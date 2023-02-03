Read full article on original website
Who qualified for 2023 Davis Cup Finals this past weekend? Complete list here
The qualifying rounds of the 2023 Davis Cup happened over the weekend and we have 12 more nations that will be part of the Finals later this year. The nations that qualified before and didn't need to play in this stage were the champions Canada, Spain, Italy and Australia. The other nations had to book a place by beating another nation and we have the full list of those that made it. Borna Coric led his country past Austria beating them 3-1 to book a place in the Finals.
"It's bitter": Davis Cup captain Kohlmann on shock defeat for Zverev and Germany against Switzerland
Germany were dumped out of Davis Cup Qualifying by Stan Wawrinka and Switzerland after a stunning win for Stan the Man to complete a 3-2 triumph. Team captain Michael Kohlmann spoke afterwards and was frustrated saying it wasn't expected but at the same time no player could be blamed for defeat with Alexander Zverev returning to the side for the defeat.
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open opponent believes injury was 'far-fetched': "A lot of combative athletes can't continue with the same thing"
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open run finished with a trophy and many have called out his injury as he really didn't seem too bothered by it for most of it. Many experts who watched Djokovic play many times noted that he truly did look injured because he didn't move as well as he generally does. Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia confirmed a 3 cm tear in his hamstring although Djokovic never publicized his injury despite promising to do so.
Thiem not set to bring in outside voices during comeback despite Davis Cup disappointment: "It depends only on me"
Dominic Thiem saw his return to the court for this year end in defeat to Borna Gojo in the Davis Cup as Austria fell to Croatia and the lack of match practice told. When asked if he would bring in outside voices and more people to help in his comeback, he said it is up to him and not other people to decide on his future.
Thiem pens note to fans after Davis Cup exit: "Some of my performances weren't what they should be"
Dominic Thiem was disappointed once more on the tennis courts as the Austrian player penned a letter to fans opening up about his most recent struggles. The Austrian faced Borna Coric in the Davis Cup losing the crucial match that allowed Croatia to advance past his country. It was the latest setback in a comeback attempt by Thiem that is yet to yield a notable result. He was compelled to share some words with fans following that loss writing on Instagram:
Alycia Parks and Lin Zhu rise massively in latest WTA Finals Race Update
After an exciting week of tennis where Alycia Parks and Lin Zhu got their maiden WTA trophies, we have a new WTA Race update with the mentioned players rising the most. The WTA Race shows up which players would be at the WTA Finals if the season ended on that day and this one is rather interesting. We only saw a few events so there are a lot of players who had a breakthrough performance and probably won't be there at the end of the year. On top is Sabalenka as a grand slam champion with Rybakina closely behind.
Stubbs believes Serena Williams would've won Wimbledon in 2017 if not pregnant: "She was so dominant"
Serena Williams was favored to win the 2017 Wimbledon and Stubbs is certain that she would have done it if she didn't get pregnant a couple of months earlier. Williams was absolutely on fire in 2017 when she got pregnant. The American legend just won her 23rd grand slam trophy in Melbourne by beating sister Venus Williams and she was favored to win at least one. That one would have tied her with Margaret Court, something that she never achieved as she retired at 23.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he will quit over financial rule-breaking
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has threatened to walk, as the Citizens are investigated for breaking Premier League rules
Erling Haaland could be set to leave Man City to join surprising club
Real Madrid are reportedly still in the mix for the potential transfer of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The Norway international has made a great start to life at Man City, scoring 31 goals in 27 games in all competitions so far this season, but it seems all may not be well behind the scenes.
