Fair in Ocala on Thursday, February 23 for individuals who are seeking new career opportunities. The hiring event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Royal historian and activist Beverly Steele to speak to group in The Villages

The community of Royal is located just a few miles northwest of Wildwood. It is one of Florida’s oldest African-American communities, but very few people know about its history. Beverly Steele was raised in Royal and loves to talk about its history. Why is it called “Royal”, anyway? You will learn the answer to this question and much more about the long history of the area when Steele speaks to The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
THE VILLAGES, FL
InsideHook

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”

Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
OCALA, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death

Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Community meeting explores ways to combat violence

Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Florida Gun Expo draws crowd

The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Silver Springs: Yesterday and today

A former swimsuit model upstaged the ancient artifacts on display in the fourth-grade classroom of the Silver River Museum & Environmental Education Center last Saturday. In the pictures and postcards spread out across tables in the Silver Springs State Park classroom, a fresh-faced blonde posed on land and underwater in Marion County’s famous patch of Old Florida paradise.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man headed to prison after leading law enforcement on wild chase

A Wildwood man has been sentenced to prison after leading law enforcement on a wild chase that ended in a crash. Keon Marsh, 22, was sentenced Monday to 16 months in state prison after pleading no contest in Sumter County Court to charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, assault on a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended.
WILDWOOD, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

