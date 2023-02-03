ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Elizabeth Center | Shopping mall in New Jersey

The Elizabeth Center is a power center located off Exit 13A on the New Jersey Turnpike in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The location near the exit is incorporated into the center's logo, as El13Abeth Center. The first tenant, IKEA, opened in 1990. It is right next to the Jersey Gardens mall...
ELIZABETH, NJ
94.3 The Point

Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing

Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Rock Album Cover Designer to Reopen Chapel of Sacred Mirrors in Wappingers Falls, NY

Sanctuary of Visionary Art is run by Alex Grey, whose artwork is featured on rock band Tool's albums, set to open Entheon temple soon. Alex Grey is an American visual artist known for creating spiritual and psychedelic paintings. His work can be seen as the cover artwork on the band Tool's albums' Lateralus and 10,000 Days. His work has also appeared on albums by groups like the Beastie Boys and Nirvana among others.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
94.3 The Point

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Mild winter? Check out this hidden NJ walking trail

It's no secret we've had a mild winter. Why stay stuck inside your house when you could be outside getting exercise or just enjoying the fresh air?. If you feel like you’ve exhausted every park possible near you, here’s one hidden gem in Burlington County you’re sure to have missed.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films

New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy