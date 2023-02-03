Read full article on original website
SPPD: 1 arrested, 2 shot following drive-by shooting, stolen vehicle chase
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a drive-by shooting and a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle overnight.According to police, two 22-year-old men were shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say initial information indicates that the victims were shot by a person in a white Toyota 4Runner. Soon after the shooting, a vehicle matching the description was located near Selby Avenue and Lexington Parkway by a State Trooper. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled and the trooper did not pursue. St. Paul police located the vehicle again and began a pursuit due to the possible involvement in the shooting. Ramsey County deputies also joined the pursuit. The pursuit ended when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for pending charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Brooklyn Park. Police are investigating if the stolen vehicle was the same vehicle used in the drive-by shooting.
WLWT 5
Highway temporarily shut down overnight as police execute arrest warrant
A highway was temporarily shut down overnight Saturday while police in Warren County executed a felony arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a person wanted on a felony arrest warrant entered I-71 southbound from Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Officers shut down the highway to stop...
wearegreenbay.com
‘These machines and alcohol do not mix’: Eight snowmobile OWI arrests in northern Wisconsin over weekend
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is issuing reminders about operating snowmobiles while intoxicated. According to a Facebook post, over the weekend, eight people were arrested for DNR OWI. In addition to the OWIs, there were multiple reported accidents, and numerous snowmobile violation stops.
Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
Fox 19
Second suspect sentenced in 2020 killing of Forest Park grandmother
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person has now pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the 2020 killing of a Forest Park grandmother. Kerwin Heard was sentenced to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea to charges of manslaughter with a gun specification and aggravated assault, according to a staffer at the Hamilton County Court House.
9&10 News
Two People from Ohio Killed, Four Others Injured, in Mackinac County Car Crash
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a multiple vehicle crash that left two people dead and four others injured. It happened early this afternoon on US-2 around 13 miles west of Saint Ignace in Moran township. A car lost control—crashing into another car. Two people from Ohio...
WFMJ.com
It's February ... where's the snow?
After a milder day Tuesday with afternoon readings in the lower 50s, another March-like day will unfold on Wednesday. Unlike Tuesday, we expect a fair amount of sunshine by the afternoon. The next storm system will track our way later Wednesday night into Thursday, resulting in a period of rain...
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
Man Dead In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash
BARNEGAT – A Howell Township man was killed on the Garden State Parkway Thursday after he crashed into a concrete divder at the Barnegat toll plaza, New Jersey State Police said. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision...
NBC4 Columbus
The Spectrum: Feb. 5, 2023
The Spectrum: Feb. 5, 2023 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's State of the State; Ohio's Legislative Black Caucus. Suspect in fatal Blendon Township shooting due in …. Suspect in fatal Blendon Township shooting due in court. DeWine issues evacuation notice for Ohio derailment …. DeWine issues evacuation notice for Ohio derailment...
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
WLWT 5
Authorities say situation is worsening at Ohio train derailment site
Authorities in Ohio tell Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 the situation at the site of this train derailment in East Palestine is worsening and that an explosion is likely imminent. Right now a mandatory evacuation order is in effect for anyone living within one mile of scene, that includes part...
fox13memphis.com
Ohio animal rescue will write your ex’s name in litter box for $5 donation
HAMILTON, Ohio — An animal rescue in Ohio will write your ex’s name in a litter box to give to the cats and kittens for a $5 donation. The Animal Friends Humane Society is offering people the chance to have their ex’s name written into a litter box for their cats just in time for Valentine’s Day, according to WXIX.
MI man charged for illegal deer hunting said he's 'not the most ethical hunter'
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a Kalamazoo man is facing several charges related to illegal deer hunting.
Freezing temperatures led to burst pipes throughout Mass. over the weekend: ‘It was non-stop’
This weekend’s record-setting cold temperatures were the cause of hundreds of emergency calls in Massachusetts this weekend, with the most common being burst or frozen pipes leading to leaks and flooding. In Worcester, Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche said the Fire Department responded to 558 total emergency calls from...
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! PAWS Ohio visits 3News with Coco
This week, Public Animal Welfare Society (PAWS Ohio) visited 3News to show off Coco, a pit bull terrier that is up for adoption. Coco costs $350 from PAWS.
WLWT 5
Short supply, surging price of ADHD medicines causing anxiety for patients in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — People diagnosed with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder credit drugs like Adderall for helping them stay focused, whether it's in the classroom or in the workplace. Maddie Moores, who's been taking an ADHD drug called Vyvanse for years, says when she runs out her mind races in multiple directions.
WLWT 5
Love stinks: It’s skunk mating season in Ohio
Skunk love is in the air. Breeding season for striped skunks in Ohio begins in mid-February and continues through March. This means skunk sightings will be on the rise across the Buckeye State as the critters roam about looking for love. Officials with the Ohio Department of Wildlife said the...
