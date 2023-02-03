ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

SPPD: 1 arrested, 2 shot following drive-by shooting, stolen vehicle chase

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a drive-by shooting and a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle overnight.According to police, two 22-year-old men were shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say initial information indicates that the victims were shot by a person in a white Toyota 4Runner. Soon after the shooting, a vehicle matching the description was located near Selby Avenue and Lexington Parkway by a State Trooper. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled and the trooper did not pursue. St. Paul police located the vehicle again and began a pursuit due to the possible involvement in the shooting. Ramsey County deputies also joined the pursuit. The pursuit ended when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for pending charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Brooklyn Park. Police are investigating if the stolen vehicle was the same vehicle used in the drive-by shooting. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDTN

Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Second suspect sentenced in 2020 killing of Forest Park grandmother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person has now pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the 2020 killing of a Forest Park grandmother. Kerwin Heard was sentenced to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea to charges of manslaughter with a gun specification and aggravated assault, according to a staffer at the Hamilton County Court House.
FOREST PARK, OH
WFMJ.com

It's February ... where's the snow?

After a milder day Tuesday with afternoon readings in the lower 50s, another March-like day will unfold on Wednesday. Unlike Tuesday, we expect a fair amount of sunshine by the afternoon. The next storm system will track our way later Wednesday night into Thursday, resulting in a period of rain...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Feb. 5, 2023

The Spectrum: Feb. 5, 2023 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's State of the State; Ohio's Legislative Black Caucus. Suspect in fatal Blendon Township shooting due in …. Suspect in fatal Blendon Township shooting due in court. DeWine issues evacuation notice for Ohio derailment …. DeWine issues evacuation notice for Ohio derailment...
OHIO STATE
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
KENT, OH
fox13memphis.com

Ohio animal rescue will write your ex’s name in litter box for $5 donation

HAMILTON, Ohio — An animal rescue in Ohio will write your ex’s name in a litter box to give to the cats and kittens for a $5 donation. The Animal Friends Humane Society is offering people the chance to have their ex’s name written into a litter box for their cats just in time for Valentine’s Day, according to WXIX.
OHIO STATE
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
WLWT 5

Love stinks: It’s skunk mating season in Ohio

Skunk love is in the air. Breeding season for striped skunks in Ohio begins in mid-February and continues through March. This means skunk sightings will be on the rise across the Buckeye State as the critters roam about looking for love. Officials with the Ohio Department of Wildlife said the...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy