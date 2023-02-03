Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Bleacher Report
College Football Freshmen We're Most Intrigued to See in 2023 Spring Games
National signing day is in the rearview mirror, and even though the February session gave us a few thrills, most of the proverbial hay was in the barn in December. A lot of those fresh faces are already enrolled at their schools of choice, navigating their way through the first few weeks of college life and preparing to go through spring practice. This includes some of the top talent in the nation.
Bleacher Report
12 of College Football's Fastest Players in 2023
Turn on any college football game in 2023, and you'll likely see a player or two with elite speed. Because the Football Bowl Subdivision will have 133 programs and more than 11,000 scholarship players in 2023, it's impossible to know exactly which players are the fastest without a reliable, publicly available system. However, we can utilize a key resource to identify a dozen of the speediest.
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Trade Rumors: Saints Receive Permission from Raiders for QB to Visit
The New Orleans Saints have reportedly received permission from the Las Vegas Raiders to host quarterback Derek Carr on a visit ahead of his impending departure from the team. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the plan is for the visit to take place on Wednesday and Carr is "doing due diligence," but "no trade is imminent."
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady's Dad Discusses When He Knew Son Would Retire, Reflects on His NFL Career
Tom Brady Sr. knew something was different this year when his son, Tom Brady, didn't immediately jump into training for the next season when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated by a playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "There's no training or no plans on training anymore," Brady Sr. said,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Doesn't Think Teams Will Match Lamar Jackson Trade Value, Contract Demands
NFL personnel predict Lamar Jackson will remain with the Baltimore Ravens because of his excessive contract demands. "If it wasn't for all of the comments that (general manager) Eric DeCosta and (coach) John Harbaugh said in their postseason presser, I would think he is going to get traded," an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "I feel like he is just going to get tagged now and play on the tag. I don't think anyone is going to offer-sheet him for two ones and his contract demands."
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Bleacher Report
King: Russell Wilson 'Willing to Be Coached Hard by' Sean Payton; Spoke to Drew Brees
Russell Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career, but he's reportedly hopeful that the Denver Broncos' hiring of Sean Payton as head coach will help turn things around. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, "Wilson and [Drew] Brees have gotten to be friends, and Wilson has...
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski: Working with Tom Brady in Broadcast Booth 'Definitely a Possibility'
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, and now he's set for a lengthy broadcasting career. Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX to serve as an NFL analyst before he retired, and he revealed to Colin Cowherd on FS1 Monday that his broadcasting career will begin in the fall of 2024 so he has time to learn the ropes.
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'
The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'I Think the Packers Are Done with Him'
At least one NFL executive believes the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. "I think the Packers are done with him," the longtime executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs. When they moved Davante (Adams), they should have moved Aaron and said, 'We are starting over and we have all these picks.' They could have sent him to Denver."
Bleacher Report
Boston University Study Shows 92 Percent of Former NFL Players Studied Had CTE
The long-term health of NFL players after the playing careers come to an end is a growing concern, and a recent study paints a bleak picture. According to the Boston University CTE Center, the results of the study "diagnosed 345 former NFL players with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, out of 376 former players who were studied, a rate of 91.7 percent."
Bleacher Report
2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections with 1 Month to Go
In the aftermath of what was unofficially a rivalry weekend in men's college basketball, there were some considerable shakeups to the projected field for the 2023 NCAA tournament. Saint Mary's bypassed Gonzaga after a come-from-behind overtime victory. Virginia Tech knocked Virginia down a seed line and got itself into the...
Bleacher Report
Tony Romo Responds to Criticism of Broadcasting Style: 'You Can't Please Everyone'
Lead CBS NFL color commentator Tony Romo addressed criticisms of his broadcasting in an interview last week with Connor Toole of BroBible. "You've gotta stay true to who you are," Romo said. "You can't please everyone. I know that because the number of people who come up to me has quadrupled since the first two or three years.
Bleacher Report
Amanda Kamekona Hired as Guardians' 1st Female On-Field Coach in Franchise History
The Cleveland Guardians have hired Amanda Kamekona to serve as a minor league hitting instructor, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press, making her the first female on-field coach in the organization's history. The 36-year-old was a former softball star at Cal State Fullerton and UCLA. She'll be working with...
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft Prospects Eagles Must Target After 2023 Shrine, Senior Bowls
Because the Philadelphia Eagles' 2022 season was so successful, their pick in the 2023 NFL draft is going to come late in the first round. They will be selecting at either No. 31 or No. 32, depending on what happens in their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Comments / 0