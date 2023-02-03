Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
capcity.news
Man arrested for stealing vehicle, eluding officers
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — One man is in custody after stealing a vehicle on Sunday. On Sunday, Cheyenne Police Department officers received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from The Donut Shop on Central at 416 Central Ave. The theft happened just before 7 a.m., when the victim...
Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne
Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
Overdosing man calls 9-1-1, police find drugs, guns, and money in his car
A man walked into a gas station Wednesday and asked employees to call 9-1-1 because he might be overdosing. Based on what police found in his car, he easily could have been.Eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine. About 12,000 fake prescription pills believed to contain fentanyl.Half a pound of possible cocaine. Two guns.And an undisclosed amount of cash.Brian Ledezma, 31, was taken to a hospital for treatment. And then to jail. He faces four high-level felony drug charges, all alleging an intent to distribute. On top of that, an attempted murder charge: Weld County authorities were already looking for Ledezma regarding a drive-by shooting...
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/27/23–2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Cause of Cheyenne House Fire Under Investigation
Cheyenne Fire Rescue is trying to determine what sparked a Friday evening house fire in Buffalo Ridge. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Apache Street at 8:19 p.m. and arrived to find "heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-car garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway."
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
sweetwaternow.com
One Life Claimed, One Trooper Injured after Van Collides with Tow Truck
LARAMIE — A 79-year-old Massachusetts man succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash after the van he was driving struck a tow truck. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was also injured in the accident. On February 4, at 2:20 p.m., a Laramie trooper and a large tow truck were...
capcity.news
Second suspect charged in manslaughter case released on bond
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After a bond modification made last week, a second suspect related to a manslaughter case has been released on bond. Cody Nicholson, 18, has bonded out of the Laramie County Jail after he had his bond modified from $150,000 cash to $50,000 cash or surety on Feb. 2.
Federal lawsuit filed against landlord who allegedly tried to evict tenant for refusing his advances
A Greeley landlord who asked a female tenant out on dates - then told her "I have the right to harass you all day long," "I challenge you this week to get a lawyer because you're out," and "sue me" when she refused - will have his day in court.The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Jan. 25 it has filed a civil complaint against 70-year-old Vernon C. Morgan of Greeley. The decision to pursue civil damages comes after an investigation by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. That agency "found...
capcity.news
More than 150 permanent housing placements given to homeless veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System has provided more than 150 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans, the office announced today. The effort is part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022. Permanent housing by VA staff assisting veterans included...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to have all deputies patrol Laramie County School District 1 campuses
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting the method in which it provides service to schools in the county. Prior to August 2022, Laramie County School District 1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county specifying the duties and limits of liability of the school resource officer, who patrolled the seven elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County. In August, prior to this administration taking office, the agreement expired.
Woman pleads guilty to drug charges after husband's suspected overdose
GREELEY, Colo. — A woman arrested after her husband's suspected fentanyl overdose death last March in Greeley pleaded guilty on Thursday. Amy Conradson pleaded guilty to multiple felony drug charges stemming from two separate cases. Some of the charges are related to an incident on March 21, 2022. That's...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Check Out the Lovely Valentine’s Day Events Happening in Cheyenne
February in Wyoming means two things - Super Bowl Parties and Valentine's Day. But, as pumped as I am to catch those Super Bowl commercials, I've got a bigger problem on my hand...I haven't started my Valentine's Day plans. Thankfully, the city of Cheyenne has got me covered. Plenty of...
Boy arrested in Loveland carjacking homicide
Police said they arrested a boy in connection to a deadly carjacking in Loveland and have identified more people of interest in the case.
cowboystatedaily.com
Boom, Boom: Out Go The Lights! Wyoming Capitol Goes Dark, Power Outage Hits Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A power outage was a minor hiccup for Wyoming lawmakers in Cheyenne on Friday afternoon, but ultimately didn’t slow their work at the state Capitol. According to Black Hills Energy, the outage, which began around 2 p.m., impacted 4,050 customers...
Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
Project to Bring New Data Center to Cheyenne Nearing Finish Line
A yearslong project to bring a new data center to Cheyenne is nearing the finish line, Mayor Patrick Collins says. "We have been working with the company for over five years now," Collins, who met with company representatives last week, said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. "We are so...
UPDATE: Power Restored in Downtown Cheyenne
As of 3:23 p.m., power has been restored. Black Hills Energy says the cause of the outage was equipment related. Black Hills Energy says it's working to restore power to approximately 4,050 customers in downtown Cheyenne. "The outage is affecting locations between Lincolnway and Pershing Avenue and also in the...
