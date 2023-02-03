ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Great Path Named Finalist in STEM Competition

Congratulations to Great Path Academy at Manchester Community College in Manchester, CT for being named one of six State Finalists in Connecticut in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition. Great Path received a $2,500 prize package. Solve for Tomorrow is a national competition that challenges U.S. public school...
MANCHESTER, CT

