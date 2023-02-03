Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Public safety budget hearing highlights bail reform
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- On the second official day of budget hearings, lawmakers reviewed Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget proposals for public safety--targeting a variety of areas including bail law, gun violence, violent crime, and increasing state police efforts. Throughout the hearing, New York's bail law, which has undergone many changes over...
NY less safe after reform that buries DAs in paper, cuts loose criminals, pols told
ALBANY — A key plank of lefty-led criminal justice reforms has made New Yorkers less safe by leading to dropped charges against accused criminals from Montauk to Buffalo because prosecutors are being buried in paperwork demands that cannot be met. Prosecutors detailed the law-and-order nightmare at a legislative budget hearing in Albany, revealing to the public how so-called discovery reform is eroding local systems of justice. “I cannot stress the importance of funding for additional staff, staff training, updated technology and cloud storage, as well as other costs related to the overhaul of New York State’s discovery laws,” J. Anthony Jordan, president...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
NY State Senate Bill Proposes Increase in Speed Limit
A new bill in the New York State Senate, proposes to raise the speed limit on certain state highways to 70 miles per hour. The bill was put forth on January 19th by State Senator Tom O'Mara of the 58th district, citing that the majority of states across the country have state speed limits that exceed 65 miles per hour, with only eight other states joining New York with a limit of 65.
Zeldin challenges Gov. Hochul’s budget, bail reform
Former Congressman Lee Zeldin addressed bail reform in his first post-election press conference on Monday.
wnynewsnow.com
New York State Lawmakers Question Proposed Thruway Authority Toll Hike
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – During this week’s state budget hearing, lawmakers questioned the New York Thruway Authority proposed toll hike. Monday’s question-and-answer session comes on the heels of a New York State Comptroller report urging the Thruway Authority only raise tolls as a last resort.
Governor Kathy Hochul (D) issues one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) issued one new executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6. As of Feb 6, Hochul has issued five executive orders in 2023—one fewer than she did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week...
‘Affront to democracy’: NY Assembly move to snuff out GOP voices in Albany
Albany Democrats tightened their vice-like grip over New York’s legislative agenda Tuesday with a power play aimed at preventing debate on topics like bail reform. The Democratic Assembly supermajority is now putting a strict limit on the number of times per year members can force committee votes on bills — a move that allows them to effectively block the vast majority of GOP-backed legislation without discussion. “It’s not just the bills that actually get considered. It forces conversations,” said Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Valley Stream). “This is another way of centralizing power.” The moved was introduced by Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D-Buffalo), a top...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Stefanik highlights New York bail controversy on national stage
As Gov. Kathy Hochul seeks more changes to New York's controversial bail law, Republicans in Congress are trying to find ways of pushing back on the national stage. Rep. Elise Stefanik is trying to encourage states to not pass laws like New York's measure that largely ended cash bail requirements for many criminal charges — highlighting the issue this week by inviting Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend New York State Taxpayers’ Money Next Year
Governor Kathy Hochul recently released highlights from her proposed 2024 FY budget. Here's a portion of how she plans to spend taxpayer's money and other funding available to New York State. Gov. Hochul's proposed budget includes funds to help make childcare more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers:. - $389...
Power & Politics Full Show: Breaking down Gov. Hochul’s $227B budget proposal
Gov. Kathy Hochul recently unveiled her $227 billion budget proposal, prioritizing funding for schools, housing, and mental health. But some measures already have lawmakers on the fence including how far to tweak bail reform and whether to use suburban business taxes to pay the MTA.
Data show how many could be impacted by Hochul’s proposed changes to bail laws
Albany — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.
mychamplainvalley.com
Hochul proposes $92.5M for ORDA funding
After almost 500 million dollar investment ahead of the FISU World University Games, the Olympic Regional Development Authority is expecting another round of capital investment from New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $92.5 million dollar investment for ORDA as part of the executive budget she announced last week.
POLITICO
Adams vs. Hochul's budget proposal — trouble in paradise?
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s state budget proposal is testing the limits of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ public affection for his ally in Albany. Adams’ budget office prepared a memo raising concerns about a bevy of unfunded mandates in the $227 billion spending plan Hochul rolled out last week. The missive — which was obtained by POLITICO and has not yet been reported — also laid out a perceived shortfall in state aid for tens of thousands of asylum seekers entering the five boroughs.
wwnytv.com
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state’s proposed budget would have it leading the nation when it comes to a cigarette tax. “It’s just another tax for a small business that has to pay and try and keep up,” said Christy Houghtaling, general manager, Bottlecaps Beverage Center.
‘Something has to change’: New York lawmakers urged to lower threshold for drunk driving
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Transportation officials and advocates are continuing to pressure New York lawmakers to lower the threshold for drunk driving in an effort to bolster roadway safety. On Tuesday, proponents of lowering the legal blood-alcohol content (BAC) threshold from .08% to .05%, gathered outside the New York State...
syracuse.com
NY needs the Bigger, Better Bottle Bill to reduce trash (Your Letters)
Andy Mager’s thoughtful letter regarding trash and recycling in Syracuse (”Solution is less garbage, not bigger garbage cans ,” Jan. 30, 2023) raised many important issues. Among other points, Mager discusses legislation introduced by Sen. Rachel May, known as the “Bigger, Better Bottle Bill.” Unfortunately, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recently released executive budget did not provide funding for this proposed legislation.
Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners
If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
Lee Zeldin, former GOP candidate for governor, is not ruling out a new run for office
The Republican candidate for governor in 2022, who lost to Gov. Kathy Hochul in November, spoke Monday at the annual meeting of the state's Conservative Party. He offered a critique of how the new governor has conducted herself so far and mused on his own possible future plans to run for elected office again.
PLANetizen
New York Affordable Housing Tax Incentive Targets Suburbs
A program proposed in New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s state budget would incentivize affordable housing construction in suburbs and small towns, reports Eddie Small in Crain’s New York. “The proposal would give developers a tax abatement in exchange for making 20% of the homes in their buildings with at least 20 residential units affordable to people making no more than 100% of the area median income.”
Like clockwork, lawmakers in hock to teachers’ union make hysterical claims against charter schools
Like clockwork, pols in thrall to the teachers union are lining up to denounce Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to allow more charter schools to open in New York City. Yet their arguments are blatantly ridiculous. In a joint statement, Sens. Shelly Mayer (D-Scarsdale and State Education Committee chair), John Liu (D-Queens) and Robert Jackson (D-Manhattan) claimed that new charters would “increase the financial burden on NYC traditional public schools, taking much-needed resources away from schools serving the vast majority of our children.” Nonsense. The only cash existing schools lose is the amount dedicated to that particular student. The way school funding...
Comments / 2