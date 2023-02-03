ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Man arrested for stealing vehicle, eluding officers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — One man is in custody after stealing a vehicle on Sunday. On Sunday, Cheyenne Police Department officers received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from The Donut Shop on Central at 416 Central Ave. The theft happened just before 7 a.m., when the victim...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne

Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Overdosing man calls 9-1-1, police find drugs, guns, and money in his car

A man walked into a gas station Wednesday and asked employees to call 9-1-1 because he might be overdosing. Based on what police found in his car, he easily could have been.Eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine. About 12,000 fake prescription pills believed to contain fentanyl.Half a pound of possible cocaine. Two guns.And an undisclosed amount of cash.Brian Ledezma, 31, was taken to a hospital for treatment. And then to jail. He faces four high-level felony drug charges, all alleging an intent to distribute. On top of that, an attempted murder charge: Weld County authorities were already looking for Ledezma regarding a drive-by shooting...
GREELEY, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/27/23–2/3/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cause of Cheyenne House Fire Under Investigation

Cheyenne Fire Rescue is trying to determine what sparked a Friday evening house fire in Buffalo Ridge. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Apache Street at 8:19 p.m. and arrived to find "heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-car garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway."
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Second suspect charged in manslaughter case released on bond

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After a bond modification made last week, a second suspect related to a manslaughter case has been released on bond. Cody Nicholson, 18, has bonded out of the Laramie County Jail after he had his bond modified from $150,000 cash to $50,000 cash or surety on Feb. 2.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Federal lawsuit filed against landlord who allegedly tried to evict tenant for refusing his advances

A Greeley landlord who asked a female tenant out on dates - then told her "I have the right to harass you all day long," "I challenge you this week to get a lawyer because you're out," and "sue me" when she refused - will have his day in court.The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Jan. 25 it has filed a civil complaint against 70-year-old Vernon C. Morgan of Greeley. The decision to pursue civil damages comes after an investigation by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. That agency "found...
GREELEY, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to have all deputies patrol Laramie County School District 1 campuses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting the method in which it provides service to schools in the county. Prior to August 2022, Laramie County School District 1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county specifying the duties and limits of liability of the school resource officer, who patrolled the seven elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County. In August, prior to this administration taking office, the agreement expired.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

UPDATE: Power Restored in Downtown Cheyenne

As of 3:23 p.m., power has been restored. Black Hills Energy says the cause of the outage was equipment related. Black Hills Energy says it's working to restore power to approximately 4,050 customers in downtown Cheyenne. "The outage is affecting locations between Lincolnway and Pershing Avenue and also in the...
CHEYENNE, WY
