Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta's Battle with HIV/AIDS: The Latest StatisticsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest man in jewelry burglary
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect Jan. 28 following a burglary in progress call. Homeowners on Normandy Lane in Suwanee told deputies they left their home around 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Roughly 20 minutes later, the homeowners received a notification from their camera system that showed two suspects near the swimming pool. Later, the footage showed the two suspects fleeing the home.
appenmedia.com
Atlanta woman arrested in hit and run incident
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a 23-year-old Atlanta woman who allegedly fled the scene of a wreck on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 21. Incident reports said the wreck occurred at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Lake Hearn Drive at about 9 p.m. Jan. 21, when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection.
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest suspect in Hindu temple theft
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies arrested a 34-year-old man Jan. 18 for the burglary of a Hindu temple in Cumming last year. Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies responded April 17, 2022, to a possible theft at the temple on Shiloh Road. A witness told deputies five individuals entered the temple, and one requested the temple pray for them because they were having “baby issues.”
appenmedia.com
Milton woman says helpers may have taken jewelry
MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman told police Jan. 24 she left her wedding ring and a pair of gold earrings in her jewelry box but hadn't seen them since October. The woman hired a company to provide her 24-hour care for 10 days. She told police there were a lot of nurses and helpers in and out of her home and bedroom during that period.
Former Alpharetta officer to face potential charges in 2021 K-9 attack
A Fulton County grand jury will consider criminal charges against a former Alpharetta police officer in March, according...
Manhunt underway for 15-year-old after escaping standoff following deadly shooting, APD says
Police say they spent hours surrounding the home they thought the 15-year-old suspect was in.
wrganews.com
Rome Police identify Victim of Reservoir Street Shooting
A 56-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. Rome police have identified the victim as Sam Franklin JR of Aragon. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found...
appenmedia.com
Customer pays for pizza with counterfeit money
ROSWELL, Ga. — Employees at the Pizza Hut on Holcomb Bridge Road reported fraud to the police after someone paid a delivery driver with prop money on Feb. 1. Officers identified the $80 cash as “motion picture prop money,” which was used to pay for a $73 pizza delivery bill and tip. The delivery driver said he was given the apartment complex address but not the apartment number. He also did not have the names of the three people who took the pizza.
Police investigating after human remains found off side of highway in Gwinnett County
Investigators have not said how long they believe the body has been at the location.
appenmedia.com
Pair uses fake $50 bills for store transactions
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Multiple people came into the Walgreens on East Johns Crossing Jan. 22 using counterfeit $50 bills. An employee said a man came in to reload a gift card at 4 p.m. but was unable to do so because he did not have his license, the police report said. She said he then went out of the store and came back in with a heavyset woman, who showed her license and used $303.95 of counterfeit $50 bills to reload the card for $300.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is still fighting for her life in the hospital nearly one month after she was shot in the head. Londyn Jenkins has severe brain damage, according to her family. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into...
coosavalleynews.com
Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown
Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
appenmedia.com
Jenkinsburg man arrested for possessing stolen gun
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a Jenkinsburg, Ga., man after they found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop on Jan. 24 on Holcomb Bridge Road. An officer pulled over the vehicle when he noticed the tint on the front window was too dark to see the driver, a violation of Georgia law. The officer ran the plates and found the driver had multiple warrants out in different jurisdictions.
appenmedia.com
Nordstrom reports theft by former employee
DUNWOODY, Ga. — An employee of the Nordstrom store at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, who was allegedly hired using a fake name, is suspected of stealing more than $2,000 from the store through fraud in January and December. Dunwoody police reports said between Dec. 29 and Jan. 13, a...
appenmedia.com
Customer calls in threats over restaurant order
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police listened to irate voicemail messages on Bobby G’s restaurant answering machine complaining about an incorrect order. The restaurant manager said the restaurant received an online order Jan. 21, which was later picked up at the take-out window. After the order was filled, the manager said four messages were left. The messages “sounded like an obnoxiously rude customer ranting about an incorrect order,” according to the police report.
Rome police investigating shooting death of man at apartment complex
Rome police are investigating the shooting death of a man.
Cobb County deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate, sheriff says
The sheriff’s office said a detainee was causing a disturbance when the recruit attacked him.
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in southwest Atlanta neighborhood
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
UPDATE: 3 charged with murder after 19-year-old killed at Douglasville hotel
Three men have been charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead inside a hotel room in Douglasville, police s...
Comments / 0