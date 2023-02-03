ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin

The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
The Independent

Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’

Downing Street has expressed confidence that Ukraine will use British tanks effectively after Russia claimed the Challenger 2s “will burn” on the battlefield.No 10 said there is a “plethora of evidence” showing Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have used UK-supplied weapons successfully and ministers fully expected them to continue.Since Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry – including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
The Hill

Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive

Ukraine is warning that Moscow is regrouping hundred of thousands of troops on the border for a massive new offensive, just weeks before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday gave a stark message to the West when he forecast that the Kremlin was building up its forces to take…
Benzinga

Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine

A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Costly For Belarus President As He Faced Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, was facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko was facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
The Independent

Russian shells kill 10 in Ukraine as Putin’s forces seek gains before Western tanks arrive

Russian shelling killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians on Friday – the second day of bombardments by Putin’s forces after Western nations pledged to send military aid including modern tanks.Moscow is trying to breach Ukrainian lines in the east and northeast ahead of the arrival of new weaponry from the United States, Britain, Germany and others. Poland gave Ukraine a further boost on Friday by promising an additional 60 tanks on top of 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks it had already pledged.Both sides in the war are widely expected to launch spring offensives, but Washington has advised Kyiv against...
