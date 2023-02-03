Bus service temporarily altered through Millvale following bridge inspection

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced Friday that most of Millvale’s bus service has been temporarily discontinued due to a weight limit imposed on one of the borough’s bridges following a recent inspection.

PRT said that effective immediately, the public transit agency is unable to serve most of Millvale and had to discontinue several stops after the weight limit of the Grant Avenue Bridge was reduced following an inspection by PennDOT contractors. Because Lincoln Avenue is currently closed, there is no viable detour, according to a press release.

The 2-Mt. Royal bus will be detoured from North Avenue and Grant Avenue through the edges of the borough on Evergreen Road. Seven inbound and eight outbound bus stops through Millvale will be discontinued because the buses now can’t travel over the Grant Avenue Bridge.

The inbound 2-Mt. Royal bus will remain on Evergreen after Klopfer Street and then exit on E. Ohio Street, effectively bypassing Millvale’s business district. Outbound buses will follow the same route.

PRT established three inbound and three outbound bus stops to replace the discontinued stops. They are located along Evergreen Road and on E. Ohio Street near the start of Grant Avenue.

Full detour details can be found on PRT’s website.

Riders with questions are encouraged to contact PRT Customer Service by calling 412-442-2000, on Twitter @pghtransitcare.