"There are moments where I look at Rafa and I can see that he's crying": Uncle Toni reveals he can still see nerves in Rafael Nadal
Toni Nadal knows Rafael Nadal really well and he's seen him deal with all sorts of situations on the court over the years including crying. Nadal is a true fighter who rarely gives up on a point, game, or match. The Spaniard has pulled out some incredible wins in spite of anything that might bother him and that includes injuries. His heroics at Roland Garros last year are well-documented. Toni Nadal watched him play in pain many times and he spoke about that in Break Point:
Former tennis player Ipek Sonoglu calls on Venus and Serena Williams, Murray, Azarenka to help amid earthquake disaster in Turkey
A devastating earthquake happened in Turkey in the early hours of Tuesday morning and former Turkish player Ipek Sonoglu called on her former colleagues to help. Several powerful earthquakes hit Turkey in hours, leaving mass destruction and many casualties. The catastrophe prompted many countries to immediately issue assistance to the affected area in an effort to solve as many lives as possible and help the severely undermanned local responders.
Corretja advises Federer to only accept Wimbledon role if it is 'something special': "You need to value Federer as what he is"
Alex Corretja advised Federer to accept the BBC Wimbledon gig only if it's a special offer because he's magnitude in the sport needs to be valued. Federer has expressed interest in joining tennis media and reports recently suggested that the Swiss player has been in talks of joining the BBC coverage team for Wimbledon. It's a very popular stream that featured Boris Becker for many years but he's been dropped due to the inability to enter the UK legally for a while.
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
Retirement' not on the mind of Rafael Nadal according to uncle Toni Nadal: "He needs to rest and recover for three or four more weeks"
Rafael Nadal won't be retiring from the sport of tennis as he plans to keep on going with his uncle Toni confirming he'll be back in three or four weeks. Nadal injured himself in the second round of the Australian Open failing to defend his trophy from the previous year. Injuries have been more and more common for Nadal recently as age works against him most of the time. It's something Toni Nadal has been aware for a while but he won't be retiring from the sport any time soon.
Alycia Parks shares trait with Venus, Serena Williams and Andy Roddick; all were trained by coaching legend Rick Macci
Rising American sensation Alycia Parks shares one thing in common with Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Andy Roddick and it is that they were all once coached by the legendary Rick Macci. The Williams sisters and Roddick have been consistent throughout their careers, etching history in American tennis over and...
'He's never been a great coach' – ex-Roma star aims scathing attack at Jose Mourinho
Antonio Cassano also labelled Mourinho's seemingly successful stint in charge of the Serie A giants as 'disaster upon disaster'
Updated ATP Rankings: Frances Tiafoe reaches new career high, Lehecka, Shelton break into Top 50
There's been a bit of a shake-up in this week's ATP rankings as 11 players have attained new career milestones. Frances Tiafoe has moved up a spot to No. 14, securing a new career peak. He is participating in this week's Dallas Open, and a title would push him even higher up in the rankings.
"I didn’t really understand the backlash that it got": Andreescu defends Netflix Break Point series after criticism
Netflix's Break Point didn't gather as much praise as Drive to Survive and Biana Andreescu doesn't understand some of the backlashes the series got. Break point is Netflix's tennis series that was produce in the same manner as Drive to Survive. The F1 show was hugely popular among the fans and brought a lot of people back into racing which is what the hope for Break Point was. A decent series overall, however, it failed to gather as much praise as Drive to Survive despite being done by the same team.
"I am sure Domi will be back in the top 10 soon": Coric predicts Thiem resurgence after facing him at Davis Cup
Borna Coric defeated Dominic Thiem in the Davis Cup and he backed him to return to the top 10 where he belongs despite not being able to find a good rhythm recently. Thiem's struggles after his wrist injuries are well known as he's yet to fully string together several good performances. He plays well at times but generally, it's been a struggle and nowhere near his best from a few years ago. Coric has no worries about that as he believes that Thiem will be back there:
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Entry List including Djokovic, defending champion Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev (Last Update - 07-02)
The 2023 ATP 500 Dubai event will be featuring a stellar lineup as always with Novak Djokovic set to return once more alongside Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev. The Dubai event usually gathers a really strong field but it's not often that they have two players with 22 grand slams attending. That will happen this year as both Nadal and Djokovic signed up to play at the event even though neither is 100 % confirmed. Both are dealing with injuries and it's a question of whether we'll see both of them there.
