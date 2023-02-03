A Greeley landlord who asked a female tenant out on dates - then told her "I have the right to harass you all day long," "I challenge you this week to get a lawyer because you're out," and "sue me" when she refused - will have his day in court.The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Jan. 25 it has filed a civil complaint against 70-year-old Vernon C. Morgan of Greeley. The decision to pursue civil damages comes after an investigation by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. That agency "found...

