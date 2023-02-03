ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Huntingdon Township, PA

Tenaska sets Feb. 10 deadline for scholarship applications

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UDrtk_0kbsCqnq00

The owners of Tenaska Corp.’s power plant in South Huntingdon is accepting scholarship applications until Feb. 10 from students graduating from Belle Vernon Area or Yough high schools this spring.

The students must be planning to enroll in a two- or four-year education program at an accredited institution.

Tenaska Pennsylvania Partners LLC said it will award four $2,500 scholarships. One will be reserved for a student planning to attend Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood or Triangle Tech Greensburg.

Preference will be given to students who demonstrate they are prepared for college study, have good character and rank in the top half of their class, Tenaska said.

The scholarship applications can be obtained from a high school guidance counselor or tenaska.com/plantscholarships.

The company is based in Nebraska. A committee at Tenaska’s Omaha headquarters will select the scholarship recipients.

