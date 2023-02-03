Read full article on original website
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin
The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
Daily Beast
Russian Officials Throw a Tantrum After U.S. Diplomat Calls Putin ‘Small Man’
The U.S. ambassador to Hungary is the latest American official to earn the Kremlin’s ire over remarks he made last week publicly deriding Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “small man” and “a holdover from a time that most of the world has tried to move beyond.”
Russia reacts to US, Germany tank deliveries to Ukraine: 'Direct involvement in the conflict'
Russia on Thursday responded to President Biden's decision to send Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine and accused it of "direct involvement in the conflict."
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’
Downing Street has expressed confidence that Ukraine will use British tanks effectively after Russia claimed the Challenger 2s “will burn” on the battlefield.No 10 said there is a “plethora of evidence” showing Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have used UK-supplied weapons successfully and ministers fully expected them to continue.Since Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry – including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks...
Poland Ready to Send Ukraine Game-Changing Weapon as Russia Makes Gains
Moscow has claimed victories in recent days, leading Ukrainian officials to increase calls for more support from its Western allies.
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Russia fumes over NATO tanks heading to Ukraine, revealing a Kremlin coming to grips with reality
WASHINGTON — Russia responded with anger and scorn after Germany and the United States revealed that they would be supplying Ukraine with powerful, advanced battle tanks. Moscow invoked history and warned of a broader conflict. But in doing so, the Kremlin only highlighted its own political and military constraints.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
Ukraine is warning that Moscow is regrouping hundred of thousands of troops on the border for a massive new offensive, just weeks before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday gave a stark message to the West when he forecast that the Kremlin was building up its forces to take…
Russia Ukraine news: Putin unleashes furious response to US and Germany tank deal
An air raid alert was issued over the whole of Ukraine early this morning as defence units shot down a stream of incoming missiles, while fighting also flared up in Bakhmut following the tank deal.
The Ukraine repair shop: where Russian tanks go to change sides
The first task is to wipe off or cover up the Z, says Anatoly, 44, of the call sign infamously daubed on Russian hardware involved in the war in Ukraine. “We don’t want friendly fire later on.” Then the mechanics get to work. In a secret location...
Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked -CNN interview
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would be willing to consider serving as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine if asked by both warring countries and the United States.
Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine
A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
Support For Vladimir Putin Costly For Belarus President As He Faced Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, was facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko was facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
Russian shells kill 10 in Ukraine as Putin’s forces seek gains before Western tanks arrive
Russian shelling killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians on Friday – the second day of bombardments by Putin’s forces after Western nations pledged to send military aid including modern tanks.Moscow is trying to breach Ukrainian lines in the east and northeast ahead of the arrival of new weaponry from the United States, Britain, Germany and others. Poland gave Ukraine a further boost on Friday by promising an additional 60 tanks on top of 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks it had already pledged.Both sides in the war are widely expected to launch spring offensives, but Washington has advised Kyiv against...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Ukraine will fight for Bakhmut ‘for as long as we can’
Ukrainian president says ‘nobody will give away’ eastern city at press conference with EU officials
Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles to train with Chinese, South African navies
A Russian warship armed with advanced hypersonic missiles completed a drill in the Atlantic Ocean, ahead of joint naval exercises with the Chinese and South African navies scheduled for next month, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
