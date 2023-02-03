Read full article on original website
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
ocala-news.com
Ocala to host Parade of Senior Services Information Fair in March
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 40th annual Parade of Senior Services Information Fair on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center. The event will showcase nonprofit agencies that provide a variety of...
wuft.org
The missing photo: How a former UF student body president built a nearly forgotten legacy
On the third floor of the Reitz Union at the University of Florida, there is a display of photos of every past student body president since 1909, except one. Out of 116 past student body presidents, only one was missing a photo above his name. Almost no one knows why.
History up close
For a moment, imagine the Ocala area the way it was when the people who lived here had to carve canoes for transport, make their own bows and arrows, and “knap” flint in order to create stone tools such as spear points. It was far from an easy life, but our ancestors perservered and thrived.
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Bobette Allen is creating a loving space for children in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - “My babies are my life. There my love. They are my everything. If it wasn’t for them, oh my god I don’t know where I would be today”. It is that raw emotion and love that led Bobette Allen, or Mrs. Bobbie, to start Little Jem Stones Academy.
WCJB
Marion County teacher in the running for Florida’s teacher of the year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County educator is in the running to be Florida’s teacher of the year. Lindsey Bigelow teaches first-grade English language arts at Ocala Springs Elementary in Marion County. Bigelow earned a Golden Apple when she was named Marion County’s 2023 teacher of the year...
ocala-news.com
Mega Job Fair comes to College of Central Florida on February 23
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host the Mega Job Fair in Ocala on Thursday, February 23 for individuals who are seeking new career opportunities. The hiring event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
villages-news.com
Royal historian and activist Beverly Steele to speak to group in The Villages
The community of Royal is located just a few miles northwest of Wildwood. It is one of Florida’s oldest African-American communities, but very few people know about its history. Beverly Steele was raised in Royal and loves to talk about its history. Why is it called “Royal”, anyway? You will learn the answer to this question and much more about the long history of the area when Steele speaks to The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”
Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up heads to Tuscawilla Park this weekend
The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return this Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. Real cowboys will kick off the festivities as they drive Florida Cracker Cattle through downtown Ocala to Tuscawilla...
Bay News 9
Two Ocala moms take on the opioid epidemic in memory of their kids
OCALA, Fla. — Two mothers in Ocala are doing what they can to take on the opioid epidemic, putting up billboards in the city to keep the dangers of fentanyl front and center. What You Need To Know. Picking up the Pieces is a non-profit in Ocala fighting the...
WCJB
Mary Sue Rich Community Center holds Black History Month event celebrating unsung heroes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Ocala officials invite residents to celebrate unsung heroes during Black History Month. At this event, residents can reflect on contributions the African American community made throughout Marion County and the U.S. The event will take place at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death
Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
Community meeting explores ways to combat violence
Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
WCJB
Marion County Commission holds meeting, will discuss the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The board of Marion County commissioners will hold a meeting on Tuesday. They will discuss topics such as the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC so they can provide branding and marketing for the litter task force initiative as well as the creation of a new park within the town of Reddick.
WCJB
Registration deadline for Republican voters in Marion County special election
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Time is running out for those wanting to vote in a special election to decide who will fill the state House seat in Marion County vacated by former Rep. Joe Harding. Monday is the deadline for Republican voters in Marion County’s House District 24 to register...
Florida Gun Expo draws crowd
The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
Silver Springs: Yesterday and today
A former swimsuit model upstaged the ancient artifacts on display in the fourth-grade classroom of the Silver River Museum & Environmental Education Center last Saturday. In the pictures and postcards spread out across tables in the Silver Springs State Park classroom, a fresh-faced blonde posed on land and underwater in Marion County’s famous patch of Old Florida paradise.
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus collides with SUV near North Marion Middle School
A Marion County school bus collided with another vehicle on W Highway 329 in Citra on Monday morning. At approximately 9:10 a.m., the school bus was traveling southbound on a private drive of North Marion Middle School (2085 W Highway 329 in Citra), according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man headed to prison after leading law enforcement on wild chase
A Wildwood man has been sentenced to prison after leading law enforcement on a wild chase that ended in a crash. Keon Marsh, 22, was sentenced Monday to 16 months in state prison after pleading no contest in Sumter County Court to charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, assault on a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended.
