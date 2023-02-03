ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola celebrates Chris Street’s birthday 30 years after his passing

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lj7dd_0kbsD9cf00

INDIANOLA, IOWA — On Thursday, a few surprise guests helped Mike and Patty Street celebrate their son’s birthday in the gym named in his honor. It’s been 30 years since Chris Street was tragically killed in her car accident in January 1993 – ending a life that seemed destined for the NBA much too soon. Each year, Chris Street Day is recognized on his birthday in his hometown of Indianola on February 2nd.

Chris’ parents had planned to speak to students at Indianola High School on Thursday about their son’s legacy, but two special guests took the mic for them. Kenyon Murray and Jess Settles – two of Chris’ teammates with the Iowa Hawkeyes – shared their memories of Chris. Murray named one of his sons in honor of Street. Kris Murray is now on the doorstep of an NBA career of his own.

Mike Street summed up his message to students on Thursday by repeating the quote that is painted on their gym wall: “Some people dream of success, while others wake up and work hard for it.” Chris Street would have been 51 years old on Thursday.

WHO 13

