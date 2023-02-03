Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Related
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?
Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
Do You Know What The New York State Motto Actually Means?
Do you know what the New York State motto "Excelsior" actually means?. New York's official state motto is simply one word- Excelsior. The motto appears on everything for New York including the state coat of arms, New York's state seal and state flag. So what does the motto actually mean?
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
What’s The Fastest Speeding Ticket In New York History?
Have you ever wondered how your speeding compares to others on New York roads? Maybe the question of what was the fastest speeding ticket ever issued in New York has popped into your head. What Was The Speed?. According to Weiss and Associates, the record high speeding ticket defended by...
Upworthy
The phrase 'I have a bridge to sell to you' originated after a conman 'sold' the Brooklyn Bridge
We all have heard of and used the phrase, "If you believe that, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell to you." However, not many of us know the intriguing story behind this phrase that was coined after a con man who tried to sell the Brooklyn Bridge. George C Parker, the conman, was born to Irish parents in New York on March 16, 1860. In the 1880s, New York was a melting pot of ethnic groups from all over the world. Parker took advantage of this and would approach unsuspecting immigrants and engage them in pleasant conversation before announcing himself as the bridge's owner. Parker would suggest installing toll booths as soon as he believed he had their trust, as per Irish Central.
tourcounsel.com
Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City
Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
Hottest Summer On Record Coming For New York State?
The weather sure has been weird over the last few months around New York State. One morning it is well below zero and the next afternoon it is raining with 50 degrees! It is bad news for the ski resorts and bars that depend on snowmobile trails to be open. But for those who don't love winter, this may be a good year so far.
15 Lovely Upstate New York Restaurants For Your Breakfast Routine
Doctors and experts all say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Here's 15 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.
New York Weather Experts Discuss ‘Interesting’ Chinese Balloon Path
Weather experts from the Hudson Valley discussed the flight path of the Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States. On Saturday, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Biden Orders Balloon Shot Down From New York State. Biden spoke from Syracuse, New York....
brickunderground.com
New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes
When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
Popular Horse Show Canceled at NYS Fairgrounds This Year
The economy is hitting everyone in every way it seems and it would appear the latest victim is the New York State Breeders Horse Show Association. The New York State Breeders Horse Show Association is known to host an annual horse show at the New York State Fairgrounds each spring, but skyrocketing rent prices at the Fairgrounds seem to have forced the organization to cancel the show completely this year.
A day in the life of an NYC ‘rat killer’: ‘It’s winning battles. I think the war, in the end, is theirs’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are millions of rat stories in New York City, but perhaps none quite like those from an exterminator. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer got a first-hand look at the never-ending job of a “rat killer” by spending the day with one who is doing his job a little differently. On a bright […]
lnnnews.com
New York Area Hit by Strongest Earthquake In 40 Years
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years, struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York. Residents reported a feeling like “my house was hit by a car.”. The quake hit 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, New York, at a depth of 1.86 miles around...
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Spend The Night In A Historic Rail Car In New York
Do you like trains? If you do, then this overnight getaway in New York is for you. First, you’ll take a ride on a historic train. Then, after a drive through the Finger Lakes Region, you’ll sleep in another historic train car. It doesn’t get much better than this for train enthusiasts. Read on and learn more about this wonderful day that we’ve planned for you.
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?
There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Great New York Fire of 1776
The city of New York, a strategic center of the Revolutionary War, was one of the most important places in North America in 1776. That summer, an unruly rebel army under George Washington repeatedly threatened to burn the city rather than let the British take it. Shortly after the Crown’s forces took New York, much of it mysteriously burned to the ground.
Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State
After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
Oops, Dead Woman Found Alive and Breathing By NY Funeral Director
Many New York nursing homes have been under fire for the treatment of residents since the pandemic, but this story out of Miller Place, a hamlet on New York's Long Island certainly takes the cake. The 82-year-old unidentified woman was pronounced dead on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. at the Water's...
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1