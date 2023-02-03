ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millvale, PA

Bus service temporarily altered through Millvale following bridge inspection

By Ryan Deto
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqUQG_0kbsC1JO00

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced Friday that most of Millvale’s bus service has been temporarily discontinued due to a weight limit imposed on one of the borough’s bridges following a recent inspection.

PRT said that effective immediately, the public transit agency is unable to serve most of Millvale and had to discontinue several stops after the weight limit of the Grant Avenue Bridge was reduced following an inspection by PennDOT contractors. Because Lincoln Avenue is currently closed, there is no viable detour, according to a press release.

The 2-Mt. Royal bus will be detoured from North Avenue and Grant Avenue through the edges of the borough on Evergreen Road. Seven inbound and eight outbound bus stops through Millvale will be discontinued because the buses now can’t travel over the Grant Avenue Bridge.

The inbound 2-Mt. Royal bus will remain on Evergreen after Klopfer Street and then exit on E. Ohio Street, effectively bypassing Millvale’s business district. Outbound buses will follow the same route.

PRT established three inbound and three outbound bus stops to replace the discontinued stops. They are located along Evergreen Road and on E. Ohio Street near the start of Grant Avenue.

Full detour details can be found on PRT’s website.

Riders with questions are encouraged to contact PRT Customer Service by calling 412-442-2000, on Twitter @pghtransitcare.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

McKees Rocks Bridge to close for pavement marking

The McKees Rocks Bridge will close for three hours Wednesday starting at noon. Traffic will be detoured to the West End Bridge between noon and 3 p.m. Work crews from Brayman Construction and Advantage Steel & Construction will close the bridge in both directions as they perform pavement marking. It’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Site prep work begins on senior housing project in Irwin

More than $1 million of site preparation work has started on a 50-unit senior citizen housing project in Irwin. Workers are removing a large swath of trees for the building to be constructed across from the Norwin Public Library and an access road for the Westmoreland County Housing Authority’s Grand View Senior Residences that will be off Laurel Avenue.
IRWIN, PA
wtae.com

List of Beaver County road closures due to Ohio train derailment

As the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, worsened late Sunday night, fears of an explosion led to mandatory evacuations for residents within a mile radius of the train derailment site. That includes Darlington Township in Beaver County. PennDOT announced a list of roadway closures and detours due to the developing...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mt. Washington neighbors say same teens keep breaking into cars

Is the juvenile criminal system broken? Some people who live in the neighborhoods of Mt. Washington and Duquesne Heights think so. "People have fear. People don't want to come outside no more. We don't have the community we used to have," said Marlene Masucci. Back from the spectacular views of Grandview Avenue, the streets of Mt. Washington have long been lined with well-kept homes and tightly-knit neighbors. But in the past six or seven months, folks there say they've been terrorized nightly by small groups of juveniles breaking into cars and committing other crimes. "They're taking money, they're taking credit cards, they've taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Minivan crashes through patio of Bloomfield restaurant

A restaurant in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood spent Sunday cleaning up after a minivan drove through its outdoor patio. A viewer shared this video with us from The Station on Liberty Avenue. The general manager tells us city cameras captured the van plowing into the patio early yesterday morning and crashing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh’s air quality not impacted by Ohio train derailment fire, officials say

Air quality monitors have shown little to no effect in the derailment aftermath in Ohio, officials said Monday. A train derailment on Friday led to an explosion and then a fire that raged for an extended period near East Palestine, Ohio, about 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. Officials issued evacuation orders for the Ohio town, noting that another explosion is possible and that being too close to the fumes coming from the wreckage could be harmful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Downtown’s Problems Demonstrate the Need for Affordable Housing in Pittsburgh

Last week, Mayor Ed Gainey announced plans to dramatically increase police presence Downtown. In response to recent, high-profile acts of violence, the Mayor proposed a threefold increase in the number of officers within the Golden Triangle. While it remains to be seen when such a change would take effect — and how, considering an ongoing staffing issue within the police bureau — a short-term solution such as this may indeed be warranted, if deployed carefully.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy