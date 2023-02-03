Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
tourcounsel.com
The Elizabeth Center | Shopping mall in New Jersey
The Elizabeth Center is a power center located off Exit 13A on the New Jersey Turnpike in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The location near the exit is incorporated into the center's logo, as El13Abeth Center. The first tenant, IKEA, opened in 1990. It is right next to the Jersey Gardens mall...
Lavish Living: These Three Counties Are New Jersey's Most Expensive for Homebuyers.
New Jersey has long had a reputation as a safe haven for those seeking cheaper real estate in exchange for a longer commute. With recent trends in taxes and home prices, however, that may no longer be the case.
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
Unique And Delicious Donut Shop Reveals Exciting New Store In Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing
Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
Rock Album Cover Designer to Reopen Chapel of Sacred Mirrors in Wappingers Falls, NY
Sanctuary of Visionary Art is run by Alex Grey, whose artwork is featured on rock band Tool's albums, set to open Entheon temple soon. Alex Grey is an American visual artist known for creating spiritual and psychedelic paintings. His work can be seen as the cover artwork on the band Tool's albums' Lateralus and 10,000 Days. His work has also appeared on albums by groups like the Beastie Boys and Nirvana among others.
Locksmiths and businesses that sell alarms in New Jersey are catching a break thanks to this new law
🔵 New Jersey legislation becomes law helping out businesses who sell alarms. 🔵 Jersey Shore State Senator Robert Singer says his bill will cut red tape for businesses who sell fire and burglary alarms. 🔵 Business who sell fire alarms, burglary alarms and locksmiths will now have easier...
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
Hurry! This NJ store has the pastina no one’s been able to find
Oh man. Are we going to need traffic control? New Jersey, we've found your pastina. First of all, the childhood sick day love affair with these little pasta stars goes back generations. It's a comfort food that's been called Italian penicillin. Well, when Ronzoni announced it was discontinuing pastina people...
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
The Mouthwatering Monmouth County, NJ Italian Restaurants You Have to Try
We are blessed to have so many amazing Italian restaurants in Monmouth County. These are the spots where you never have a bad meal. These are the places that make you feel at home. What are the most popular Italian dishes?. We turned to Gerbasi Ristorante in The Bronx. This...
NJ councilwoman killed: Police look for video from Sayreville, Old Bridge
SAYREVILLE — Investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down a killer who shot a borough Republican councilwoman execution-style outside her home last week. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found shot to death inside her SUV on Samuel Circle on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made...
1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars
💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
Mild winter? Check out this hidden NJ walking trail
It's no secret we've had a mild winter. Why stay stuck inside your house when you could be outside getting exercise or just enjoying the fresh air?. If you feel like you’ve exhausted every park possible near you, here’s one hidden gem in Burlington County you’re sure to have missed.
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
